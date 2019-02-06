Merck KGaA Injects $70 Million Into US R&D Hub to Foster Immuno-Oncology

By Donato Paolo Mancini



Merck KGaA is injecting $70 million into its U.S. research-and-development hub, the company said Wednesday, a day after announcing an immuno-oncology deal with GlaxoSmithKline worth up to $4.2 billion.

The expansion of its hub in Billerica, Mass., will allow to accelerate science and innovation in the field of immuno-oncology, among others, Germany's Merck said.

With this latest project, Merck will have invested more than $150 million in infrastructure to advance biopharmaceutical R&D in the state of Massachusetts in recent years, with more than 150 new jobs added to its the R&D hub in Billerica since 2011, the company said.

Write to Donato Paolo Mancini at donatopaolo.mancini@dowjones.com; @donatopmancini