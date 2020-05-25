Log in
Merck KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/25/2020 | 04:40am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.05.2020 / 10:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Belén
Last name(s): Garijo Lopez

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the Executive Board

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Merck KGaA

b) LEI
529900OAREIS0MOPTW25 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006599905

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
105.00 EUR 105000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
105.0000 EUR 105000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-05-20; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


25.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Merck KGaA
Frankfurter Str. 250
64293 Darmstadt
Germany
Internet: https://www.merckgroup.com/de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

59959  25.05.2020 


© EQS 2020
