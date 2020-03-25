Log in
Merck KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03/25/2020 | 10:15am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Merck KGaA
Merck KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

25.03.2020 / 15:12
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Merck KGaA
Street: Frankfurter Str. 250
Postal code: 64293
City: Darmstadt
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900OAREIS0MOPTW25

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): George Loening
Date of birth: 30 Jan 1966

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
19 March 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.11 % 0.04 % 3.15 % 129242252
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006599905 0 4018061 0.00 % 3.11 %
Total 4018061 3.11 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
CFD n/a n/a Cash 56989 0.04 %
      Total 56989 0.04 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
George Loening % % %
Cooper Square Holdings II, LLC % % %
Cooper Square Fund II, L.P. % % %
- % % %
George Loening % % %
Cooper Square Holdings, LLC % % %
Cooper Square Fund, L.P. % % %
- % % %
George Loening % % %
Baxter Street Holdings, LLC % % %
Baxter Street Fund, L.P. % % %
- % % %
George Loening % % %
Baxter Street Holdings II, LLC % % %
Baxter Street Fund II, L.P. % % %
- % % %
George Loening % % %
Select Equity GP, LLC % % %
Select Equity Group L.P. 3.11 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
23 March 2020


25.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Merck KGaA
Frankfurter Str. 250
64293 Darmstadt
Germany
Internet: www.merck.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1006483  25.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1006483&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
