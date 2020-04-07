Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Merck KGaA    MRK   DE0006599905

MERCK KGAA

(MRK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Merck KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 04:25am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Merck KGaA
Merck KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07.04.2020 / 10:22
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Merck KGaA
Street: Frankfurter Str. 250
Postal code: 64293
City: Darmstadt
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900OAREIS0MOPTW25

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Amundi S.A.
City of registered office, country: Paris, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
01 Apr 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.04 % 0.002 % 3.04 % 129242252
Previous notification 2.84 % 0.002 % 2.84 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006599905 3926100 % 3.04 %
Total 3926100 3.04 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
security lending (right to recall) n/a n/a 2113 0.002 %
    Total 2113 0.002 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Amundi S.A. % % %
Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. % % %
 
Amundi S.A. % % %
CPR AM % % %
 
Amundi S.A. % % %
Etoile Gestion % % %
 
Amundi S.A. % % %
Societe Generale Gestion % % %
 
Amundi S.A. % % %
Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. % % %
Amundi Singapore Ltd. % % %
 
Amundi S.A. % % %
Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. % % %
Amundi Iberia SGIIC, SA. % % %
 
Amundi S.A. % % %
Amundi Asset Management S.A.S. % % %
Amundi Japan Holding Ltd. % % %
Amundi Japan Ltd. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
06 Apr 2020


07.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Merck KGaA
Frankfurter Str. 250
64293 Darmstadt
Germany
Internet: www.merck.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1016947  07.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1016947&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MERCK KGAA
04:52aMERCK KGAA : Gets a Sell rating from Goldman Sachs
ZD
04:25aMERCK KGAA : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
04/02MERCK KGAA : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
03/30BAYER : Merck KGaA to hold shareholder meeting online, confirms dividend
RE
03/26Deutsche Bank's Depositary Receipts Virtual Investor Conference presentations..
AQ
03/25MERCK KGAA : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
03/23MERCK KGAA : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
03/20MERCK KGAA : - Combating the Spread of COVID-19
AQ
03/19MERCK : Darmstadt, Germany, statement on Rebif (interferon beta-1a) donation to ..
PU
03/19MERCK KGAA : Upgraded to Buy by NorldLB
ZD
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 17 684 M
EBIT 2020 2 736 M
Net income 2020 1 811 M
Debt 2020 10 049 M
Yield 2020 1,49%
P/E ratio 2020 21,3x
P/E ratio 2021 18,4x
EV / Sales2020 2,82x
EV / Sales2021 2,61x
Capitalization 39 826 M
Chart MERCK KGAA
Duration : Period :
Merck KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCK KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 108,08  €
Last Close Price 91,60  €
Spread / Highest target 41,9%
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Oschmann Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Wolfgang Heinz Büchele Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcus Kuhnert Chief Financial Officer
Christian Raabe Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Fletterich Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCK KGAA-11.48%44 730
KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD.-0.22%12 086
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICAL., LTD3.67%10 466
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC-29.15%5 599
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.3.49%3 975
YUHAN CORPORATION0.00%2 338
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group