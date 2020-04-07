|
Merck KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Merck KGaA
07.04.2020 / 10:22
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Merck KGaA
|Street:
|Frankfurter Str. 250
|Postal code:
|64293
|City:
|Darmstadt
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900OAREIS0MOPTW25
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: Amundi S.A.
City of registered office, country: Paris, France
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|3.04 %
|0.002 %
|3.04 %
|129242252
|Previous notification
|2.84 %
|0.002 %
|2.84 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0006599905
|
|3926100
| %
|3.04 %
|Total
|3926100
|3.04 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|security lending (right to recall)
|n/a
|n/a
|2113
|0.002 %
|
|
|Total
|2113
|0.002 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
|
| %
|
|
|
|Total
|
| %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Amundi S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|Amundi Asset Management S.A.S.
| %
| %
| %
|
|
|
|
|Amundi S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|CPR AM
| %
| %
| %
|
|
|
|
|Amundi S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|Etoile Gestion
| %
| %
| %
|
|
|
|
|Amundi S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|Societe Generale Gestion
| %
| %
| %
|
|
|
|
|Amundi S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|Amundi Asset Management S.A.S.
| %
| %
| %
|Amundi Singapore Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|
|
|
|
|Amundi S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|Amundi Asset Management S.A.S.
| %
| %
| %
|Amundi Iberia SGIIC, SA.
| %
| %
| %
|
|
|
|
|Amundi S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|Amundi Asset Management S.A.S.
| %
| %
| %
|Amundi Japan Holding Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|Amundi Japan Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Merck KGaA
|
|Frankfurter Str. 250
|
|64293 Darmstadt
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.merck.de
|
