Merck KGaA

MERCK KGAA (MRK)
Merck KGaA Sells Amnis and Guava to Luminex

10/18/2018 | 12:49pm CEST

By Donato Paolo Mancini

Germany's Merck KGaA has agreed to sell its flow cytometry unit to Luminex for EUR62.5 million ($72.12 million).

Cytometry is the measurement of the characteristics of cells.

Upon completion, Luminex will own the flow cytometry platforms Amnis and Guava, as well as the associated reagents under those brands. The transaction includes the transfer of 148 employees who are for the most part based in the Seattle area, a spokesman told Dow Jones Newswires.

"This is an exciting opportunity for both of our organizations and I would like to extend my sincerest thanks to our committed colleagues," said Udit Batra, member of the Merck Executive Board and CEO, Life Science.

Closing of the transaction is expected by the end of 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

Write to Donato Paolo Mancini at donatopaolo.mancini@dowjones.com

