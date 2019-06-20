Merck : Massachusetts-based Business Sectors of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Named ‘Best Places to Work' by Boston Business Journal

MilliporeSigma, EMD Serono and EMD Performance Materials make prestigious Massachusetts top employer list for 2019

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, today announced that its Massachusetts-based business sectors, MilliporeSigma, EMD Serono and EMD Performance Materials, have been named to the Boston Business Journal's annual 'Best Places to Work' list. Companies were selected based on survey responses provided by employees.

'This recognition reflects our commitment to building a culture where our talent can flourish and people can enjoy fulfilling careers - particularly in Boston, one of the most competitive biotechnology hubs in the world,' said Chris Ross, country speaker for the U.S.-based business sectors of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. 'We will continue to work hard to attract the best talent, ensure women have a path to leadership, and help ensure that the Boston area remains a great place to work and live.'

This is the 17th year that the Boston Business Journal has published its Best Places to Work list, and the first time that all three Massachusetts-based U.S. businesses of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany have won the award together. The company won in the extra-large company category and was one of only nine winning extra-large companies. Best Places to Work honors the area's leading employers that go beyond the norm to foster a meaningful and enjoyable work environment and is based on internal employee survey results.

This year's Best Places to Work companies were divided into five different categories: Extra small (20 to 49 employees), small (50 to 99 employees), medium (100 to 249 employees), large (250 to 999 employees) and extra-large (1,000 employees and over). The three businesses of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany have some 2,900 employees in Massachusetts.

The Boston Business Journal's Best Places to Work surveys and the subsequent scoring of responses were provided in partnership with Quantum Workplace.

