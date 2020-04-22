Log in
Merck KGaA

MERCK KGAA

(MRK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Merck : Participates in EUR10 Million Funding Round for New Cancer Drugs

04/22/2020 | 09:29am EDT

By Olivia Bugault

Merck KGaA's venture-capital arm M Ventures has been part of a 10 million euros ($10.8 million) seed round for FoRx Therapeutics, which is developing new cancer drugs.

Biotechnology company FoRx Therapeutics said Wednesday that M ventures, Novartis Venture Fund, Omega Funds, Life Sciences Partners and Pfizer Ventures participated in the funding round that is now closed.

FoRx Therapeutics is developing drugs targeting DNA replication stress for cancer, it said.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MERCK KGAA 1.34% 102.15 Delayed Quote.-4.32%
NOVARTIS 0.92% 86.6 Delayed Quote.-6.62%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 17 589 M
EBIT 2020 2 648 M
Net income 2020 1 755 M
Debt 2020 9 962 M
Yield 2020 1,35%
P/E ratio 2020 24,3x
P/E ratio 2021 20,6x
EV / Sales2020 3,06x
EV / Sales2021 2,83x
Capitalization 43 826 M
Chart MERCK KGAA
Duration : Period :
Merck KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCK KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 110,13  €
Last Close Price 100,80  €
Spread / Highest target 29,0%
Spread / Average Target 9,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Oschmann Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Wolfgang Heinz Büchele Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcus Kuhnert Chief Financial Officer
Christian Raabe Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Fletterich Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCK KGAA-4.32%47 626
KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD.-0.88%11 775
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICAL., LTD-1.38%11 154
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC-30.83%5 796
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.1.14%5 038
YUHAN CORPORATION-0.75%2 342
