Merck : Participates in EUR10 Million Funding Round for New Cancer Drugs

Merck KGaA's venture-capital arm M Ventures has been part of a 10 million euros ($10.8 million) seed round for FoRx Therapeutics, which is developing new cancer drugs.

Biotechnology company FoRx Therapeutics said Wednesday that M ventures, Novartis Venture Fund, Omega Funds, Life Sciences Partners and Pfizer Ventures participated in the funding round that is now closed.

FoRx Therapeutics is developing drugs targeting DNA replication stress for cancer, it said.

