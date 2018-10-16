Log in
MERCK KGAA (MRK)
Merck : Sees Return to Profit in 2019

10/16/2018 | 08:02am CEST

By Donato Paolo Mancini

Merck KGaA (MRK.XE) expects to return to profitable growth as of next year, with its pharmaceuticals pipeline unfolding its full potential, the company said Tuesday after its capital markets day.

The company acknowledged 2018 was a challenging year, and confirmed its outlook for 2018 and growth prospects for key figures for 2019, including net sales.

"2018 has been a challenging year for Merck. We have made future-oriented decisions that will lead to profitable growth as of next year," said Stefan Oschmann, chairman of the executive board and CEO of Merck.

Write to Donato Paolo Mancini at donatopaolo.mancini@dowjones.com; @donatopmancini

ChangeLast1st jan.
MERCK KGAA 2.46% 88.38 Delayed Quote.-1.53%
MERCK KGAA(ADR) 2.30% 20.49 Delayed Quote.-4.70%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 14 489 M
EBIT 2018 2 867 M
Net income 2018 2 254 M
Debt 2018 7 221 M
Yield 2018 1,42%
P/E ratio 2018 17,52
P/E ratio 2019 20,60
EV / Sales 2018 1,27x
EV / Sales 2019 1,08x
Capitalization 11 148 M
Chart MERCK KGAA
Duration : Period :
Merck KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCK KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 98,0 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Oschmann Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Wolfgang Heinz Büchele Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcus Kuhnert Chief Financial Officer
Crocifissa Attardo Member-Supervisory Board
Mechthild Auge Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCK KGAA-1.53%12 898
ABBVIE-7.79%137 345
KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN CO LTD-10.13%10 336
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC15.31%9 386
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICL LTD42.39%7 848
CONVATEC GROUP-27.01%5 819
