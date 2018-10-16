Merck : Sees Return to Profit in 2019

By Donato Paolo Mancini



Merck KGaA (MRK.XE) expects to return to profitable growth as of next year, with its pharmaceuticals pipeline unfolding its full potential, the company said Tuesday after its capital markets day.

The company acknowledged 2018 was a challenging year, and confirmed its outlook for 2018 and growth prospects for key figures for 2019, including net sales.

"2018 has been a challenging year for Merck. We have made future-oriented decisions that will lead to profitable growth as of next year," said Stefan Oschmann, chairman of the executive board and CEO of Merck.

