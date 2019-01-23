Merck to Collaborate With Tencent on Digital Healthcare Services in China

By Cristina Roca



Merck KGaA said Wednesday that it has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings to develop digital healthcare services in China.

The German company said it will work with the internet service provider to increase public knowledge on diseases and to make healthcare more accessible through digital platforms.

The focus will be on all the treatment areas that Merck's healthcare business currently deals with in China, including allergies, infertility, diabetes, thyroid disorders, cardiovascular diseases and oncology, Merck said.

The two companies plan to extend their collaboration to initiatives such as developing artificial-intelligence doctors, Merck said.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@dowjones.com; @_cristinaroca