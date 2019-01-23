Log in
Xetra  >  Merck KGaA    MRK   DE0006599905

MERCK KGAA (MRK)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/23 02:31:21 am
89.89 EUR   -0.61%
01/14MERCK KGAA : There is still some upside potential
2018MERCK KGAA : quaterly earnings release
2018Novartis, Pfizer Collaborate on Drugs Targeting Complex Liver Disease
DJ
Merck to Collaborate With Tencent on Digital Healthcare Services in China

01/23/2019 | 01:34am EST

By Cristina Roca

Merck KGaA said Wednesday that it has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings to develop digital healthcare services in China.

The German company said it will work with the internet service provider to increase public knowledge on diseases and to make healthcare more accessible through digital platforms.

The focus will be on all the treatment areas that Merck's healthcare business currently deals with in China, including allergies, infertility, diabetes, thyroid disorders, cardiovascular diseases and oncology, Merck said.

The two companies plan to extend their collaboration to initiatives such as developing artificial-intelligence doctors, Merck said.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@dowjones.com; @_cristinaroca

ChangeLast1st jan.
MERCK KGAA 0.42% 90.44 Delayed Quote.0.51%
MERCK KGAA(ADR) -0.53% 20.49 Delayed Quote.-1.28%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD -1.24% 335.8 End-of-day quote.6.67%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD --End-of-day quote.
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 14 675 M
EBIT 2018 2 704 M
Net income 2018 2 206 M
Debt 2018 7 080 M
Yield 2018 1,41%
P/E ratio 2018 18,31
P/E ratio 2019 21,76
EV / Sales 2018 1,28x
EV / Sales 2019 1,10x
Capitalization 11 689 M
Chart MERCK KGAA
Duration : Period :
Merck KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCK KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 101 €
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Oschmann Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Wolfgang Heinz Büchele Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcus Kuhnert Chief Financial Officer
Crocifissa Attardo Member-Supervisory Board
Mechthild Auge Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCK KGAA0.51%13 281
ABBVIE-3.83%134 627
KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN CO LTD4.79%11 146
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICL LTD4.24%8 034
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC4.12%7 786
CONVATEC GROUP0.65%3 549
