Merck : wins Versum's support for sweetened $6.5 billion offer

0
04/08/2019 | 07:40am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo of drugs and chemicals group Merck KGaA is pictured in Darmstadt

(Reuters) - Merck KGaA won the support of Versum Materials Inc's board with a sweetened $6.5 billion takeover proposal, topping an agreed merger with rival Entegris.

"This proposal constitutes a 'Superior Proposal' as defined in Versum's previously announced merger agreement with Entegris, Inc.," Versum said in a statement on Monday.

On a per share basis, Merck offered $53, up from $48 previously, after reviewing business data and following meetings between Merck Chief Executive Stefan Oschmann and Versum Chairman Seifi Ghasemi, filings showed.

Entegris has the right to propose revisions to the existing merger agreement until April 11.

Versum will owe its jilted partner $140 million in termination fees if it agrees to be bought by Merck.

Versum, the former specialty chemicals division of industrial gases group Air Products, had previously opposed Merck's overture, saying it was committed to an all-share merger with Entegris, agreed in January.

Merck last month launched a hostile all-cash takeover offer to Versum shareholders - with a price tag of $5.9 billion including debt - as the German pharma group looks to boost its presence in the semiconductor materials market.[L3N21G3QZ]

Based on about $700 million in assumed Versum debt and about 109 million shares, the increased Merck offer would be worth close to $6.5 billion.

(Additional reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva/Keith Weir)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MERCK KGAA 0.49% 102.65 Delayed Quote.13.53%
VERSUM MATERIALS INC 0.33% 51.2 Delayed Quote.84.70%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 15 373 M
EBIT 2019 2 636 M
Net income 2019 1 591 M
Debt 2019 4 918 M
Yield 2019 1,28%
P/E ratio 2019 27,67
P/E ratio 2020 23,08
EV / Sales 2019 1,18x
EV / Sales 2020 1,03x
Capitalization 13 202 M
Technical analysis trends MERCK KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 105 €
Spread / Average Target 3,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Oschmann Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Wolfgang Heinz Büchele Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcus Kuhnert Chief Financial Officer
Crocifissa Attardo Member-Supervisory Board
Mechthild Auge Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCK KGAA13.53%14 650
WUXI APPTEC CO LTD24.39%16 047
KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN CO LTD15.00%11 262
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICL LTD36.73%10 640
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC16.55%8 162
YUHAN CORP--.--%2 709
