DISCLAIMER Publication of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. In the United States and Canada the group of companies affiliated with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany operates under individual business names (EMD Serono, Millipore Sigma, EMD Performance Materials). To reflect such fact and to avoid any misconceptions of the reader of the publication certain logos, terms and business descriptions of the publication have been substituted or additional descriptions have been added. This may lead to individual values not adding up to the totals presented. 3 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020 Agenda Executive summary Financial overview Guidance 4 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY Beyond focusing on the health & safety of our employees and on business continuity, we have contributed to help face global COVID-19 pandemic Our Business:

Supplying critical raw materials, components, and manufacturing products for vaccine production & diagnostics Life Science continues to keep global supply chain operational by implementing additional safety precautions to provide indispensable products and services to aid COVID-19 response • Collaborations: • Research Grants: • Donations: • Part of pharma and Life • 2019: €1 m Future • 290,000 units of Science consortium Insight Prize for interferon (Rebif ®) to together with the Bill outstanding research in WHO for global & Melinda Gates field of pandemic SOLIDARITY trial, Foundation preparedness investigating therapies • Life Science actively • 2020: up to €500,000 for treating COVID-19 Liquid Handling collaborating with p.a. for 3 years and • leading institutions, to extension option for Center of Life Science, speed up development, technological increasing capacity to production & delivery of solutions for produce and donate diagnostics, vaccines pandemic outbreak 250,000 liters of and treatment of preparedness and disinfectant COVID-19. fighting viral infections • Donated 2,000,000 FFP2-Masksto local communities in U.S. and Europe 6 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020 Highlights Operations Healthcare: double-digit growth fueled by Mavenclad® ramp-up and General Medicine Life Science: Process Solutions with double digit growth while Academia and Applied end markets reflect temporary demand slow down in Asia due to COVID-19 Performance Materials: Strong uptake of Semiconductor Solutions offset by Display and Surface Solutions decline; Versum integration on track 7 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020 Financials Q1 organic sales growth of +7.6%; Q1 organic EBITDA pre growth of +14.5% Guidance: Net sales: €16.8 - 17.8 bn EBITDA pre: €4,350 - 4,850 m EPS pre: €5.50 - 6.35 Net financial debt to EBITDA pre at 2.6 on March 31, 2020 - continued focus on deleveraging Healthcare and Life Science fuel strong organic top- and bottom-line performance; significant portfolio effect from Versum Q1 YoY Net Sales Organic Currency Portfolio Total Healthcare 15.3% -0.4% 0.0% 14.9% Life Science 5.6% 0.9% 0.0% 6.5% Performance Materials -5.4% 2.4% 52.1% 49.0% Group 7.6% 0.6% 8.4% 16.7% Healthcare with double-digit growth from strong General Medicine (in parts supported by COVID-19 driven pull-in effect), continued Mavenclad ® ramp-up, and strong demand for Oncology

double-digit growth from strong General Medicine (in parts supported by COVID-19 driven pull-in effect), continued Mavenclad ramp-up, and strong demand for Oncology Life Science reflects double-digit growth of Process Solutions overcompensating temporarily lower demand for Applied and Research Solutions amidst COVID-19 pandemic

double-digit growth of Process Solutions overcompensating temporarily lower demand for Applied and Research Solutions amidst COVID-19 pandemic Performance Materials shows expected strong uptake of Semiconductor Solutions offset by declining market demand in Display and in Surface Solutions impacted by COVID-19 Q1 YoY EBITDA pre 14.5% 2.0% 10.7% 1,181 929 Q1 2019 Organic Currency Portfolio Q1 2020 EBITDA pre growing twice as fast as net sales organically fueled by strong top-line growth, and cost management further benefitting from reduced travel & events during COVID-19 pandemic

top-line growth, and cost management further benefitting from reduced travel & events during COVID-19 pandemic Positive FX tailwinds on EBITDA pre mainly from U.S. dollar and major Asian currencies 8 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020 Totals may not add up due to rounding Organic growth driven by North America, Europe and Latin America Regional breakdown of net sales [€ m] Regional organic development Europe +9.7% org. • About stable APAC due to double-digit growth of General Medicine, more than offsetting COVID-19 related flat Life North America +12.0% org. 26% Latin America +21.6% org. 30% Q1 2020 Net sales: €4,370 m 35% Asia-Pacific 6% 3% Middle East & Africa -4.0% org. +1.2% org. Science and decline in Display Solutions • Strong Europe driven by double-digit growth in General Medicine and Process Solutions and support from Mavenclad® • North America reflects robust demand in Life Science and strong uptake of Mavenclad® • Double-digit growth in LATAM from strong Healthcare & Life Science demand • Middle East and Africa with moderate decline due to phasing in Healthcare 9 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020 FINANCIAL OVERVIEW Q1 2020: Overview Key figures [€m] Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Net sales 3,746 4,370 16.7% EBITDA pre 929 1,181 27.2% Margin (in % of net sales) 24.8% 27.0% EPS pre 1.13 1.50 32.7% Operating cash flow 493 516 4.9% [€m] Dec. 31, 2019 March 31, 2020 Net financial debt 12,363 12,285 -0.6% Working capital 3,944 4,392 11.3% Employees 57,071 57,451 0.7% 11 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020 Comments Net sales driven by organic growth of Healthcare and Life Science, further fueled by portfolio effect from Versum

EBITDA pre & margin increase due to strong operating leverage in Healthcare and Life Science

EPS pre growing faster than EBITDA pre supported by better financial result

Higher operating cash flow reflects strong business performance partially compensated by trade account receivables build-up due to COVID-19

build-up due to COVID-19 Working capital follows business activity Totals may not add up due to rounding Reported figures Reported results [€m] Q1 2019 Q1 2020 EBIT 379 716 89.0% Financial result -113 -98 -12.5% Profit before tax 266 617 131.9% Income tax -67 -159 137.4% Effective tax rate (%) 25.2% 25.8% Net income 189 456 141.9% EPS (€) 0.43 1.05 144.2% 12 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020 Comments Higher EBIT driven by strong top line growth in Healthcare and Life Science as well as consolidation of Versum and divestment gain from Allergopharma*

Financial result benefits from comparison with last years' revaluation of F-Star purchase option (-€45 m) partially offset by the current year higher interest expense related to Versum financing

F-Star purchase option (-€45 m) partially offset by the current year higher interest expense related to Versum financing Effective tax rate within guidance range of ~24-26%

~24-26% Higher net income and EPS reflects higher EBIT and better financial result * closed March 31st ,2020 Totals may not add up due to rounding Healthcare: Strong General Medicine supported by COVID-19pull-in effect and ongoing Mavenclad® uptake; improved margins from top line leverage Healthcare P&L [€m] Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Net sales 1,481 1,701 Marketing and selling -550 -423 Administration -88 -79 Research and development -380 -417 EBIT 128 422 EBITDA 329 501 EBITDA pre 332 472 Margin (in % of net sales) 22.4% 27.8% Net sales bridge 15.3% -0.4% 0.0% €1,701 m €1,481 m Q1 2019 Organic Currency Portfolio Q1 2020 +0.0% EBITDA pre bridge 40.9% 1.3% 0.0% €472 m €332 m Q1 2019 Organic Currency Portfolio Q1 2020 Comments Strong demand in General Medicine supported by COVID-19pull-in and phasing

COVID-19pull-in and phasing Mavenclad ® growth vs. Q1 2019, especially in U.S.; however about flat vs. Q4 2019 due to COVID-19, while Rebif ® posts less pronounced decline explained by U.S. inventory effects, and Russia tender phasing

growth vs. Q1 2019, especially in U.S.; however about flat vs. Q4 2019 due to COVID-19, while Rebif posts less pronounced decline explained by U.S. inventory effects, and Russia tender phasing Strong growth of Erbitux ® particularly in Europe offsetting weaker China amidst COVID-19; Bavencio ® developing as expected Moderate Fertility decline from COVID-19 impact most pronounced in China; strong first quarter in U.S.

COVID-19 impact most pronounced in China; strong first quarter in U.S. M&S decrease due to stringent cost management, resource prioritization across franchises and expired amortization of Rebif ®

R&D cost control offset by Avelumab H&N study termination accrual (-€15 m)

(-€15 m) Higher EBITDA pre driven by strong top-line performance and rigorous cost management 13 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020 Totals may not add up due to rounding Mavenclad® - Global launch continues to make progress, with Q1 showing initial impact of COVID; regaining of momentum expected in H2 2020 Global: First signs of COVID-19 related slow-down visible as of March, impacting Q1 2020 net sales, [€m] 140 127 123 120 CAGR +43.1% 100 89 80 61 60 43 40 20 0 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Approved in 78 countries

Launches progressing well, with momentum into early Q1 across the U.S. and EU4

Number of prescribers increasing +70% in the US, with average depth increasing +50% 1

average depth increasing COVID-19 has restricted HCP access and forced pivot to digital engagement only

restricted HCP access pivot to digital engagement only Significant decline of patient consults with neurologists, leading to fewer treatment initiations and fewer treatment switches 1: MSLL SRF data; Internal data on file/March 2020; Acronyms: HCP = Healthcare Professional; EU4 = Germany, UK, Spain, Italy 14 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020 Mavenclad® - Aiming to capitalize on "waitlisted" patient opportunity amid COVID-19 pandemic HE MS market: Significant opportunity for rebound in H2 Diverse guidelines published - KOL debate ongoing

Infection risk number 1 choice driver

15% of HE patient starts put on hold and a further 5% "bridged" to platform therapies 1 Mavenclad® : Profile suited to evolved choice drivers Lack of continuous immunosuppression 3

Transient preferential targeting of B and T lymphocytes 4 US dynamic market2: • Specifically important for viral defense … 15.0% "Waitlisted" HE Patients • Moderate T cell reduction with lower impact on CD8+4 High Efficacy • Minimal impact on innate immunity5-7 • Mavenclad® is easy to use, with short-course 5.0% "Bridged" INJ Patients at-home oral dosing and a low monitoring Platform burden3 • High efficacy that is sustained beyond total lymphocyte recovery3 Pre COVID Current "Monitoring the Impact of COVID-19 on the Pharmaceutical Market", IQVIA; 2: IQVIA weekly data; 3: Mavenclad ® EU SmPC, 2020; 4: Comi G, et al. Mult Scler Relat Disord. 2019;29:168-174; Rieckmann P, et al. ECTRIMS 2009 [P816]; 6: Sorensen PS et al. ECTRIMS-ACTRIMS 2017 [P1141]; 7: Giovannoni G et al. N Engl J Med 2010;362:416-26 (and suppl. info).; Acronyms: HE = High Efficacy, INJ = Injectables, KOL = Key Opinion Leader 15 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020 Bavencio® - Enhancing its foundation in GU cancers with transformative OS data from JAVELIN Bladder 100 trial featured at ASCO 2020 plenary session Urothelial Cancer 1L (UC) (~90% of bladder cancers, 10th most prevalent cancer globally) Renal Cell Carcinoma 1L (RCC) NSCLC 1L First immunotherapy to significantly prolong OS vs standard of care in 1L locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma, and first to demonstrate OS benefit regardless of PD-L1 status

regardless of PD-L1 status Breakthrough Therapy Designation , completion of sBLA submission, and review under the FDA's Real-Time Oncology Review (RTOR) program announced on April 9, 2020

completion of sBLA submission, and review under the FDA's Real-Time Oncology Review (RTOR) program New treatment paradigm offered by the unique JAVELIN Bladder 100 Regimen, potential to be practice changing , offering benefit beyond chemotherapy, the standard of care for the last 20+ years

unique JAVELIN Bladder 100 Regimen, potential to be practice changing Launch to leverage existing RCC resources and experiences

leverage existing RCC resources and experiences Approved by U.S. FDA in May 2019, by the European Commission in October 2019, and by the Japanese PMDA in December 2019

in May 2019, by the in October 2019, and by the in December 2019 Participating in the establishment of IO-TKI as the leading class in 1L mRCC

establishment of IO-TKI as the leading class Expected to benefit from strong 1L UC data :

benefit from strong 1L UC data Enhanced overall brand value (first demonstrated OS benefit for Bavencio ® ) Greater efficiency (75-80% overlap with UC and RCC prescribers in key markets)

Ph III data read-out expected in 2021

read-out expected in 2021 Core tumor for IO, 1L NSCLC remains a large indication

1L NSCLC remains a large indication Highly competitive landscape - Complex study design (e.g. multiple arms) might provide differentiated data in patient subgroups Acronyms: EMA = European Medicines Agency, FDA = Food and Drug Administration, GU = genitourinary, IO = Immuno-Oncology, mRCC = Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, OS = Overall Survival, PMDA = Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency, sBLA = supplemental Biologics License Application, TKI = Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor 16 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020 Core business - Q1 growth rates reflect initial effects of COVID-19 and indicate future developments Q1 2020 net sales contribution1 & Expected Impact of COVID-19 org. growth (%) in Q1 2020 (FY 2019) +7.1% -3.5% (+5.9% FY 2019) (+6.7% FY 2019) Erbitux®; Fertility; 14% 19% Rebif®; 20% -3.4% General Medicine & (-13.9% FY 2019) Endocrinology; 47% +20.9% GENERAL MEDICINE & ENDOCRINOLOGY FERTILITY REBIF® Q1 supported by COVID-19 related moderate stocking effects across the globe, suggesting phasing impact in upcoming quarters

COVID-19 related moderate stocking effects across the globe, suggesting Rx duration for Glucophage ® and Concor ® extended in most Chinese provinces to reduce frequency of hospital visits

and Concor extended Chinese VBP roll out expected to continue despite COVID-19

Medical societies issued guidance for suspension of new, non-urgent treatments 2 in late Q1, leading to temporary closure of clinics globally

guidance for suspension of new, non-urgent treatments temporary closure of clinics Situation now improving, >90% of Chinese centers reopened at reduced capacity, several APAC and EMEA clinics reopening in line with newly published guidance on recommencing of ART 3

Catch-up effects expected post-recovery

effects expected Potential benefit from changed treatment patterns:

o Decreased switches from Rebif ® to High-Efficacy drugs due to guidelines and less frequent patient visits

o Increased new patient numbers due to greater preference for platform therapies (+8.3% FY 2019) ® • Decreased diagnosis rates due to lower physician/hospital ERBITUX access given prioritization of COVID-19 treatment Net sales contribution reflected in pie chart; 2: https://www.asrm.org/news-and-publications/news-and-research/press-releases-and-bulletins/asrm-issues-new-guidance-on-fertility-care-during-covid-19- pandemiccalls-for-suspension-of-most-treatments/ , 3: published by ESHRE and ASRM on April 23 2020, https://www.eshre.eu/Press-Room/ESHRE-News ; Acronyms: ART = Assisted Reproductive Technology, ASRM = American Society for Reproductive Medicine, ESHRE = European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology, VBP = Volume Based Procurement 17 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020 Pipeline - 2020 characterized by developmental progress of innovative Oncology, Immuno-Oncology and Neurology assets Q2 2020 H2 2020 ASCO 2020 May 29 - Jun 2 (Virtual) Tepotinib (c-Met-inhibitor) Bavencio®: Late-breaking JAVELIN Bladder 100 data (1L urothelial carcinoma) presented at the Plenary Session on May 31 Tepotinib: Primary efficacy & biomarker analyses from VISION study for first-in-class tepotinib1 in NSCLC with METex14 skipping alterations METex14: Approved in Japan on March 25, 2020

METex14: Expected filing in the USA in H1 2020 (BTD granted in 2019) Bavencio® (Avelumab/Anti-PD-L1) JAVELIN Bladder 100 (1L urothelial carcinoma): Expected FDA decision & potential launch Bintrafusp alfa (Anti-PD-L1/TGF-ß-Trap) Initiation of further studies (incl. TNBC) Evobrutinib (BTK-inhibitor) RMS: Recruitment in the modified studies to start shortly Oncology Immuno-Oncology Neurology not yet approved in any markets outside of Japan; Acronyms: BTD = Breakthrough Therapy Designation, EMA = European Medicines Agency, FDA = U.S. Food and Drug Administration, NSCLC = Non-Small- Cell Lung Carcinoma, RMS = Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis, RTOR = Real-Time Oncology Review, sBLA = Supplemental Biologics License Application, TNBC = Triple-Negative Breast Cancer, UC = Urothelial Cancer 18 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020 Life Science: Showing strong resilience, Process Solutions with double-digit growth, Research and Applied flat Life Science P&L [€m] Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Net sales 1,661 1,769 Marketing and selling -470 -498 Administration -88 -89 Research and development -62 -75 EBIT 313 345 EBITDA 507 541 EBITDA pre 516 553 Margin (in % of net sales) 31.0% 31.2% Net sales bridge €1,661 m 5.6% 0.9% 0.0% €1,769 m Q1 2019 Organic Currency Portfolio Q1 2020 EBITDA pre bridge €516m 8.2% -0.5% -0.5% €553 m Q1 2019 Organic Currency Portfolio Q1 2020 Comments Double-digit growth of Process Solutions mainly driven by downstream and single use, with COVID-19 demand contributing

growth of Process Solutions mainly driven by downstream and single use, with COVID-19 demand contributing About stable Applied Solutions reflects high comps and decline in lab water due to inaccessibility of labs

Research Solutions flat: increased demand of bulk chemicals offset by temporary slowdown in academia due to COVID-19 Higher M&S reflecting increased logistics cost Increased R&D driven by investments in strategic projects

EBITDA pre reflects operational leverage from strong top-line growth 19 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020 Totals may not add up due to rounding Performance Materials: Strong Semi more than offset by LC's accelerated underlying negative trajectory and declining Surface amid COVID-19 Performance Materials P&L [€m] Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Net sales 604 900 Marketing and selling -66 -136 Administration -23 -38 Research and development -72 -71 EBIT 95 116 EBITDA 157 251 EBITDA pre 193 286 Margin (in % of net sales) 31.9% 31.7% Net sales bridge 52.1% €900 m €604 m -5.4% 2.4% Q1 2019 Organic Currency Portfolio Q1 2020 EBITDA pre bridge 52.1% €286 m €193 m -8.8% 5.1% Q1 2019 Organic Currency Portfolio Q1 2020 Comments Sales growth of nearly 50% reflects portfolio effect from Versum and positive FX, overcompensating organic decline

Display Solutions: LC's negative underlying trajectory with high comps, not yet significantly impacted by COVID-19; OLED impacted Surface Solutions decline driven by impact of COVID-19 on the Automotive and Cosmetics industries

COVID-19 on the Automotive and Cosmetics industries M&S reflects consolidation of Versum acquisition and diligent underlying cost management in framework of Bright Future transformation Semiconductor Solutions showing strong growth, both organically as well • R&D staying flat due to Bright Future related provisions in Q1 2019, as for Versum portfolio; recovery started already in Q1 while Q1 2020 includes Versum consolidation • Increase in EBITDA pre largely reflects consolidation effect from Versum 20 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020 Totals may not add up due to rounding Balance sheet Assets [€ bn] Liabilities [€ bn] 43.8 44.7 44.7 43.8 1.5 Cash & cash equivalents 0.8 3.5 3.7 Receivables 3.3 3.4 Inventories 18.6 17.9 Net equity Intangible Assets 26.3 26.5 13.9 13.2 Financial debt Property, plant 2.4 2.6 Payables/refund liabilities 6.2 6.1 3.1 3.3 Provisions for employee benefits & equipment 6.7 6.8 Other liabilities Other assets 3.6 3.5 Dec. 31, 2019 Mar. 31, 2020 Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Balance sheet reflects consolidation of Versum since Dec. 31 2019

Higher cash (+€750 m) is driven by securing liquidity given the COVID-19 pandemic Increase in equity mainly driven by profit after tax and FX translations (equity ratio of 41.6%)

Financial debt increase reflects new bonds (€1.5 bn) and utilization of available credit lines partially offset by due bonds repayment (€2.0 bn) 21 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020 Totals may not add up due to rounding Cash flow statement Q1 2020 - cash flow statement [€m] Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Profit after tax 190 458 268 D&A 474 431 -42 Changes in provisions 100 16 -84 Changes in other assets/liabilities -89 -23 66 Other operating activities -4 -10 -6 Changes in working capital -178 -356 -178 Operating cash flow 493 516 24 Investing cash flow -329 -288 41 thereof Capex on PPE -209 -341 -132 Financing cash flow -3 542 545 22 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020 Cash flow drivers Profit after tax driven by higher EBIT and Allergopharma disposal* gain, neutralized in other operating activities

D&A lower mainly from expired Rebif ® amortization, compensated by Versum

amortization, compensated by Versum Changes in provisions reflect last year's build up for transformation programs

Increased working capital driven by trade accounts receivables in Life Science partially impacted by COVID-19

COVID-19 Higher financing cash flow reflecting new bond issuance (€1.5 bn) and utilization of available credit lines, partially offset by repayment of due bonds (€2.0 bn)

closed March 31 st

Totals may not add up due to rounding GUIDANCE Our assumptions regarding the development of COVID-19 have changed significantly post pandemic classification by WHO and subsequent events Previous Assumptions (disclosed in March) Current assumptions (disclosed in May) Impact mainly in China

Outbreak peaks in Q1

peaks in Q1 Situation eases in Q2

eases in Q2 Situation normal in H2 • Impactacross all regions • Cases expected to peak in Q2 • Situation eases in H2 • Pandemic crisis lasts for FY + • Stressed health systems Some countries have a less effective response than China • However, no major resurgences 24 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020 Group COVID-19 Update: new assumptions on financial impact of COVID-19 GROUP HEALTHCARE LIFE SCIENCE PERFORMANCE MATERIALS Mid single-digit percentage Sales impact

single-digit percentage Sales impact Global impact across many businesses Strong Q2 impact, also from Q1 pull-in Lasting until at least Q3

Highest anticipated impact in absolute terms

anticipated impact in absolute terms Biggest impact anticipated in Fertility due to discretionary nature of treatment

Lowest anticipated impact in absolute terms

anticipated impact in absolute terms Process Solutions largely unaffected, main impact in Applied and Research Solutions

Semiconductor expected to show strong growth despite COVID-19

COVID-19 COVID-19 additionally weighs on Display decline

additionally weighs on Display decline High impact on Surface's end markets We assume a top-line impact of around mid single digit and thereof 50% to 60% hitting EBITDA pre 25 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020 Group Key earnings drivers to remember for 2020 EBITDA1-SUPPORTING FACTORS EBITDA1-REDUCING FACTORS Increasing sales contribution from Mavenclad ® and Bavencio ®

and Bavencio Stringent M&S and R&D cost management in HC (decrease YoY absolute and as % of sales)

Ongoing strength in Life Science with above-market sales growth

above-market sales growth Recovery of Semiconductor Solutions and cost savings from Bright Future program related initiatives

High level of cost consciousness and prioritization

Four quarters of Versum No more support from Pfizer deferred income (€191 m in 2019)

Lower income from pipeline management

Continued decline of Liquid Crystals and Rebif®

COVID-19 related sales and earnings effect 1EBITDA pre 26 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020 Group Full-year 2020 guidance Net sales: Slight to moderate organic sales growth, Versum growth contribution in the mid-single digits % FX between +1% to -2% YoY ~€16.8 - 17.8 bn EBITDA pre: Organically about stable, mid-single digit % growth from Versum FX headwinds of 0% to -3% YoY ~€4,350 - 4,850 m1 EPS pre: ~€5.50 - 6.35 1CO guidance 2020: Slightly higher than last year 27 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020 Group 2020 business sector guidance1 Net sales Healthcare  Organically about stable  COVID-19 significantly impacting fertility performance  Sustained performance of new products EBITDA pre Slight organic decline due to COVID-19

COVID-19 Slight to moderate adverse FX impact Life Science Net sales EBITDA pre Strong organic growth

Process Solutions strength offsets weakness in academic and applied end markets Strong organic growth

Neutral to moderate adverse FX impact Performance Materials Net sales EBITDA pre 1Divisional guidances are only support to the group guidance and do not have to add up Moderate to strong organic decline

COVID-19 weighing on Display and Surface, while Semiconductor Solutions growing strongly

weighing on Display and Surface, while Semiconductor Solutions growing strongly Display declining, driven by LC

Low to mid-thirties % contribution from Versum Low- to mid-teens % organic decline

mid-teens % organic decline Moderate support from FX

Low to mid-thirties % contribution from Versum 28 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020 APPENDIX Additional financial guidance 2020 Further financial details Corporate & Other EBITDA pre slightly higher than last year Interest result ~ -245 to -275 m Effective tax rate ~24 % to 26% Capex on PPE ~1.1 bn to 1.2 bn Hedging/USD assumption FY 2020 hedge ratio ~50% at EUR/USD ~1.18 2020 Ø EUR/USD assumption ~1.08 to 1.12 31 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020 Maturity profile reflects Sigma-Aldrich and Versum financing transactions Maturity profile as of March 31, 2020 Coupon 3.250% [€ m/US $] 0.125% 2.950% 1.375% 1 600 2.625% 1.625% 2.875% 1 000 3.375% 0.500% 0.875% 500 1 000 0.005% 0.375% 1000 750 750 800 550 600 500 600 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 EUR bonds USD bonds Hybrids (first call dates) Balanced maturity profile in upcoming years avoids refinancing risks; Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany will become a more frequent issuer 32 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020 Totals may not add up due to rounding Healthcare organic growth by franchise/product Q1 2020 organic sales growth [%] by key franchise/products [€ m] 295 299 234 180 211 199 167 168 150 117 123 43 114 91 33 22 Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Organic -3% +32% +7% -1% +29% +184% +28% +50% 33 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020 Neurology & Immunology: Paused Mavenclad® ramp up amid Covid-19 uncertainties offset by slower than anticipated organic Rebif® decline Sales development NDI, [€m] 500 org. org. org. org. org. -7.2% -5.1% 2.3% 17.2% 20.3% 450 400 350 300 250 200 150 100 50 0 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Rebif Mavenclad Rebif® net sales, [€m] 350 299 331 318 326 295 300 250 200 150 100 50 0 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Mavenclad® net sales, [€m] 160 127 123 140 120 89 100 61 43 0 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Rebif ® sales of €295 m in Q1 '20 reflect lower organic decline of - 3.4%, further mitigated by FX effect of +2%

sales of €295 m in Q1 '20 reflect lower organic decline of - 3.4%, further mitigated by FX effect of +2% Slower than anticipated U.S. decline from inventory effect while ex-U.S. remains stable

ex-U.S. remains stable Q-o-Q decline more pronounced against exceptionally strong Q4 '19 from rebate provision releases Mavenclad® nearly tripling vs. Q1 '19 but flattish vs. Q4 '19 amid COVID-19 uncertainties in Europe and U.S. 34 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020 Oncology: High double-digit growth in Bavencio®, while Erbitux is impacted by interruption of treatment protocols with infusions due to COVID-19 Sales development Oncology, [€m] org. org. org. org. org. 300 2.7% 6.8% 8.8% 16.9% 14.3% 250 200 150 Erbitux® net sales, [€m]  Absolute sales of €211 m reflect 6.1% growth in Q1 300 222 237 (org. 7.1%; FX -1.0%) 250 199 212 211 200  Erbitux: COVID-19 related 150 slowdown in APAC (org. +0.6%) 100 offset by double-digit growth in 50 Europe due to tender phasing 0 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 100 50 0 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Others Erbitux Bavencio Bavencio® net sales, [€m] 35 29 33 29 30 22 23 25 20 15 10 5 0 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Recent Bavencio® approvals for RCC in U.S., Europe and Japan fuel 50,3% growth in Q1 (org. 49.8%; FX -0.5%) 35 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020 Fertility: As anticipated, strongest COVID-19 impact among all franchises particularly pronounced in China, Central and Western Europe Sales development Fertility, [€m] 350 org. org. org. org. org. 7.9% 3.5% 9.0% 3.3% -3.5% 300 250 200 150 100 50 0 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Other Fertility products Gonal-f Gonal-f® net sales, [€m] 250 191 206 200 178 168 167 150 100 50 0 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Other Fertility net sales, [€m] 150 119 123 128 135 111 100 50 0 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Entire Fertility portfolio shows a moderate organic decline of - 3.5% primarily due to COVID-19

COVID-19 COVID-19 triggering nearly 50% sales decline in China, offset partially by strong growth in North America

triggering nearly 50% sales decline in China, offset partially by strong growth in North America Milder decline in Gonal-f ® (org. -1.2%; FX 0.4%) explained by different quarterly phasing in North America 36 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020 General Medicine and Endocrinology: Strong growth further accelerated by stocking effects more than offsetting negative COVID-19 impact in China Sales evolution [€m] Endocrinology  Organic 150 83 90 91 99 95 +16.0% org. 100 50 0 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 [€m] General Medicine* 601 588 593 600,0 489 583 Organic 400,0 +21.7% org. 200,0 0,0 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q1 2020 organic drivers Endocrinology reflects strong demand for Saizen ® particularly in APAC and Latin America partially explained through competitor stockout

particularly in APAC and Latin America partially explained through competitor stockout Continuously strong demand for Glucophage ® further accelerated in APAC (org. +39%), Latin America (org. +33%), and Europe (org. +18%) due to COVID-19 related trends 37 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020 Clinical Pipeline April 30, 2020 Phase I berzosertib (M6620) bintrafusp alfa ATR inhibitor TGFbeta trap/anti-PD-L1 Solid tumors Solid tumors peposertib (M3814) M9241 (NHS-IL12) DNA-PK inhibitor Cancer immunotherapy Solid tumors1 Solid tumors1 M1774 ATR inhibitor M5049 Solid tumors TLR7/8 antagonist M3258 Immunology LMP7 inhibitor M6495 Multiple myeloma anti-ADAMTS-5 nanobody M4344 Osteoarthritis ATR inhibitor Solid tumors M5717 M8891 PeEF2 inhibitor MetAP2 inhibitor Malaria Solid tumors Phase II peposertib (M3814) DNA-PK inhibitor Rectal cancer tepotinib MET kinase inhibitor Non-small cell lung cancer abituzumab pan-αν integrin inhibiting mAb Colorectal cancer 1L avelumab anti-PD-L1 mAb Merkel cell cancer 1L avelumab anti-PD-L1 mAb Solid tumors2 avelumab anti-PD-L1 mAb Non-small cell lung cancer2 avelumab anti-PD-L1 mAb Urothelial cancer2 bintrafusp alfa TGFbeta trap/anti-PD-L1 Non-small cell lung cancer 1L bintrafusp alfa TGFbeta trap/anti-PD-L1 Non-small cell lung cancer 1L/2L bintrafusp alfa TGFbeta trap/anti-PD-L1 Locally advanced non-small cell lung cancer bintrafusp alfa TGFbeta trap/anti-PD-L1 Biliary tract cancer 1L bintrafusp alfa TGFbeta trap/anti-PD-L1 Biliary tract cancer 2L bintrafusp alfa TGFbeta trap/anti-PD-L1 Cervical cancer 2L atacicept anti-BlyS/APRIL fusion protein Systemic lupus erythematosus Phase III avelumab anti-PD-L1 mAb Non-small cell lung cancer 1L evobrutinib BTK inhibitor Multiple sclerosis Registration tepotinib MET kinase inhibitor Non-small cell lung cancer, METex14 skipping4 avelumab anti-PD-L1 mAb Urothelial cancer 1L-M5 1L, first-line treatment; 1L-M,first-line maintenance treatment; 2L, second-line treatment. 1 Includes studies in combination with avelumab. 2 Avelumab combination studies with talazoparib, axitinib, ALK inhibitors, cetuximab, or chemotherapy. 3 As announced on March 30 2017, in an agreement with Avillion, anti-IL-17 A/F nanobody will be developed by Avillion for plaque psoriasis and commercialized by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. 4 As announced on March 25 2020, tepotinib was approved in Japan for the treatment of patients with non-small cell lung cancer harboring METex14 skipping. 5 As announced on April 09 2020, a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) has been submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for avelumab for first-line maintenance treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma. Pipeline products are under clinical investigation and have not been proven to be safe and effective. There is no guarantee any product will be approved in the sought-after indication. 38 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020 atacicept anti-BlyS/APRIL fusion protein IgA nephropathy sprifermin fibroblast growth factor 18 Osteoarthritis M1095 (ALX-0761)3 anti-IL-17 A/F nanobody Psoriasis Oncology Immuno-Oncology Immunology Neurology Global Health Adjustments in Q1 2020 Adjustments in EBIT [€m] Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Adjustments thereof D&A Adjustments thereof D&A Healthcare 3 0 -27 2 Life Science 9 0 11 0 Performance Materials 35 0 35 0 Corporate & Other 28 0 17 0 Total 76 0 36 2 39 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020 Totals may not add up due to rounding Financial calendar Date Event May 14, 2020 Q1 2020 Earnings release May 28, 2020 Virtual Annual General Meeting August 6, 2020 Q2 2020 Earnings release November 12, 2020 Q3 2020 Earnings release 40 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020 CONSTANTIN FEST Head of Investor Relations +49 6151 72-5271 constantin.fest@emdgroup.com AMELIE SCHRADER Institutional Investors / Analysts +49 6151 72-22076 amelie.schrader@emdgroup.com SVENJA BUNDSCHUH Assistant Investor Relations +49 6151 72-3744 svenja.bundschuh@emdgroup.com EVA STERZEL ESG / Institutional & Retail Investors / AGM +49 6151 72-5355 eva.sterzel@emdgroup.com ALESSANDRA HEINZ Assistant Investor Relations +49 6151 72-3321 alessandra.heinz@emdgroup.com GUNNAR ROMER Institutional Investors / Analysts +49 6151 72-2584 gunnar.romer@emdgroup.com EMAIL: investor.relations@emdgroup.com WEB: www.emdgroup.com/investors FAX: +49 6151 72-913321 Attachments Original document

