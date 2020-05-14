Q1 20 Earnings - Analyst call, May 14, 2020, 2:00 pm CET
0
05/14/2020 | 01:10am EDT
GOOD START TO THE YEAR DESPITE FIRST COVID-19 IMPACT
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 2020 results
Stefan Oschmann, CEO
Belén Garijo, CEO Healthcare
Marcus Kuhnert, CFO
May 14, 2020
DISCLAIMER
Publication of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. In the United States and Canada the group of companies affiliated with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany operates under individual business names (EMD Serono, Millipore Sigma, EMD Performance Materials). To reflect such fact and to avoid any misconceptions of the reader of the publication certain logos, terms and business descriptions of the publication have been substituted or additional descriptions have been added. This version of the publication, therefore, slightly deviates from the otherwise identical version of the publication provided outside the United States and Canada.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and financial indicators
This communication may include "forward-looking statements." Statements that include words such as "anticipate," "expect," "should," "would," "intend," "plan," "project," "seek," "believe," "will," and other words of similar meaning in connection with future events or future operating or financial performance are often used to identify forward-looking statements. All statements in this communication, other than those relating to historical information or current conditions, are forward-looking statements. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond control of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements.
Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risks of more restrictive regulatory requirements regarding drug pricing, reimbursement and approval; the risk of stricter regulations for the manufacture, testing and marketing of products; the risk of destabilization of political systems and the establishment of trade barriers; the risk of a changing marketing environment for multiple sclerosis products in the European Union; the risk of greater competitive pressure due to biosimilars; the risks of research and development; the risks of discontinuing development projects and regulatory approval of developed medicines; the risk of a temporary ban on products/production facilities or of non-registration of products due to non-compliance with quality standards; the risk of an import ban on products to the United States due to an FDA warning letter; the risks of dependency on suppliers; risks due to product-related crime and espionage; risks in relation to the use of financial instruments; liquidity risks; counterparty risks; market risks; risks of impairment on balance sheet items; risks from pension obligations; risks from product-related and patent law disputes; risks from antitrust law proceedings; risks from drug pricing by the divested Generics Group; risks in human resources; risks from e-crime and cyber attacks; risks due to failure of business-critical information technology applications or to failure of data center capacity; environmental and safety risks; unanticipated contract or regulatory issues; a potential downgrade in the rating of the indebtedness of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; downward pressure on the common stock price of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and its impact on goodwill impairment evaluations, as well as the impact of future regulatory or legislative actions.
The foregoing review of important factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included elsewhere, including the Report on Risks and Opportunities Section of the most recent annual report and quarterly report of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. Any forward-looking statements made in this communication are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by us will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, us or our business or operations. Except to the extent required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
This presentation contains certain financial indicators such as EBITDA pre exceptionals, net financial debt and earnings per share pre exceptionals, which are not defined by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). These financial indicators should not be taken into account in order to assess the performance of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany in isolation or used as an alternative to the financial indicators presented in the consolidated financial statements and determined in accordance with IFRS. The figures presented in this statement have been rounded. This may lead to individual values not adding up to the totals presented.
Higher EBIT driven by strong top line growth in Healthcare and Life Science as well as consolidation of Versum and divestment gain from Allergopharma*
Financial result benefits from comparison with last years' revaluation of F-Star purchase option (-€45 m) partially offset by the current year higher interest expense related to Versum financing
Effective tax rate within guidance range of ~24-26%
Higher net income and EPS reflects higher EBIT and better financial result
* closed March 31st ,2020
Totals may not add up due to rounding
Healthcare: Strong General Medicine supported by COVID-19pull-in effect and ongoing Mavenclad® uptake; improved margins from top line leverage
Healthcare P&L
[€m]
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
Net sales
1,481
1,701
Marketing and selling
-550
-423
Administration
-88
-79
Research and development
-380
-417
EBIT
128
422
EBITDA
329
501
EBITDA pre
332
472
Margin (in % of net sales)
22.4%
27.8%
Net sales bridge
15.3% -0.4% 0.0% €1,701 m
€1,481 m
Q1 2019
Organic
Currency
Portfolio
Q1 2020
+0.0%
EBITDA pre bridge
40.9% 1.3% 0.0% €472 m
€332 m
Q1 2019
Organic
Currency
Portfolio
Q1 2020
Comments
Strong demand in General Medicine supported by COVID-19pull-in and phasing
Mavenclad® growth vs. Q1 2019, especially in U.S.; however about flat vs. Q4 2019 due to COVID-19, while Rebif® posts less pronounced decline explained by U.S. inventory effects, and Russia tender phasing
Strong growth of Erbitux® particularly in Europe offsetting weaker China amidst COVID-19; Bavencio® developing as expected
Moderate Fertility decline from COVID-19 impact most pronounced in China; strong first quarter in U.S.
M&S decrease due to stringent cost management, resource prioritization across franchises and expired amortization of Rebif®
R&D cost control offset by Avelumab H&N study termination accrual (-€15 m)
Higher EBITDA pre driven by strong top-line performance and rigorous cost management
Core business - Q1 growth rates reflect initial effects of COVID-19 and indicate future developments
Q1 2020 net sales contribution1&
Expected Impact of COVID-19
org. growth (%) in Q1 2020 (FY 2019)
+7.1%
-3.5%
(+5.9% FY 2019)
(+6.7% FY 2019)
Erbitux®;
Fertility;
14%
19%
Rebif®;
20%
-3.4%
General Medicine &
(-13.9% FY 2019)
Endocrinology; 47%
+20.9%
GENERAL
MEDICINE &
ENDOCRINOLOGY
FERTILITY
REBIF®
Q1 supported by COVID-19 related moderate stocking effects across the globe, suggesting phasing impact in upcoming quarters
Rx duration for Glucophage® and Concor® extended in most Chinese provinces to reduce frequency of hospital visits
Chinese VBP roll out expected to continuedespiteCOVID-19
Medical societies issued guidance for suspension of new, non-urgent treatments2in late Q1, leading to temporary closure of clinics globally
Situation now improving, >90% of Chinese centers reopened at reduced capacity, several APAC and EMEA clinics reopening in line with newly published guidance on recommencing of ART3
Catch-upeffects expected post-recovery
Potential benefit from changed treatment patterns: oDecreased switches from Rebif® to High-Efficacy drugs due to guidelines and less frequent patient visits o Increased new patient numbers due to greater preference for platform therapies
(+8.3% FY 2019)
®
•Decreased diagnosis rates due to lower physician/hospital
RMS: Recruitment in the modified studies to start shortly
Oncology Immuno-Oncology
Neurology
not yet approved in any markets outside of Japan; Acronyms: BTD = Breakthrough Therapy Designation, EMA = European Medicines Agency, FDA = U.S. Food and Drug Administration, NSCLC = Non-Small- Cell Lung Carcinoma, RMS = Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis, RTOR = Real-Time Oncology Review, sBLA = Supplemental Biologics License Application, TNBC = Triple-Negative Breast Cancer, UC = Urothelial Cancer
1 Includes studies in combination with avelumab. 2 Avelumab combination studies with talazoparib, axitinib, ALK inhibitors, cetuximab, or chemotherapy. 3 As announced on March 30 2017, in an agreement with Avillion, anti-IL-17 A/F nanobody will be developed by Avillion for plaque psoriasis and commercialized by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. 4 As announced on March 25 2020, tepotinib was approved in Japan for the treatment of patients with non-small cell lung cancer harboring METex14 skipping. 5 As announced on April 09 2020, a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) has been submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for avelumab for first-line maintenance treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma.
Pipeline products are under clinical investigation and have not been proven to be safe and effective. There is no guarantee any product will be approved in the sought-after indication.