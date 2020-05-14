Log in
Q1 20 Earnings - Analyst call, May 14, 2020, 2:00 pm CET

05/14/2020 | 01:10am EDT

GOOD START TO THE YEAR DESPITE FIRST COVID-19 IMPACT

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 2020 results

Stefan Oschmann, CEO

Belén Garijo, CEO Healthcare

Marcus Kuhnert, CFO

May 14, 2020

DISCLAIMER

Publication of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. In the United States and Canada the group of companies affiliated with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany operates under individual business names (EMD Serono, Millipore Sigma, EMD Performance Materials). To reflect such fact and to avoid any misconceptions of the reader of the publication certain logos, terms and business descriptions of the publication have been substituted or additional descriptions have been added. This version of the publication, therefore, slightly deviates from the otherwise identical version of the publication provided outside the United States and Canada.

2

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020

Disclaimer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and financial indicators

This communication may include "forward-looking statements." Statements that include words such as "anticipate," "expect," "should," "would," "intend," "plan," "project," "seek," "believe," "will," and other words of similar meaning in connection with future events or future operating or financial performance are often used to identify forward-looking statements. All statements in this communication, other than those relating to historical information or current conditions, are forward-looking statements. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond control of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements.

Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risks of more restrictive regulatory requirements regarding drug pricing, reimbursement and approval; the risk of stricter regulations for the manufacture, testing and marketing of products; the risk of destabilization of political systems and the establishment of trade barriers; the risk of a changing marketing environment for multiple sclerosis products in the European Union; the risk of greater competitive pressure due to biosimilars; the risks of research and development; the risks of discontinuing development projects and regulatory approval of developed medicines; the risk of a temporary ban on products/production facilities or of non-registration of products due to non-compliance with quality standards; the risk of an import ban on products to the United States due to an FDA warning letter; the risks of dependency on suppliers; risks due to product-related crime and espionage; risks in relation to the use of financial instruments; liquidity risks; counterparty risks; market risks; risks of impairment on balance sheet items; risks from pension obligations; risks from product-related and patent law disputes; risks from antitrust law proceedings; risks from drug pricing by the divested Generics Group; risks in human resources; risks from e-crime and cyber attacks; risks due to failure of business-critical information technology applications or to failure of data center capacity; environmental and safety risks; unanticipated contract or regulatory issues; a potential downgrade in the rating of the indebtedness of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; downward pressure on the common stock price of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and its impact on goodwill impairment evaluations, as well as the impact of future regulatory or legislative actions.

The foregoing review of important factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included elsewhere, including the Report on Risks and Opportunities Section of the most recent annual report and quarterly report of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. Any forward-looking statements made in this communication are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by us will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, us or our business or operations. Except to the extent required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

This presentation contains certain financial indicators such as EBITDA pre exceptionals, net financial debt and earnings per share pre exceptionals, which are not defined by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). These financial indicators should not be taken into account in order to assess the performance of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany in isolation or used as an alternative to the financial indicators presented in the consolidated financial statements and determined in accordance with IFRS. The figures presented in this statement have been rounded. This may lead to individual values not adding up to the totals presented.

3

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020

Agenda

Executive summary

Financial overview

Guidance

4

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Beyond focusing on the health & safety of our employees and on business continuity, we have contributed to help face global COVID-19 pandemic

  • Our Business:
  • Supplying critical raw

materials, components, and manufacturing products for vaccine production & diagnostics

  • Life Science continues to keep global supply chain operational by implementing additional safety precautions to provide indispensable products and services to aid COVID-19response

Collaborations:

Research Grants:

Donations:

Part of pharma and Life

2019: €1 m Future

290,000 units of

Science consortium

Insight Prize for

interferon (Rebif ®) to

together with the Bill

outstanding research in

WHO for global

& Melinda Gates

field of pandemic

SOLIDARITY trial,

Foundation

preparedness

investigating therapies

Life Science actively

2020: up to €500,000

for treating COVID-19

Liquid Handling

collaborating with

p.a. for 3 years and

leading institutions, to

extension option for

Center of Life Science,

speed up development,

technological

increasing capacity to

production & delivery of

solutions for

produce and donate

diagnostics, vaccines

pandemic outbreak

250,000 liters of

and treatment of

preparedness and

disinfectant

COVID-19.

fighting viral infections

Donated 2,000,000

FFP2-Masksto local

communities in U.S. and

Europe

6

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020

Highlights

Operations

Healthcare: double-digit growth fueled by Mavenclad® ramp-up and General Medicine

Life Science: Process Solutions with double digit growth while Academia and Applied end markets reflect temporary demand slow down in Asia due to COVID-19

Performance Materials: Strong uptake of Semiconductor Solutions offset by Display and Surface Solutions decline; Versum integration on track

7

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020

Financials

Q1 organic sales growth of +7.6%;

Q1 organic EBITDA pre growth of +14.5%

Guidance:

Net sales: €16.8 - 17.8 bn

EBITDA pre: €4,350 - 4,850 m

EPS pre: €5.50 - 6.35

Net financial debt to EBITDA pre at 2.6 on March 31, 2020 - continued focus on deleveraging

Healthcare and Life Science fuel strong organic top- and bottom-line performance; significant portfolio effect from Versum

Q1 YoY Net Sales

Organic

Currency

Portfolio

Total

Healthcare

15.3%

-0.4%

0.0%

14.9%

Life Science

5.6%

0.9%

0.0%

6.5%

Performance Materials

-5.4%

2.4%

52.1%

49.0%

Group

7.6%

0.6%

8.4%

16.7%

  • Healthcare with double-digit growth from strong General Medicine (in parts supported by COVID-19 driven pull-in effect), continued Mavenclad® ramp-up, and strong demand for Oncology
  • Life Science reflects double-digit growth of Process Solutions overcompensating temporarily lower demand for Applied and Research Solutions amidst COVID-19 pandemic
  • Performance Materials shows expected strong uptake of Semiconductor Solutions offset by declining market demand in Display and in Surface Solutions impacted by COVID-19

Q1 YoY EBITDA pre

14.5%

2.0%

10.7%

1,181

929

Q1 2019

Organic

Currency

Portfolio

Q1 2020

  • EBITDA pre growing twice as fast as net sales organically fueled by strong top-line growth, and cost management further benefitting from reduced travel & events during COVID-19 pandemic
  • Positive FX tailwinds on EBITDA pre mainly from U.S. dollar and major Asian currencies

8

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020

Totals may not add up due to rounding

Organic growth driven by North America, Europe and Latin America

Regional breakdown of net sales [€ m]

Regional organic development

Europe +9.7%

org.

About stable APAC due to double-digit growth of General Medicine, more than offsetting COVID-19 related flat Life

North America +12.0%

org.

26%

Latin America +21.6%

org.

30%

Q1 2020

Net sales:

€4,370 m

35%

Asia-Pacific

6%

3%

Middle East & Africa -4.0%

org.

+1.2%

org.

Science and decline in Display Solutions

Strong Europe driven by double-digit growth in General Medicine and Process Solutions and support from Mavenclad®

North America reflects robust demand in Life Science and strong uptake of Mavenclad®

Double-digit growth in LATAM from strong Healthcare & Life Science demand

Middle East and Africa with moderate decline due to phasing in Healthcare

9

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

Q1 2020: Overview

Key figures

[€m]

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

Net sales

3,746

4,370

16.7%

EBITDA pre

929

1,181

27.2%

Margin (in % of net sales)

24.8%

27.0%

EPS pre

1.13

1.50

32.7%

Operating cash flow

493

516

4.9%

[€m]

Dec. 31, 2019

March 31, 2020

Net financial debt

12,363

12,285

-0.6%

Working capital

3,944

4,392

11.3%

Employees

57,071

57,451

0.7%

11

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020

Comments

  • Net sales driven by organic growth of Healthcare and Life Science, further fueled by portfolio effect from Versum
  • EBITDA pre & margin increase due to strong operating leverage in Healthcare and Life Science
  • EPS pre growing faster than EBITDA pre supported by better financial result
  • Higher operating cash flow reflects strong business performance partially compensated by trade account receivables build-up due to COVID-19
  • Working capital follows business activity

Totals may not add up due to rounding

Reported figures

Reported results

[€m]

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

EBIT

379

716

89.0%

Financial result

-113

-98

-12.5%

Profit before tax

266

617

131.9%

Income tax

-67

-159

137.4%

Effective tax rate (%)

25.2%

25.8%

Net income

189

456

141.9%

EPS (€)

0.43

1.05

144.2%

12

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020

Comments

  • Higher EBIT driven by strong top line growth in Healthcare and Life Science as well as consolidation of Versum and divestment gain from Allergopharma*
  • Financial result benefits from comparison with last years' revaluation of F-Star purchase option (-€45 m) partially offset by the current year higher interest expense related to Versum financing
  • Effective tax rate within guidance range of ~24-26%
  • Higher net income and EPS reflects higher EBIT and better financial result

* closed March 31st ,2020

Totals may not add up due to rounding

Healthcare: Strong General Medicine supported by COVID-19pull-in effect and ongoing Mavenclad® uptake; improved margins from top line leverage

Healthcare P&L

[€m]

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

Net sales

1,481

1,701

Marketing and selling

-550

-423

Administration

-88

-79

Research and development

-380

-417

EBIT

128

422

EBITDA

329

501

EBITDA pre

332

472

Margin (in % of net sales)

22.4%

27.8%

Net sales bridge

15.3% -0.4% 0.0% €1,701 m

€1,481 m

Q1 2019

Organic

Currency

Portfolio

Q1 2020

+0.0%

EBITDA pre bridge

40.9% 1.3% 0.0% €472 m

€332 m

Q1 2019

Organic

Currency

Portfolio

Q1 2020

Comments

  • Strong demand in General Medicine supported by COVID-19pull-in and phasing
  • Mavenclad® growth vs. Q1 2019, especially in U.S.; however about flat vs. Q4 2019 due to COVID-19, while Rebif® posts less pronounced decline explained by U.S. inventory effects, and Russia tender phasing
  • Strong growth of Erbitux® particularly in Europe offsetting weaker China amidst COVID-19; Bavencio® developing as expected
  • Moderate Fertility decline from COVID-19 impact most pronounced in China; strong first quarter in U.S.
  • M&S decrease due to stringent cost management, resource prioritization across franchises and expired amortization of Rebif ®
  • R&D cost control offset by Avelumab H&N study termination accrual (-€15 m)
  • Higher EBITDA pre driven by strong top-line performance and rigorous cost management

13

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020

Totals may not add up due to rounding

Mavenclad® - Global launch continues to make progress, with Q1 showing initial impact of COVID; regaining of momentum expected in H2 2020

Global: First signs of COVID-19 related slow-down

visible as of March, impacting Q1 2020

net sales, [€m]

140

127

123

120

CAGR +43.1%

100

89

80

61

60

43

40

20

0

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

  • Approved in 78 countries
  • Launches progressing well, with momentum into early Q1 across the U.S. and EU4
  • Number of prescribers increasing +70% in the US, with average depth increasing +50%1
  • COVID-19has restricted HCP access and forced pivot to digital engagement only
  • Significant decline of patient consults with neurologists, leading to fewer treatment initiations and fewer treatment switches

1: MSLL SRF data; Internal data on file/March 2020; Acronyms: HCP = Healthcare Professional; EU4 = Germany, UK, Spain, Italy

14

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020

Mavenclad® - Aiming to capitalize on "waitlisted" patient opportunity amid COVID-19 pandemic

HE MS market:

Significant opportunity for rebound in H2

  • Diverse guidelines published - KOL debate ongoing
  • Infection risk number 1 choice driver
  • 15% of HE patient starts put on hold and a further 5% "bridged" to platform therapies1

Mavenclad® :

Profile suited to evolved choice drivers

  • Lack of continuous immunosuppression3
  • Transient preferential targeting of B and T lymphocytes4

US dynamic market2:

Specifically important for viral defense …

15.0%

"Waitlisted" HE Patients

Moderate T cell reduction with lower impact on

CD8+4

High Efficacy

Minimal impact on innate immunity5-7

Mavenclad® is easy to use, with short-course

5.0%

"Bridged" INJ Patients

at-home oral dosing and a low monitoring

Platform

burden3

High efficacy that is sustained beyond total

lymphocyte recovery3

Pre COVID

Current

  1. "Monitoring the Impact of COVID-19 on the Pharmaceutical Market", IQVIA; 2: IQVIA weekly data; 3: Mavenclad® EU SmPC, 2020; 4: Comi G, et al. Mult Scler Relat Disord. 2019;29:168-174;
  1. Rieckmann P, et al. ECTRIMS 2009 [P816]; 6: Sorensen PS et al. ECTRIMS-ACTRIMS 2017 [P1141]; 7: Giovannoni G et al. N Engl J Med 2010;362:416-26 (and suppl. info).;

Acronyms: HE = High Efficacy, INJ = Injectables, KOL = Key Opinion Leader

15

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020

Bavencio® - Enhancing its foundation in GU cancers with transformative OS data from JAVELIN Bladder 100 trial featured at ASCO 2020 plenary session

Urothelial

Cancer 1L (UC)

(~90% of bladder

cancers,

10th most prevalent

cancer globally)

Renal Cell

Carcinoma 1L

(RCC)

NSCLC 1L

  • First immunotherapy to significantly prolong OS vs standard of care in 1L locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma, and first to demonstrate OS benefit regardless of PD-L1 status
  • Breakthrough Therapy Designation, completion of sBLA submission, and review under the FDA's Real-Time Oncology Review (RTOR) program announced on April 9, 2020
  • New treatment paradigm offered by the unique JAVELIN Bladder 100 Regimen, potential to be practice changing, offering benefit beyond chemotherapy, the standard of care for the last 20+ years
  • Launch to leverage existing RCC resources and experiences
  • Approved by U.S. FDA in May 2019, by the European Commission in October 2019, and by the Japanese PMDA in December 2019
  • Participating in the establishment of IO-TKI as the leading class in 1L mRCC
  • Expected to benefit from strong 1L UC data:
    • Enhanced overall brand value (first demonstrated OS benefit for Bavencio®)
    • Greater efficiency (75-80% overlap with UC and RCC prescribers in key markets)
  • Ph III data read-out expected in 2021
  • Core tumor for IO, 1L NSCLC remains a large indication
  • Highly competitive landscape - Complex study design (e.g. multiple arms) might provide differentiated data in patient subgroups

Acronyms: EMA = European Medicines Agency, FDA = Food and Drug Administration, GU = genitourinary, IO = Immuno-Oncology, mRCC = Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, OS = Overall Survival, PMDA = Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency, sBLA = supplemental Biologics License Application, TKI = Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor

16

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020

Core business - Q1 growth rates reflect initial effects of COVID-19 and indicate future developments

Q1 2020 net sales contribution1 &

Expected Impact of COVID-19

org. growth (%) in Q1 2020 (FY 2019)

+7.1%

-3.5%

(+5.9% FY 2019)

(+6.7% FY 2019)

Erbitux®;

Fertility;

14%

19%

Rebif®;

20%

-3.4%

General Medicine &

(-13.9% FY 2019)

Endocrinology; 47%

+20.9%

GENERAL

MEDICINE &

ENDOCRINOLOGY

FERTILITY

REBIF®

  • Q1 supported by COVID-19 related moderate stocking effects across the globe, suggesting phasing impact in upcoming quarters
  • Rx duration for Glucophage® and Concor® extended in most Chinese provinces to reduce frequency of hospital visits
  • Chinese VBP roll out expected to continue despite COVID-19
  • Medical societies issued guidance for suspension of new, non-urgent treatments2 in late Q1, leading to temporary closure of clinics globally
  • Situation now improving, >90% of Chinese centers reopened at reduced capacity, several APAC and EMEA clinics reopening in line with newly published guidance on recommencing of ART3
  • Catch-upeffects expected post-recovery
  • Potential benefit from changed treatment patterns:
    o Decreased switches from Rebif® to High-Efficacy drugs due to guidelines and less frequent patient visits
    o Increased new patient numbers due to greater preference for platform therapies

(+8.3% FY 2019)

®

Decreased diagnosis rates due to lower physician/hospital

ERBITUX

access given prioritization of COVID-19 treatment

Pipeline - 2020 characterized by developmental progress of innovative Oncology, Immuno-Oncology and Neurology assets

Q2 2020

H2 2020

ASCO 2020

May 29 - Jun 2

(Virtual)

Tepotinib (c-Met-inhibitor)

Bavencio®: Late-breaking JAVELIN Bladder 100 data (1L urothelial carcinoma) presented at the Plenary Session on May 31

Tepotinib: Primary efficacy & biomarker analyses from VISION study for first-in-class tepotinib1 in NSCLC with METex14 skipping alterations

    • METex14: Approved in Japan on March 25, 2020
  • METex14: Expected filing in the USA in H1 2020 (BTD granted in 2019)

Bavencio® (Avelumab/Anti-PD-L1)

  • JAVELIN Bladder 100 (1L urothelial carcinoma): Expected FDA decision & potential launch

Bintrafusp alfa (Anti-PD-L1/TGF-ß-Trap)

  • Initiation of further studies (incl. TNBC)

Evobrutinib (BTK-inhibitor)

  • RMS: Recruitment in the modified studies to start shortly

Oncology Immuno-Oncology

Neurology

  1. not yet approved in any markets outside of Japan; Acronyms: BTD = Breakthrough Therapy Designation, EMA = European Medicines Agency, FDA = U.S. Food and Drug Administration, NSCLC = Non-Small- Cell Lung Carcinoma, RMS = Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis, RTOR = Real-Time Oncology Review, sBLA = Supplemental Biologics License Application, TNBC = Triple-Negative Breast Cancer, UC = Urothelial Cancer

18

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020

Life Science: Showing strong resilience, Process Solutions with double-digit growth, Research and Applied flat

Life Science P&L

[€m]

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

Net sales

1,661

1,769

Marketing and selling

-470

-498

Administration

-88

-89

Research and development

-62

-75

EBIT

313

345

EBITDA

507

541

EBITDA pre

516

553

Margin (in % of net sales)

31.0%

31.2%

Net sales bridge

€1,661 m

5.6%

0.9%

0.0%

€1,769 m

Q1 2019

Organic

Currency

Portfolio

Q1 2020

EBITDA pre bridge

€516m

8.2%

-0.5%

-0.5%

€553 m

Q1 2019

Organic

Currency

Portfolio

Q1 2020

Comments

  • Double-digitgrowth of Process Solutions mainly driven by downstream and single use, with COVID-19 demand contributing
  • About stable Applied Solutions reflects high comps and decline in lab water due to inaccessibility of labs
  • Research Solutions flat: increased demand of bulk chemicals offset by temporary slowdown in academia due to COVID-19
  • Higher M&S reflecting increased logistics cost
  • Increased R&D driven by investments in strategic projects
  • EBITDA pre reflects operational leverage from strong top-line growth

19

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020

Totals may not add up due to rounding

Performance Materials: Strong Semi more than offset by LC's accelerated underlying negative trajectory and declining Surface amid COVID-19

Performance Materials P&L

[€m]

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

Net sales

604

900

Marketing and selling

-66

-136

Administration

-23

-38

Research and development

-72

-71

EBIT

95

116

EBITDA

157

251

EBITDA pre

193

286

Margin (in % of net sales)

31.9%

31.7%

Net sales bridge

52.1%

€900 m

€604 m

-5.4%

2.4%

Q1 2019 Organic Currency Portfolio Q1 2020

EBITDA pre bridge

52.1%

€286 m

€193 m

-8.8%

5.1%

Q1 2019

Organic

Currency

Portfolio

Q1 2020

Comments

  • Sales growth of nearly 50% reflects portfolio effect from Versum and positive FX, overcompensating organic decline
  • Display Solutions: LC's negative underlying trajectory with high comps, not yet significantly impacted by COVID-19; OLED impacted
  • Surface Solutions decline driven by impact of COVID-19 on the Automotive and Cosmetics industries
  • M&S reflects consolidation of Versum acquisition and diligent underlying cost management in framework of Bright Future transformation
  • Semiconductor Solutions showing strong growth, both organically as well R&D staying flat due to Bright Future related provisions in Q1 2019,

as for Versum portfolio; recovery started already in Q1

while Q1 2020 includes Versum consolidation

Increase in EBITDA pre largely reflects consolidation effect from Versum

20

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020

Totals may not add up due to rounding

Balance sheet

Assets [€ bn]

Liabilities [€ bn]

43.8

44.7

44.7

43.8

1.5

Cash & cash equivalents

0.8

3.5

3.7

Receivables

3.3

3.4

Inventories

18.6

17.9

Net equity

Intangible Assets

26.3

26.5

13.9

13.2

Financial debt

Property, plant

2.4

2.6

Payables/refund liabilities

6.2

6.1

3.1

3.3

Provisions for employee benefits

& equipment

6.7

6.8

Other liabilities

Other assets

3.6

3.5

Dec. 31, 2019

Mar. 31, 2020

Mar. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

  • Balance sheet reflects consolidation of Versum since Dec. 31 2019
  • Higher cash (+€750 m) is driven by securing liquidity given the COVID-19 pandemic
  • Increase in equity mainly driven by profit after tax and FX translations (equity ratio of 41.6%)
  • Financial debt increase reflects new bonds (€1.5 bn) and utilization of available credit lines partially offset by due bonds repayment (€2.0 bn)

21

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020

Totals may not add up due to rounding

Cash flow statement

Q1 2020 - cash flow statement

[€m]

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

Profit after tax

190

458

268

D&A

474

431

-42

Changes in provisions

100

16

-84

Changes in other assets/liabilities

-89

-23

66

Other operating activities

-4

-10

-6

Changes in working capital

-178

-356

-178

Operating cash flow

493

516

24

Investing cash flow

-329

-288

41

thereof Capex on PPE

-209

-341

-132

Financing cash flow

-3

542

545

22

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020

Cash flow drivers

  • Profit after tax driven by higher EBIT and Allergopharma disposal* gain, neutralized in other operating activities
  • D&A lower mainly from expired Rebif ® amortization, compensated by Versum
  • Changes in provisions reflect last year's build up for transformation programs
  • Increased working capital driven by trade accounts receivables in Life Science partially impacted by COVID-19
  • Higher financing cash flow reflecting new bond issuance (€1.5 bn) and utilization of available credit lines, partially offset by repayment of due bonds (€2.0 bn)
    • closed March 31st

Totals may not add up due to rounding

GUIDANCE

Our assumptions regarding the development of COVID-19 have changed significantly post pandemic classification by WHO and subsequent events

Previous Assumptions (disclosed in March)

Current assumptions (disclosed in May)

  • Impact mainly in China
  • Outbreak peaks in Q1
  • Situation eases in Q2
  • Situation normal in H2

Impactacross all regions

Cases expected to peak in Q2

Situation eases in H2

Pandemic crisis lasts for FY

+

Stressed health systems

  • Some countries have a less

effective response than China

However, no major resurgences

24

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020

Group

COVID-19 Update: new assumptions on financial impact of COVID-19

GROUP

HEALTHCARE

LIFE SCIENCE

PERFORMANCE

MATERIALS

  • Mid single-digit percentage Sales impact
    • Global impact across many businesses
    • Strong Q2 impact, also from Q1 pull-in
    • Lasting until at least Q3
  • Highest anticipated impact in absolute terms
  • Biggest impact anticipated in Fertility due to discretionary nature of treatment
  • Lowest anticipated impact in absolute terms
  • Process Solutions largely unaffected, main impact in Applied and Research Solutions
  • Semiconductor expected to show strong growth despite COVID-19
  • COVID-19additionally weighs on Display decline
  • High impact on Surface's end markets

We assume a top-line impact of

around mid single digit and thereof 50% to 60% hitting EBITDA pre

25

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020

Group

Key earnings drivers to remember for 2020

EBITDA1-SUPPORTING FACTORS

EBITDA1-REDUCING FACTORS

  • Increasing sales contribution from Mavenclad® and Bavencio®
  • Stringent M&S and R&D cost management in HC (decrease YoY absolute and as % of sales)
  • Ongoing strength in Life Science with above-market sales growth
  • Recovery of Semiconductor Solutions and cost savings from Bright Future program related initiatives
  • High level of cost consciousness and prioritization
  • Four quarters of Versum
  • No more support from Pfizer deferred income (€191 m in 2019)
  • Lower income from pipeline management
  • Continued decline of Liquid Crystals and Rebif®
  • COVID-19related sales and earnings effect

1EBITDA pre

26

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020

Group

Full-year 2020 guidance

Net sales:

Slight to moderate organic sales growth, Versum growth contribution in the mid-single digits %

FX between +1% to -2% YoY

~€16.8 - 17.8 bn

EBITDA pre:

Organically about stable, mid-single digit % growth from Versum

FX headwinds of 0% to -3% YoY ~€4,350 - 4,850 m1

EPS pre: ~€5.50 - 6.35

1CO guidance 2020: Slightly higher than last year

27

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020

Group

2020 business sector guidance1

Net sales

Healthcare

Organically about stable

COVID-19 significantly impacting

fertility performance

Sustained performance of new

products

EBITDA pre

  • Slight organic decline due to COVID-19
  • Slight to moderate adverse FX impact

Life Science

Net sales

EBITDA pre

  • Strong organic growth
  • Process Solutions strength offsets weakness in academic and applied end markets
  • Strong organic growth
  • Neutral to moderate adverse FX impact

Performance

Materials

Net sales

EBITDA pre

1Divisional guidances are only support to the group guidance and do not have to add up

  • Moderate to strong organic decline
  • COVID-19weighing on Display and Surface, while Semiconductor Solutions growing strongly
  • Display declining, driven by LC
  • Low to mid-thirties % contribution from Versum
  • Low- to mid-teens % organic decline
  • Moderate support from FX
  • Low to mid-thirties % contribution from Versum

28

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020

APPENDIX

Additional financial guidance 2020

Further financial details

Corporate & Other EBITDA pre

slightly higher than last year

Interest result

~ -245 to -275 m

Effective tax rate

~24 % to 26%

Capex on PPE

~1.1 bn to 1.2 bn

Hedging/USD assumption

FY 2020 hedge ratio ~50%

at EUR/USD ~1.18

2020 Ø EUR/USD assumption

~1.08 to 1.12

31

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020

Maturity profile reflects Sigma-Aldrich and Versum financing transactions

Maturity profile as of March 31, 2020

Coupon

3.250%

[€ m/US $]

0.125%

2.950%

1.375%

1 600

2.625%

1.625%

2.875%

1 000

3.375%

0.500%

0.875%

500

1 000

0.005%

0.375%

1000

750

750

800

550

600

500

600

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

EUR bonds

USD bonds

Hybrids (first call dates)

Balanced maturity profile in upcoming years avoids refinancing risks;

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany will become a more frequent issuer

32

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020

Totals may not add up due to rounding

Healthcare organic growth by franchise/product

Q1 2020 organic sales growth [%] by key franchise/products [€ m]

295

299

234

180

211

199

167

168

150

117

123

43

114

91

33

22

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Organic

-3%

+32%

+7%

-1%

+29%

+184%

+28%

+50%

33

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020

Neurology & Immunology: Paused Mavenclad® ramp up amid Covid-19 uncertainties offset by slower than anticipated organic Rebif® decline

Sales development NDI, [€m]

500

org.

org.

org.

org.

org.

-7.2%

-5.1%

2.3%

17.2%

20.3%

450

400

350

300

250

200

150

100

50

0

Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020

Rebif

Mavenclad

Rebif® net sales, [€m]

350

299

331

318

326

295

300

250

200

150

100

50

0

Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020

Mavenclad® net sales, [€m]

160

127

123

140

120

89

100

  1. 61
  1. 43

0 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020

  • Rebif ® sales of €295 m in Q1 '20 reflect lower organic decline of - 3.4%, further mitigated by FX effect of +2%
  • Slower than anticipated U.S. decline from inventory effect while ex-U.S. remains stable
  • Q-o-Qdecline more pronounced against exceptionally strong Q4 '19 from rebate provision releases

Mavenclad® nearly tripling vs. Q1 '19 but flattish vs. Q4 '19 amid COVID-19 uncertainties in Europe and U.S.

34

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020

Oncology: High double-digit growth in Bavencio®, while Erbitux is impacted by interruption of treatment protocols with infusions due to COVID-19

Sales development Oncology, [€m]

org.

org.

org.

org.

org.

300

2.7%

6.8%

8.8%

16.9%

14.3%

250

200

150

Erbitux® net sales, [€m]

Absolute sales of €211 m reflect

6.1% growth in Q1

300

222

237

(org. 7.1%; FX -1.0%)

250

199

212

211

200

Erbitux: COVID-19 related

150

slowdown in APAC (org. +0.6%)

100

offset by double-digit growth in

50

Europe due to tender phasing

0

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

100

50

0

Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020

Others Erbitux Bavencio

Bavencio® net sales, [€m]

35

29

33

29

30

22

23

25

20

15

10

5

0

Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020

Recent Bavencio® approvals for RCC in U.S., Europe and Japan fuel 50,3% growth in Q1 (org. 49.8%; FX -0.5%)

35

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020

Fertility: As anticipated, strongest COVID-19 impact among all franchises particularly pronounced in China, Central and Western Europe

Sales development Fertility, [€m]

350

org.

org.

org.

org.

org.

7.9%

3.5%

9.0%

3.3%

-3.5%

300

250

200

150

100

50

0

Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020

Other Fertility products

Gonal-f

Gonal-f® net sales, [€m]

250

191

206

200

178

168

167

150

100

50

0 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020

Other Fertility net sales, [€m]

150

119

123

128

135

111

100

50

0 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020

  • Entire Fertility portfolio shows a moderate organic decline of - 3.5% primarily due to COVID-19
  • COVID-19triggering nearly 50% sales decline in China, offset partially by strong growth in North America
  • Milder decline in Gonal-f® (org. -1.2%; FX 0.4%) explained by different quarterly phasing in North America

36

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020

General Medicine and Endocrinology: Strong growth further accelerated by stocking effects more than offsetting negative COVID-19 impact in China

Sales evolution

[€m]

Endocrinology

Organic

150

83

90

91

99

95

+16.0% org.

100

50

0

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

[€m]

General Medicine*

601

588

593

600,0

489

583

Organic

400,0

+21.7% org.

200,0

0,0

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q1 2020 organic drivers

  • Endocrinology reflects strong demand for Saizen® particularly in APAC and Latin America partially explained through competitor stockout
  • Continuously strong demand for Glucophage® further accelerated in APAC (org. +39%), Latin America (org. +33%), and Europe (org. +18%) due to COVID-19 related trends

37

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020

Clinical Pipeline

April 30, 2020

Phase I

berzosertib (M6620)

bintrafusp alfa

ATR inhibitor

TGFbeta trap/anti-PD-L1

Solid tumors

Solid tumors

peposertib (M3814)

M9241 (NHS-IL12)

DNA-PK inhibitor

Cancer immunotherapy

Solid tumors1

Solid tumors1

M1774

ATR inhibitor

M5049

Solid tumors

TLR7/8 antagonist

M3258

Immunology

LMP7 inhibitor

M6495

Multiple myeloma

anti-ADAMTS-5 nanobody

M4344

Osteoarthritis

ATR inhibitor

Solid tumors

M5717

M8891

PeEF2 inhibitor

MetAP2 inhibitor

Malaria

Solid tumors

Phase II

peposertib (M3814) DNA-PK inhibitor

Rectal cancer

tepotinib

MET kinase inhibitor

Non-small cell lung cancer

abituzumab

pan-αν integrin inhibiting mAb

Colorectal cancer 1L

avelumab anti-PD-L1 mAb

Merkel cell cancer 1L

avelumab anti-PD-L1 mAb

Solid tumors2

avelumab anti-PD-L1 mAb

Non-small cell lung cancer2

avelumab anti-PD-L1 mAb

Urothelial cancer2

bintrafusp alfa

TGFbeta trap/anti-PD-L1

Non-small cell lung cancer 1L

bintrafusp alfa

TGFbeta trap/anti-PD-L1

Non-small cell lung cancer 1L/2L

bintrafusp alfa

TGFbeta trap/anti-PD-L1

Locally advanced non-small cell lung cancer

bintrafusp alfa

TGFbeta trap/anti-PD-L1

Biliary tract cancer 1L

bintrafusp alfa

TGFbeta trap/anti-PD-L1

Biliary tract cancer 2L

bintrafusp alfa

TGFbeta trap/anti-PD-L1

Cervical cancer 2L

atacicept anti-BlyS/APRIL fusion protein

Systemic lupus erythematosus

Phase III

avelumab anti-PD-L1 mAb

Non-small cell lung cancer 1L

evobrutinib BTK inhibitor

Multiple sclerosis

Registration

tepotinib

MET kinase inhibitor

Non-small cell lung cancer, METex14 skipping4

avelumab anti-PD-L1 mAb

Urothelial cancer 1L-M5

1L, first-line treatment; 1L-M,first-line maintenance treatment; 2L, second-line treatment.

1 Includes studies in combination with avelumab. 2 Avelumab combination studies with talazoparib, axitinib, ALK inhibitors, cetuximab, or chemotherapy. 3 As announced on March 30 2017, in an agreement with Avillion, anti-IL-17 A/F nanobody will be developed by Avillion for plaque psoriasis and commercialized by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. 4 As announced on March 25 2020, tepotinib was approved in Japan for the treatment of patients with non-small cell lung cancer harboring METex14 skipping. 5 As announced on April 09 2020, a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) has been submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for avelumab for first-line maintenance treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma.

Pipeline products are under clinical investigation and have not been proven to be safe and effective. There is no guarantee any product will be approved in the sought-after indication.

38

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020

atacicept anti-BlyS/APRIL fusion protein

IgA nephropathy

sprifermin

fibroblast growth factor 18

Osteoarthritis

M1095 (ALX-0761)3 anti-IL-17 A/F nanobody

Psoriasis

Oncology

Immuno-Oncology

Immunology

Neurology

Global Health

Adjustments in Q1 2020

Adjustments in EBIT

[€m]

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

Adjustments

thereof D&A

Adjustments

thereof D&A

Healthcare

3

0

-27

2

Life Science

9

0

11

0

Performance Materials

35

0

35

0

Corporate & Other

28

0

17

0

Total

76

0

36

2

39

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020

Totals may not add up due to rounding

Financial calendar

Date

Event

May 14, 2020

Q1 2020 Earnings release

May 28, 2020

Virtual Annual General Meeting

August 6, 2020

Q2 2020 Earnings release

November 12, 2020

Q3 2020 Earnings release

40

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q1 20 Results Presentation | May 14th, 2020

CONSTANTIN FEST

Head of Investor Relations

+49 6151 72-5271 constantin.fest@emdgroup.com

AMELIE SCHRADER

Institutional Investors / Analysts

+49 6151 72-22076 amelie.schrader@emdgroup.com

SVENJA BUNDSCHUH

Assistant Investor Relations

+49 6151 72-3744 svenja.bundschuh@emdgroup.com

EVA STERZEL

ESG / Institutional & Retail Investors / AGM

+49 6151 72-5355 eva.sterzel@emdgroup.com

ALESSANDRA HEINZ

Assistant Investor Relations

+49 6151 72-3321 alessandra.heinz@emdgroup.com

GUNNAR ROMER

Institutional Investors /

Analysts

+49 6151 72-2584 gunnar.romer@emdgroup.com

EMAIL: investor.relations@emdgroup.com

WEB: www.emdgroup.com/investors

FAX: +49 6151 72-913321

Disclaimer

Merck KGaA published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 05:09:06 UTC
