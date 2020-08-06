Q2 20 Analyst call, August 06, 2020, 2:00pm CET 0 08/06/2020 | 01:09am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Top Line reflects COVID-19 impact, Bottom line well managed Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 2020 results Stefan Oschmann, CEO Marcus Kuhnert, CFO August 6, 2020 Disclaimer Publication of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. In the United States and Canada the group of companies affiliated with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany operates under individual business names (EMD Serono, Millipore Sigma, EMD Performance Materials). To reflect such fact and to avoid any misconceptions of the reader of the publication certain logos, terms and business descriptions of the publication have been substituted or additional descriptions have been added. This version of the publication, therefore, slightly deviates from the otherwise identical version of the publication provided outside the United States and Canada. 2 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020 Disclaimer Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and financial indicators This communication may include "forward-looking statements." Statements that include words such as "anticipate," "expect," "should," "would," "intend," "plan," "project," "seek," "believe," "will," and other words of similar meaning in connection with future events or future operating or financial performance are often used to identify forward-looking statements. All statements in this communication, other than those relating to historical information or current conditions, are forward-looking statements. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond control of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risks of more restrictive regulatory requirements regarding drug pricing, reimbursement and approval; the risk of stricter regulations for the manufacture, testing and marketing of products; the risk of destabilization of political systems and the establishment of trade barriers; the risk of a changing marketing environment for multiple sclerosis products in the European Union; the risk of greater competitive pressure due to biosimilars; the risks of research and development; the risks of discontinuing development projects and regulatory approval of developed medicines; the risk of a temporary ban on products/production facilities or of non-registration of products due to non-compliance with quality standards; the risk of an import ban on products to the United States due to an FDA warning letter; the risks of dependency on suppliers; risks due to product-related crime and espionage; risks in relation to the use of financial instruments; liquidity risks; counterparty risks; market risks; risks of impairment on balance sheet items; risks from pension obligations; risks from product-related and patent law disputes; risks from antitrust law proceedings; risks from drug pricing by the divested Generics Group; risks in human resources; risks from e-crime and cyber attacks; risks due to failure of business-critical information technology applications or to failure of data center capacity; environmental and safety risks; unanticipated contract or regulatory issues; a potential downgrade in the rating of the indebtedness of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; downward pressure on the common stock price of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and its impact on goodwill impairment evaluations as well as the impact of future regulatory or legislative actions. The foregoing review of important factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included elsewhere, including the Report on Risks and Opportunities Section of the most recent annual report and quarterly report of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. Any forward-looking statements made in this communication are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by us will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, us or our business or operations. Except to the extent required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. This presentation contains certain financial indicators such as EBITDA pre adjustments, net financial debt and earnings per share pre adjustments, which are not defined by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). These financial indicators should not be taken into account in order to assess the performance of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany in isolation or used as an alternative to the financial indicators presented in the consolidated financial statements and determined in accordance with IFRS. The figures presented in this statement have been rounded. This may lead to individual values not adding up to the totals presented. 3 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020 Agenda Executive summary Financial overview Guidance 4 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020 Executive summary 01 Highlights Operations Healthcare: Oncology and General Medicine growing despite pandemic, Fertility demand lowered as anticipated, recovery of Mavenclad® ramp-up started in June, Bavencio® U.S. launch in UC 1L; M5049 COVID-19 study initiated Life Science: supporting fight against COVID-19, Process Solutions growing 20%, Research & Applied end markets continue to be negatively impacted but recovery started in June Performance Materials: Semiconductor Solutions growing 12% organically not yet offsetting Display and Surface Solutions decline; Versum performance & integration on track 6 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020 Financials Q2 organic sales: decline of -2.5%; Q2 organic EBITDA pre: decline of -11.5% (against elevated comps) EBITDA pre guidance slightly upgraded: Net sales: €16.9 - 17.7 bn EBITDA pre: €4,450 - 4,850 m EPS pre: €5.60 - 6.25 Net financial debt to EBITDA pre at 2.8 on June 30, 2020 - continued focus on deleveraging Versum portfolio effect and Process Solutions drive sales growth despite COVID-19 related organic decline in Healthcare and Performance Materials Q2 YoY Net Sales Organic Currency Portfolio Healthcare -7.4% -2.3% -0.9% Life Science 6.3% -0.4% 0.0% Performance Materials -13.7% 1.8% 50.1% Group -2.5% -0.9% 7.1% Total -10.6% 5.9% 38.1% 3.7% Q2 YoY EBITDA pre 1,139 8.8% 1,074 -11.5% -3.1% Q2 2019 Organic Currency Portfolio Q2 2020 Healthcare decline largely driven by COVID-19 impact on Fertility; COVID-19 also slowing down growth of Mavenclad ® as well as General Medicine & Endocrinology (incl. destocking post Q1 pull-in)

COVID-19 impact on Fertility; COVID-19 also slowing down growth of Mavenclad as well as General Medicine & Endocrinology (incl. destocking post Q1 pull-in) Process Solutions growing 20% and overcompensating flat Applied Solutions and declining Research Solutions where demand was impacted by COVID-19 related lockdowns

COVID-19 related lockdowns Semiconductor Solutions organic growth continues at an even higher pace - however, COVID-19 impact on Display and Surface Solutions results in overall organic decline EBITDA pre declining faster than sales organically, largely due to non-recurring Healthcare income

(~ €165 m higher in Q2 2019)

non-recurring Healthcare income (~ €165 m higher in Q2 2019) Margin accretive Versum portfolio effect

FX tailwinds from U.S. and Taiwan dollar did not offset currency headwinds from some emerging markets 7 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020 Totals may not add up due to rounding All regions impacted by COVID-19; signs of recovery in APAC dragged down by Display Solutions & Fertility Regional breakdown of net sales [€m] Europe -4.2% org. 27% -3.2% North America Q2 2020 org. Net sales: 27% Asia-Pacific-2.2% €4,119 m org. 37% 5% 4% -1.8% Latin America Middle East & Africa +13.8% org. org. Regional organic development Moderate decline in APAC as double- digit growth in Life Science and Semiconductor Solutions offset a large part of COVID-19-driven decline in Display, Fertility and Surface Solutions

COVID-19-driven decline in Display, Fertility and Surface Solutions In Europe Neurology & Immunology as well as Research Solutions were also declining due to COVID-19

COVID-19 North America saw significant declines in Research Solutions and Fertility, also Applied Solutions slightly down

Strong General Medicine & Endocrinology growth in MEA and LATAM (where it could not fully offset effects of COVID-19 in Fertility) 8 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020 Financial overview 02 Q2 2020: Overview Key figures [€m] Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Net sales 3,971 4,119 3.7% EBITDA pre 1,139 1,074 -5.7% Margin (in % of net sales) 28.7% 26.1% -2.6pp EPS pre 1.54 1.30 -15.6% Operating cash flow 743 502 -32.4% [€m] Dec. 31, 2019 June 30, 2020 Net financial debt 12,363 12,560 1.6% Working capital 3,944 4,474 13.4% Employees 57,071 57,523 0.8% Comments Versum portfolio effect and strong growth in Process Solutions drive sales above last year, despite materializing COVID-19 impact across most business units

COVID-19 impact across most business units EBITDA pre and margin decline driven by lower non-recurring income components and under absorption of fixed costs due to lower sales from the COVID-19 impact

non-recurring income components and under absorption of fixed costs due to lower sales from the COVID-19 impact EPS pre declining due to a lower financial result and EBITDA pre

Lower operating cash flow driven primarily by GSK upfront payment in 2019 and higher working capital in 2020 10 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020 Totals may not add up due to rounding Reported figures Reported results [€m] Q2 2019 Q2 2020 EBIT 618 491 -20.6% Financial result -61 -102 67.4% Profit before tax 557 389 -30.2% Income tax -136 -100 -26.7% Effective tax rate 24.4% 25.7% 1.2pp Net income 471 290 -38.5% EPS (€) 1.08 0.67 -38.0% Comments EBIT decline driven by lower non- recurring income, higher depreciation & amortization from Versum PPA and impairments in Performance Materials

Financial result impacted by LTIP and higher interest expenses related to Versum financing

Effective tax rate within guidance range of ~24-26%

~24-26% Lower net income and EPS reflects lower EBIT and higher negative financial result 11 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020 Totals may not add up due to rounding Healthcare: Savings in M&S and R&D offset impact from lowered Fertility demand and Mavenclad® drag amid COVID-19 Healthcare P&L [€m] Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Net sales 1,677 1,499 Marketing and selling -599 -409 Administration -84 -81 Research and development -395 -366 EBIT 345 269 EBITDA 523 359 EBITDA pre 528 374 Margin (in % of net sales) 31.5% 24.9% Net sales bridge €1,677 m €1,499 m -7.4% -2.3% -0.9% Q2 2019 Organic Currency Portfolio +0.0% Q2 2020 EBITDA pre bridge €528 m 0.9% €374 m -25.9% -4.1% Q2 2019 Organic Currency Portfolio Q2 2020 Comments Mavenclad ® 36% growth versus Q2 2019, especially in U.S.; however demand declines versus Q1 2020 due to COVID-19 as expected; Rebif ® returning to the anticipated underlying trajectory

36% growth versus Q2 2019, especially in U.S.; however demand declines versus Q1 2020 due to COVID-19 as expected; Rebif returning to the anticipated underlying trajectory Fertility heavily impacted across all regions due to temporary shutdown of a majority of clinics

Erbitux ® organically slightly growing; Bavencio ® growing strongly versus last year, but sequentially impacted by COVID-19 M&S decrease due to rigorous cost management, further supported

by significant reduction of in person face-to-face activities during pandemic, last year elevated by now expired amortization of Rebif ®

by significant reduction of in person face-to-face activities during pandemic, last year elevated by now expired amortization of Rebif R&D reflecting ongoing stringent cost control

EBITDA pre declining faster than sales, driven largely by tough comps from Peg-Pal and Bavencio ® milestones in Q2 2019 12 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020 Totals may not add up due to rounding Life Science: Strong resilience continues in Q2; Process growing 20%, Applied & Research impacted by COVID-19 but recovery visible in June Life Science P&L [€m] Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Net sales 1,705 1,806 Marketing and selling -490 -488 Administration -68 -100 Research and development -69 -75 EBIT 322 386 EBITDA 518 584 EBITDA pre 533 569 Margin (in % of net sales) 31.3% 31.5% Net sales bridge €1,705 m 6.3% 0.0% €1,806 m -0.4% Q2 2019 Organic Currency Portfolio +0.0% Q2 2020 EBITDA pre bridge €533 m 9.7% €569 m -2.4% -0.6% Q2 2019 Organic Currency Portfolio Q2 2020 Comments ▪ 19.8% organic growth of Process Solutions mainly driven by downstream▪ and single use, with COVID-19 demand contributing Lower M&S from overall cost-consciousness and lower travel expenses, partially offset by increased freight costs Applied Solutions about stable due to COVID-19-related effects across the full portfolio albeit clear signs of recovery in June Admin increase largely driven by EBITDA pre adjustments (€12 m) and

COVID-19-related cost for additional safety precautions ▪ Research Solutions impacted significantly mainly due to temporary ▪ Increased R&D driven by investments in strategic projects slowdown in academia from COVID-19-related lab closures, also showing ▪ EBITDA pre growing faster than sales, reflecting operational leverage clear signs of recovery in June from strong top-line growth 13 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020 Totals may not add up due to rounding Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020 Performance Materials: Versum portfolio effect and accelerating Semi growth more than offset declining Display and Surface amid COVID-19 Performance Materials P&L Net sales bridge €814 m 50.1% [€m] Q2 2019 Q2 2020 €589 m 1.8% Net sales 589 814 -13.7% Marketing and selling -66 -134 Administration -25 -44 Q2 2019 Organic Currency Portfolio +0.0% Q2 2020 Research and development -74 -68 EBITDA pre bridge 51.8% €238 m EBIT 100 -30 €190 m 3.1% EBITDA 161 219 -29.7% EBITDA pre 190 238 Margin (in % of net sales) 32.3% 29.3% Q2 2019 Organic Currency Portfolio Q2 2020 Comments Sales growth of 38% reflects portfolio effect from Versum and positive FX, overcompensating organic decline

Semiconductor Solutions: further accelerating strong organic growth, cyclical recovery and outperformance continuing

Display Solutions: COVID-19 weighs on LC's negative underlying trajectory against still elevated comps in Q2 2019; OLED also impacted

COVID-19 weighs on LC's negative underlying trajectory against still elevated comps in Q2 2019; OLED also impacted Surface Solutions: declining significantly amid a heavy COVID-19 impact on automotive and cosmetic end markets 14 M&S reflects consolidation of Versum acquisition and diligent underlying cost management as part of the Bright Future transformation and countermeasures to Covid-19

Covid-19 R&D declining from an elevated Q2 2019 base including Bright Future provisions (EBITDA pre adjustments); Q2 2020 includes Versum consolidation and shows underlying Bright Future cost management

Increase in EBITDA pre largely reflects portfolio effect from Versum Totals may not add up due to rounding Balance sheet Assets [€bn] Liabilities [€bn] 43.8 43.8 43.8 43.8 0.8 Cash & cash equivalents 3.5 3.5 1.5 Receivables 3.3 3.5 Inventories 18.0 17.9 Net equity Intangible assets 26.3 25.8 14.1 13.2 Financial debt Property, plant 2.4 2.6 Payables/refund liabilities 3.3 Provisions for employee benefits 6.2 6.1 3.6 & equipment 6.8 Other liabilities Other assets 3.7 3.4 5.7 31.12. 30.06. 30.06. 31.12. ▪ Stable balance sheet since Dec. 31, 2019 ▪ Equity ratio of 41.1% Continuously higher cash level in order to secure liquidity in the face of ▪ Financial debt increase reflects bonds issued in January (€1.5 bn) and the COVID-19 pandemic utilization of available credit lines to increase liquidity reserve; bond repayments in March (€2.0 bn) 15 15 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020 Totals may not add up due to rounding Cash flow statement Q2 2020 - cash flow statement [€m] Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Profit after tax 471 289 -182 D&A 453 559 106 Changes in provisions -47 -54 -7 Changes in other assets/liabilities -26 -166 -141 Other operating activities -51 -13 37 Changes in working capital -58 -112 -54 Operating cash flow 743 502 -240 Investing cash flow -870 -216 654 thereof Capex on PPE -162 -194 -33 Financing cash flow 1,244 -302 -1,546 16 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020 Cash flow drivers Profit after tax driven by lower EBIT

Higher depreciation & amortization from Versum PPA and impairments in Performance Materials

Provisions reflect reduced litigation provisions and fluctuations in LTIP*

Changes in other assets and liabilities primarily driven by GSK upfront payment in Q2 2019 that was deferred

Increased working capital driven by Versum consolidation, higher inventories to secure supply in the face of COVID-19 and growing receivables

COVID-19 and growing receivables Investing and financing cash flows returning to normal levels *Long Term Incentive Plan Totals may not add up due to rounding Guidance 03 Our assumptions on the development of the COVID-19 pandemic have remained largely the same since May Previous assumptions (communicated in May) Impact across all regions Cases expected to peak in Q2 Situation eases in H2 Pandemic crisis lasts for FY Stressed health systems Some countries have less effective response than China However, no major resurgences Current assumptions (communicated in August) Impact across all regions Recovery progressing during H2 Some countries struggle to contain virus resulting in stressed health systems Effective vaccines not broadly available Additional flares, but not triggering new widespread lockdowns 18 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020 Active crisis management and resilient product portfolio allowed quick 8-week recovery time Organic sales growth - Group +11% +7% -3%-11% March April May June 2019 2020 Increased visibility of COVID-19 impact Strongest correlation with mandatory workplace closures

Fertility : closure of clinics N&I : closure of practices, limited visits Research Solution : closure of research labs Display Solutions : closure of electronic retail

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany well positioned in essential industries:

Governments moved from mandatory workplace closures to mandatory workplace measures Immediate restoration of business

Other changes of a longer-lasting nature (Display or Automotive end markets) 19 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020 Life Science highly resilient and well positioned to participate in potential mid-term upside from COVID-19 2020 heatmap of COVID-19 impact by customer segment Pharma/ Industrial & Academia Diagnostics Biotech Testing Process +++ COVID-19 COVID-19 COVID-19 Solutions - insensitive insensitive insensitive Research + COVID-19 - - - ++ Solutions insensitive - Applied - - - + Solutions + upsides from COVID-19 - downsides from COVID-19 H1 2020 monthly sales* by customer segment Pharma / Biotech Industrial & Testing Academia Diagnostics monthly sales* H1 2019 monthly sales* H1 2020 llustrative;

to scale only within each customer segment Mid-term: downsides to fade , some upsides to stay , recovery started in June

, some , recovery started in June Order book for Process Solutions up by >40%, capacity expansion underway 20 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020 COVID-19 guidance given in May overall accurate, improved visibility warrants slight upgrade Group: Up to mid single-digit percentage sales impact full year

mid single-digit percentage sales impact full year Countermeasures in place: confirm 50 to 60% of net sales impact to hit EBITDA pre

confirm 50 to 60% of net sales impact to hit EBITDA pre Recovery visible in June, expected to continue in Q3 and Q4 Healthcare assumptions: Biggest impact in Fertility behind, as clinics are opening up again ▪ Mavenclad® recovery visible in June Other businesses normalizing Life Science assumptions: ▪ Net upside from COVID-19-related demand in Process Solutions ▪ Recovery as of June in Applied Solutions ▪ Research showed largest impact, recovering in June as well Performance Materials assumptions: ▪ Strong growth in Semiconductor expected to continue despite COVID-19▪ Some ease of impact from COVID-19 in Display versus Q2 Slight ease on Surface's end markets expected versus Q2 21 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020 Group Key earnings drivers to remember for 2020 EBITDA pre - supporting factors EBITDA pre - reducing factors Increasing sales contribution from Mavenclad ® and Bavencio ®

and Bavencio Stringent M&S and R&D cost management in HC (decrease YoY absolute and as % of sales)

Ongoing strength in Life Science with above-market sales growth

above-market sales growth Good momentum in Semiconductor Solutions and cost savings from Bright Future program related initiatives

High level of cost consciousness and prioritization

Four quarters of Versum No more support from Pfizer deferred income (€191 m in 2019)

Lower income from pipeline management

Continued decline of Liquid Crystals and Rebif®

COVID-19-related sales and earnings effect

sales and earnings effect Potential additional effect from VBP* in China during Q4 for Glucophage ® *Volume Based Procurement 22 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020 Group Full-year 2020 guidance Net sales: Slight to moderate organic growth, Versum growth contribution in mid single-digit percentage range; FX between 0% to -2% YoY; ~€16.9 - 17.7 bn EBITDA pre: Slight to moderate organic growth, mid single-digit percentage range growth from Versum; FX headwinds of -2% to -4% YoY; ~€4,450 - 4,850 m EPS pre: ~€5.60 - 6.25 23 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020 Group 2020 business sector guidance1 Healthcare Net sales EBITDA pre Slight organic growth ▪ ▪ Organically about stable ▪ COVID-19 significantly impacting ▪ Significant adverse FX impact Fertility performance Sustained performance of new products Life Science Net sales EBITDA pre Strong organic growth

Process Solutions trend offsetting slowdown in Research and Applied Solutions Strong organic growth

Moderate adverse FX impact Performance Materials Net sales EBITDA pre 1Business Sector guidances are only support to the Group guidance and do not have to add up Moderate to strong organic decline

Semiconductor Solutions growing strongly,

while COVID-19 weighing on Display and Surface

while COVID-19 weighing on Display and Surface Mid-thirties percentage contribution from Versum Organic decline in the low-teens %

low-teens % Slight support from FX

Mid-thirties percentage contribution from Versum 24 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020 Appendix Additional financial guidance 2020 Further financial details Corporate & Other EBITDA pre slightly lower than last year Interest result ~ -280 to -310 m Effective tax rate ~24% to 26% Capex on PPE ~1.1 bn to 1.2 bn Hedging/USD assumption FY 2020 hedge ratio ~65% at EUR/USD ~1.16 2020 Ø EUR/USD assumption ~1.09 to 1.13 27 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020 Maturity profile reflects Sigma-Aldrich and Versum financing transactions Maturity profile as of June 30, 2020 Coupon 3.250% [€ m/US $] 0.125% 2.950% 1.375% 1,600 2.625% 1.625% 2.875% 1,000 3.375% 0.500% 0.875% 500 1,000 0.005% 0.375% 1,000 750 750 800 550 600 500 600 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 EUR bonds USD bonds Hybrids (first call dates)1 Balanced maturity profile in upcoming years avoids refinancing risks; Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany will become a more frequent issuer 28 1 - No decision on call rights taken yet Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020 Totals may not add up due to rounding A strong Q1 and double-digit Q2 growth in Process Solutions and Semiconductor Solutions allow for overall organic growth in H1 H1 YoY Net Sales Organic Currency Portfolio Total Healthcare 3.2% -1.4% -0.5% 1.3% Life Science 5.9% 0.2% 0.0% 6.2% Performance Materials -9.5% 2.1% 51.1% 43.7% Group 2.4% -0.2% 7.7% 10.0% Healthcare growing organically in H1 on the basis of a strong Q1 supported by resilient Oncology and General Medicine portfolio in Q2, overall June visibly stronger than May and April

Accelerating Process Solutions growth is overcompensating flat Applied Solutions and declining Research Solutions where demand was impacted by COVID-19 related lockdowns

COVID-19 related lockdowns Semiconductor Solutions organic growth accelerated from Q1 to Q2 - however, COVID-19 impact on Display and Surface Solutions results in overall organic decline H1 YoY EBITDA pre 2,068 0.2% 9.7% 2,256 -0.8% H1 2019 Organic Currency Portfolio H1 2020 EBITDA pre growing slower than sales organically, largely due to non-recurring Healthcare income

(~ €185 m higher in H1 2019)

non-recurring Healthcare income (~ €185 m higher in H1 2019) Margin accretive Versum portfolio effect

FX tailwinds from U.S. and Taiwan dollar did not fully offset currency headwinds from some emerging markets 29 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020 Totals may not add up due to rounding H1 2020: Overview Key figures [€m] H1 2019 H1 2020 Net sales 7,717 8,489 10.0% EBITDA pre 2,068 2,256 9.1% Margin (in % of net sales) 26.8% 26.6% -0.2pp EPS pre 2.67 2.80 4.9% Operating cash flow 1,235 1,019 -17.5% [€m] Dec. 31, 2019 June 30, 2020 Net financial debt 12,363 12,560 1.6% Working capital 3,944 4,474 13.4% Employees 57,071 57,523 0.8% 30 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020 Comments A strong Q1, Versum portfolio effect and accelerating growth in Process and Semiconductor Solutions drive sales above last year, despite materializing COVID-19 impact in Q2

COVID-19 impact in Q2 EBITDA pre growing despite lower non- recurring income components and fixed cost under-absorption due to lower sales amid COVID-19 impact

under-absorption due to lower sales amid COVID-19 impact EPS pre growing slower than EBITDA pre driven by a lower financial result

Lower operating cash flow driven foremost by GSK upfront payment in 2019 and higher working capital in 2020 Totals may not add up due to rounding Reported figures Reported results [€m] H1 2019 H1 2020 EBIT 997 1,207 21.0% Financial result -174 -201 15.6% Profit before tax 824 1,006 22.2% Income tax -203 -259 27.5% Effective tax rate (%) 24.7% 25.8% 1.1pp Net income 659 746 13.1% EPS (€) 1.52 1.72 13.2% 31 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020 Comments EBIT increase driven by Versum portfolio effect and Life Science growth, partially offset by lower non- recurring income, higher depreciation & amortization from Versum PPA and impairments in Performance Materials

Financial result impacted by LTIP and higher interest expenses related to Versum financing

Effective tax rate within guidance range of ~24-26%

~24-26% Higher net income and EPS reflect higher EBIT Totals may not add up due to rounding Healthcare: Organic Growth in H1 based on a strong Q1 and a portfolio that showed resilience in the COVID-19 pandemic Healthcare P&L Net sales bridge €3,158 m 3.2% €3,200 m [€m] H1 2019 H1 2020 -1.4% -0.5% Net sales 3,158 3,200 Marketing and selling -1,150 -832 Administration -172 -160 H1 2019 Organic Currency Portfolio +0.0% H1 2020 Research and development -775 -783 EBITDA pre bridge €860 m 0.6% €846 m EBIT 473 692 EBITDA 852 860 -0.1% -2.0% EBITDA pre 860 846 Margin (in % of net sales) 27.2% 26.4% H1 2019 Organic Currency Portfolio H1 2020 Comments Mavenclad ® growth versus H1 2019, especially in U.S.; however declining sequentially due to COVID-19; recovery of ramp-up starting in June; Rebif ® returning to underlying trajectory

growth versus H1 2019, especially in U.S.; however declining sequentially due to COVID-19; recovery of ramp-up starting in June; Rebif returning to underlying trajectory Fertility heavily impacted across all regions due to temporary shutdown of a majority of clinics M&S decrease due to rigorous cost management, further supported

by suspension of face-to-face activities during COVID-19 pandemic versus elevated H1 2019 by now expired amortization of Rebif ®

by suspension of face-to-face activities during COVID-19 pandemic versus elevated H1 2019 by now expired amortization of Rebif R&D cost control offset by Bavencio ® H&N study termination accrual (-€15 m) Erbitux ® growing organically slightly; Bavencio ® growing strongly versus ▪ EBITDA pre declining faster than sales, driven largely by tough comps last year, but sequentially impacted by COVID-19 from Peg-Pal and Bavencio® milestones in Q2 2019 32 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020 Totals may not add up due to rounding Healthcare organic growth by franchise/product Q2 2020 organic sales growth [%] by key product [€m] 290 -13% 331 226 -1% 237 207 1% 212 112 -41% 191 130 9% 124 114 22% 97 82 36% 61 30 30% 23 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 33 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020 H1 2020 organic sales growth [%] by key product [€m] 584 630 460 418 419 411 279 359 281 241 228 189 206 105 63 45 H1 2020 H1 2019 -8% 13% 4% -22% 19% 25% 97% 39% Neurology & Immunology: 7% organic growth in H1; paused Mavenclad® ramp-up showing signs of recovery in June Sales development NDI, [€m] [€m] org. org. org. org. org. -5.1% 2.2% 17.2% 20.3% -5.1% 500 453 450 407 418 392 400 372 350 300 250 200 150 100 50 0 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Rebif® Mavenclad® 1: IQVIA, 17th July 2020 Mavenclad® TRx, [IQVIA, NPA, Weekly View] 2019-042019-052019-062019-072019-082019-092019-102019-112019-122020-012020-022020-032020-042020-052020-06 Rebif® net sales, [€m] 350 331 318 326 295 290 300 250 200 150 100 50 0 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Mavenclad ® recovery of ramp-up from peak COVID impact visible starting in June

recovery of ramp-up from peak COVID impact Rx volumes improving from peak COVID impact

Mavenclad ® continuing to gain market share , 6.7% in High

Efficacy dynamic class and 9.7% ín

Oral dynamic class (July) 1

continuing to gain market share Efficacy dynamic class and 9.7% ín Oral dynamic class (July) Rebif ® sales of €290 m in Q2 '20 are returning to the anticipated underlying trajectory

sales of €290 m in Q2 '20 are returning to the anticipated underlying trajectory Stronger sequential decline vs. an elevated Q1 2020 due to U.S. inventory effects, and Russia tender phasing 34 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020 Oncology: both Bavencio® and Erbitux® remain resilient despite impact from the COVID-19 pandemic Sales development Oncology, [€m] [€m] org. org. org. org. org. 2.7% 6.8% 8.8% 14.3% 6.3% 300 268 283 250 260 258 250 200 150 100 50 0 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Erbitux® Bavencio® Others Erbitux® net sales, [€m] 250 222 237 212 211 207 200 150 100 50 0 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Bavencio® net sales, [€m] 40 33 30 29 29 30 23 20 10 0 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Absolute sales of €207 m reflect a resilient growth of 1.1% in Q2

Strong organic H1 growth of 23% in Latin America and moderate H1 growth of 3% in Europe despite COVID-19 was further supported by 3% H1 growth in MEA Bavencio® growing 30%; sequential ramp up momentum versus Q1 2020 impacted; largest opportunity will emerge in H1 2020 in UC 1L 35 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020 Fertility: Strongest COVID-19 impact particularly in Europe and the U.S. given short treatment duration and temporary clinic shutdowns Sales development Fertility, [€m] [€m] org. org. org. org. org. 3.5% 9.0% 3.3% -3.5% -38.9% 350 313 334 312 300 278 250 200 190 150 100 50 0 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Gonal-f® Other Fertility Products Gonal-f® net sales, [€m] 250 191 206 200 178 167 150 112 100 50 0 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Other Fertility net sales, [€m] 150 123 128 135 111 100 78 50 0 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Entire Fertility portfolio shows significant organic decline of - 39% primarily from COVID-19 related temporary shutdowns of clinics combined with an innately short duration of treatment

COVID-19 related temporary shutdowns of clinics combined with an innately short duration of treatment COVID-19 triggering 51% sales decline in Europe as clinics shut down due to the discretionary nature of the treatment

triggering 51% sales decline in Europe as clinics shut down due to the discretionary nature of the treatment Milder decline of 31% in APAC shows correlation with pandemic course, as China & others ahead of developments in Europe and U.S. 36 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020 General Medicine & Endocrinology: Growing organically overall despite COVID-19 impact in Q2 and a negative effect from Q1 pull-in Sales evolution [€m] Endocrinology 100 90 91 99 95 83 80 60 40 20 0 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 [€m] General Medicine* Organic -5.4% org. Q2 2020 organic drivers ▪ Endocrinology was impacted in the U.S. and to a minor extent in Europe amid COVID-19 pandemic, while stable to growing in other regions 700 583 601 588 593 572 600 500 400 300 200 100 0 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Organic +2.0% org. While Glucophage ® had a minor negative impact from the Q1 pull-in, Concor ® saw ongoing strong demand globally, despite a VBP effect in China; leading to 2% growth overall for CardioMetabolic Care & General Medicine and Others 37 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020 *includes CardioMetabolic Care & General Medicine and Others China's VBP: Recently announced round 3 includes metformin, as anticipated, with implementation expected to follow in Q4 2020 Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 2019 2020 2021 March: 4+7 pilot initiated in December: Official July: Official announcement of 4 municipalities1 and 7 key announcement of Round 2 cities in other provinces2 Round 3 (incl. Metformin IR and (incl. Concor®) XR), tender parameters: up to 8 June/July: Provincial As of April: Gradual winners granted up to 80% of expansion to Fujian & implementation of Round 2, hospital market3, all Hebei provinces 2 winners granted exclusive manufacturers requested to access to 60% of total comply with NMPA guidance on September: hospital market3, non- NDMA testing remaining 25 winners (incl. Concor) retain August: Bidding scheduled for August 20, provinces added access to remaining 40% of gradual implementation anticipated as of Q4 to "4+7" hospital market at a gradient 2020, in line with company expectations price cut4 + can freely compete in non-hospital/ ✓ Growing market: Chinese metformin market retail market to grow >10% p.a. over the next 5 years Sustained confidence in at least stable ✓ "up to" 80% access and up to 8 winners only a guidance, to be finalized post-bidding base business until 2022 ✓ Non-hospital/retail market not subjected to gradient price cut 1: Beijing, Shanghai, Chongqing, Tianjin; 2: together encompasses ~1/3 of Chinese drug market; 3: hospital market for bisoprolol ✓ Company following a carefully crafted and metformin makes up ~70% of total market, this includes urban hospitals, rural hospitals, and community health centers; 4: bidding strategy Concor® price cut in the high single digit %; Acronyms: NMPA = National Medical Products Administration, NDMA = N- nitrosodimethylamine/ also known as nitrosamine, VBP = Volume-Based Procurement 38 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020 Healthcare Pipeline July 31, 2020 Phase I Phase II Phase III berzosertib (M6620) ATR inhibitor Solid tumors bintrafusp alfa peposertib (M3814) TGFbeta trap/anti-PD-L1 DNA-PK inhibitor Solid tumors Rectal cancer avelumab anti-PD-L1 mAb Solid tumors2 avelumab anti-PD-L1 mAb Non-small cell lung cancer 1L peposertib (M3814) DNA-PK inhibitor Solid tumors1 M1774 ATR inhibitor Solid tumors M3258 LMP7 inhibitor Multiple myeloma M4344 ATR inhibitor Solid tumors M8891 MetAP2 inhibitor Solid tumors M9241 (NHS-IL12) Cancer immunotherapy Solid tumors1 M5049 TLR7/8 antagonist Immunology M6495 anti-ADAMTS-5 nanobody Osteoarthritis M5717 PeEF2 inhibitor Malaria tepotinib MET kinase inhibitor Non-small cell lung cancer bintrafusp alfa TGFbeta trap/anti-PD-L1Non-smallcell lung cancer 1L bintrafusp alfa TGFbeta trap/anti-PD-L1 Non-small cell lung cancer 1L/2L bintrafusp alfa TGFbeta trap/anti-PD-L1Locally advanced non-smallcell lung cancer bintrafusp alfa TGFbeta trap/anti-PD-L1Biliary tract cancer 1L bintrafusp alfa TGFbeta trap/anti-PD-L1Biliary tract cancer 2L bintrafusp alfa TGFbeta trap/anti-PD-L1Cervical cancer 2L avelumab anti-PD-L1 mAb Non-small cell lung cancer2 avelumab anti-PD-L1 mAb Urothelial cancer2 M5049 TLR7/8 antagonist Covid-19 pneumonia atacicept anti-BlyS/APRIL fusion protein Systemic lupus erythematosus atacicept anti-BlyS/APRIL fusion protein IgA nephropathy sprifermin fibroblast growth factor 18 Osteoarthritis M1095 (ALX-0761)3 anti-IL-17 A/F nanobody Psoriasis evobrutinib BTK inhibitor Multiple sclerosis Registration tepotinib MET kinase inhibitor Non-small cell lung cancer, METex14 skipping4 avelumab anti-PD-L1 mAb Urothelial cancer 1L-M5 Oncology Immuno-Oncology Immunology 1L, first-line treatment; 1L-M,first-line maintenance treatment; 2L, second-line treatment. 1 Includes studies in combination with avelumab. 2 Avelumab combination studies with talazoparib, axitinib, ALK inhibitors, cetuximab, or chemotherapy. 3 As announced on March 30 2017, in an agreement with Avillion, anti-IL-17 A/F nanobody will be developed by Avillion for plaque psoriasis and commercialized by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. 4 As announced on March 25 2020, tepotinib was approved in Japan for the treatment of patients with non-small cell lung cancer harboring METex14 skipping. 5 As announced on June 30, 2020, Avelumab was approved in US for maintenance treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (UC) that has not progressed with first-lineplatinum-containing chemotherapy. Neurology Global Health Pipeline products are under clinical investigation and have not been proven to be safe and effective. There is no guarantee any product will be approved in the sought-after indication. 39 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020 Healthcare catalysts - significant developmental progress across all therapeutic areas Q2 2020 H2 2020 H1 2021 (R&D Update Call: September 25) Tepotinib (c-Met-inhibitor) METex14: U.S. filing on track under RTOR (BTD granted in 2019) Bavencio® (Avelumab/Anti-PD-L1) 1L UC: U.S. FDA approval on June 30, EMA validation of filing on June 22, & acceptance of supplemental new drug application by the Japanese MHLW Evobrutinib (BTK-inhibitor) ▪ 1L UC: Subgroup analyses to ▪ 1L UC: Expected regulatory feedback be presented at ESMO (September 19) from EMA and Japanese MHLW ▪ 1L RCC: NICE recommendation ▪ 1L NSCLC: Expected in-house published on July 31 availability of Ph III data Bintrafusp alfa (Anti-PD-L1/TGF-ß-Trap) Initiation of additional studies beyond NSCLC: 2L UC (Ph Ib, monotherapy), solid tumors (Ph I, bintrafusp alfa + M6223 (TIGIT inhibitor)), 2L TNBC (Ph II, monotherapy) recently posted on ct.gov RMS: Recruitment initiation (Ph III) 2L BTC: Expected data read-out M5049 (TLR7/8 antagonist) Oncology Neurology Initiation of trial for severe symptoms Results from Ph II expected by end of 2020 Immuno-Oncology Immunology of Covid-19 infection (Ph II) Acronyms: BTC = Biliary Tract Cancer, BTD = Breakthrough Therapy Designation, EMA = European Medicines Agency, FDA = U.S. Food and Drug Administration, MHLW = Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, NEJM = New England Journal of Medicine, NICE = UK National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, NSCLC = Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, RMS = Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis, RTOR = Real-Time Oncology Review, TGIT = T cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, TNBC = Triple Negative Breast Cancer, UC = Urothelial Cancer 40 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020 Life Science: Strong resilience throughout H1; Process growing double-digit, Applied & Research impacted by COVID-19 but recovery visible in June Life Science P&L Net sales bridge €3,366 m 5.9% 0.2% 0.0% €3,575 m [€m] H1 2019 H1 2020 Net sales 3,366 3,575 Marketing and selling -959 -986 Administration -156 -189 H1 2019 Organic Currency Portfolio +0.0% H1 2020 Research and development -131 -151 EBITDA pre bridge 9.0% €1,122 m EBIT 635 731 €1,049 m EBITDA 1,025 1,126 -1.5% -0.6% EBITDA pre 1,049 1,122 Margin (in % of net sales) 31.2% 31.4% H1 2019 Organic Currency Portfolio H1 2020 Comments Double-digit organic growth of Process Solutions mainly driven by downstream and single use, with COVID-19 demand contributing

organic growth of Process Solutions mainly driven by downstream and single use, with COVID-19 demand contributing Applied Solutions about stable due to COVID-19 related effects across the full portfolio, albeit clear signs of recovery in June Higher M&S largely from increased freight costs, partially offset by overall cost-consciousness and lower travel expenses

cost-consciousness and lower travel expenses Admin increase driven largely by EBITDA pre adjustments (€21 m) and

COVID-19 related cost for additional safety precautions ▪ Research Solutions impacted significantly mainly due to temporary ▪ Increased R&D driven by investments in strategic projects slowdown in academia from COVID-19 related lab closures, also showing ▪ EBITDA pre growing faster than sales, reflecting operational leverage clear signs of recovery in June from strong top-line growth 41 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020 Totals may not add up due to rounding Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020 Performance Materials: Versum portfolio effect and accelerating organic Semi growth compensate declining Display and Surface amid COVID-19 Performance Materials P&L Net sales bridge 51.1% €1,714 m [€m] H1 2019 H1 2020 €1,193 m 2.1% Net sales 1,193 1,714 -9.5% Marketing and selling -132 -270 Administration -49 -83 H1 2019 Organic Currency Portfolio +0.0% H1 2020 Research and development -146 -140 EBITDA pre bridge 51.9% €524 m EBIT 195 86 €383 m 4.1% EBITDA 318 470 -19.2% EBITDA pre 383 524 Margin (in % of net sales) 32.1% 30.6% H1 2019 Organic Currency Portfolio H1 2020 Comments Sales growth of 44% reflects portfolio effect from Versum and positive FX, overcompensating organic decline in Display and Surface

Semiconductor Solutions further accelerating strong organic growth, cyclical recovery started and outperformance continues

Display Solutions: COVID-19 weighs on LC's negative underlying trajectory against still elevated comps in H1 2019; OLED also impacted

COVID-19 weighs on LC's negative underlying trajectory against still elevated comps in H1 2019; OLED also impacted Surface Solutions declining significantly driven by a heavy COVID-19 impact on automotive and cosmetic end markets 42 M&S reflects consolidation of Versum acquisition and diligent underlying cost management as part of the Bright Future transformation

R&D declining from an elevated H1 2019 base including Bright Future provisions (EBITDA pre adjustments); H1 2020 includes Versum consolidation and shows underlying Bright Future cost management

Increase in EBITDA pre largely reflects consolidation effect from Versum, while EBIT lower due to sales impact in Display and Surface from COVID- 19, higher D&A from Versum PPA and impairments Totals may not add up due to rounding Cash flow statement H1 2020 - cash flow statement [€m] H1 2019 H1 2020 Profit after tax 660 747 87 D&A 927 991 64 Changes in provisions 54 -38 -92 Changes in other assets/liabilities -115 -189 -74 Other operating activities -55 -24 31 Changes in working capital -236 -468 -232 Operating cash flow 1,235 1,019 -216 Investing cash flow -1,199 -504 695 thereof Capex on PPE -367 -532 -164 Financing cash flow 1,241 239 -1,001 43 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020 Cash flow drivers Profit after tax driven by higher EBIT

Higher Depreciation & Amortization from Versum PPA and impairments in PM

Changes in provisions reflect reduced litigation provisions and fluctuations in LTIP*

Changes in other assets and liabilities primarily driven by a GSK upfront payment in H1 2019 that was deferred

Increased working capital driven by Versum consolidation, higher inventories to secure supply in the face of COVID-19 and growing receivables

COVID-19 and growing receivables Investing and Financing cash flows returning to normal levels *Long Term Incentive Plan Totals may not add up due to rounding Adjustments in Q2 2020 Adjustments in EBIT [€m] Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Adjustments thereof D&A Adjustments thereof D&A Healthcare 5 0 15 0 Life Science 15 0 -15 0 Performance Materials 29 0 131 112 Corporate & Other 16 0 8 0 Total 65 0 138 112 44 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020 Adjustments in H1 2020 Adjustments in EBIT [€m] H1 2019 H1 2020 Adjustments thereof D&A Adjustments thereof D&A Healthcare 8 0 -12 2 Life Science 24 0 -4 0 Performance Materials 65 0 165 112 Corporate & Other 44 0 25 0 Total 141 0 174 114 45 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020 Financial calendar Date Event August 6, 2020 Q2 2020 Earnings release September 16, 2020 Virtual Capital Markets Day November 12, 2020 Q3 2020 Earnings release 46 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020 CONSTANTIN FEST SVENJA BUNDSCHUH ALESSANDRA HEINZ Head of Investor Relations Assistant Investor Relations Assistant Investor Relations +49 6151 72-5271 +49 6151 72-3744 +49 6151 72-3321 constantin.fest@emdgroup.com svenja.bundschuh@emdgroup.com alessandra.heinz@emdgroup.com AMELIE SCHRADER EVA STERZEL GUNNAR ROMER Institutional Investors / ESG / Institutional & Retail Institutional Investors / Analysts Investors / AGM Analysts +49 6151 72-22076 +49 6151 72-5355 +49 6151 72-2584 amelie.schrader@emdgroup.com eva.sterzel@emdgroup.com gunnar.romer@emdgroup.com EMAIL: investor.relations@emdgroup.com WEB: www.emdgroup.com/investors FAX: +49 6151 72-913321 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Merck KGaA published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 05:08:09 UTC 0 Latest news on MERCK KGAA 01:09a SECOND QUARTER : Group Remains on Course in a Challenging Environment PU 01:09a Q2 20 ANALYST CALL, AUGUST 06, 2020, : 00pm CET PU 08/05 MERCK : Darmstadt, Germany statement on Rebif® (interferon beta-1a) contribution.. PU 08/03 MERCK KGAA : half-yearly earnings release 07/29 MERCK KGAA : Gets a Neutral rating from Warburg Research MD 07/28 MERCK KGAA : JP Morgan remains Neutral MD 07/28 MERCK KGAA : Receives a Sell rating from Goldman Sachs MD 07/23 MERCK KGAA : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating MD 07/22 MERCK KGAA : Gets a Buy rating from Credit Suisse MD 07/22 MERCK KGAA : DZ Bank remains its Buy rating MD