Merck KGaA

MERCK KGAA

(MRK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Q2 20 Analyst call, August 06, 2020, 2:00pm CET

08/06/2020 | 01:09am EDT

Top Line reflects COVID-19 impact, Bottom line well managed

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

Q2 2020 results

Stefan Oschmann, CEO

Marcus Kuhnert, CFO

August 6, 2020

Disclaimer

Publication of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. In the United States and Canada the group of companies affiliated with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany operates under individual business names (EMD Serono, Millipore Sigma, EMD Performance Materials). To reflect such fact and to avoid any misconceptions of the reader of the publication certain logos, terms and business descriptions of the publication have been substituted or additional descriptions have been added. This version of the publication, therefore, slightly deviates from the otherwise identical version of the publication provided outside the United States and Canada.

2

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020

Disclaimer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and financial indicators

This communication may include "forward-looking statements." Statements that include words such as "anticipate," "expect," "should," "would," "intend," "plan," "project," "seek," "believe," "will," and other words of similar meaning in connection with future events or future operating or financial performance are often used to identify forward-looking statements. All statements in this communication, other than those relating to historical information or current conditions, are forward-looking statements. We intend these forward-looking

statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond control of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements.

Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risks of more restrictive regulatory requirements regarding drug pricing, reimbursement and approval; the risk of stricter regulations for the manufacture, testing and marketing of products; the risk of destabilization of political systems and the establishment of trade barriers; the risk of a changing marketing environment for multiple sclerosis products in the European Union; the risk of greater competitive pressure due to biosimilars; the risks of research and development; the risks of discontinuing development projects and regulatory approval of developed medicines; the risk of a temporary ban on products/production facilities or of non-registration of products due to non-compliance with quality standards; the risk of an import ban on products to the United States due to an FDA warning letter; the risks of dependency on suppliers; risks due to product-related crime and espionage; risks in relation to the use of financial instruments; liquidity risks; counterparty risks; market risks; risks of impairment on balance sheet items; risks from pension obligations; risks from product-related and patent law disputes; risks from antitrust law proceedings; risks from drug pricing by the divested Generics Group; risks in human resources; risks from e-crime and cyber attacks; risks due to failure of business-critical information technology applications or to failure of data center capacity; environmental and safety risks; unanticipated contract or regulatory issues; a potential downgrade in the rating of the indebtedness of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; downward pressure on the common stock price of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and its impact on goodwill impairment evaluations as well as the impact of future regulatory or legislative actions.

The foregoing review of important factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included elsewhere, including the Report on Risks and Opportunities Section of the most recent annual report and quarterly report of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. Any forward-looking statements made in this communication are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by us will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, us or our business or operations. Except to the extent required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

This presentation contains certain financial indicators such as EBITDA pre adjustments, net financial debt and earnings per share pre adjustments, which are not defined by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). These financial indicators should not be taken into account in order to assess the performance of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany in isolation or used as an alternative to the financial indicators presented in the consolidated financial statements and determined in accordance with IFRS. The figures presented in this statement have been rounded. This may lead to individual values not adding up to the totals presented.

3

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020

Agenda

Executive summary

Financial overview

Guidance

4

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020

Executive summary

01

Highlights

Operations

Healthcare: Oncology and General Medicine growing despite pandemic, Fertility demand lowered as anticipated, recovery of Mavenclad® ramp-up started in June, Bavencio® U.S. launch in UC 1L; M5049 COVID-19 study initiated

Life Science: supporting fight against COVID-19, Process Solutions growing 20%, Research & Applied end markets continue to be negatively impacted but recovery started in June

Performance Materials: Semiconductor Solutions growing 12% organically not yet offsetting Display and Surface Solutions decline; Versum performance & integration on track

6

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020

Financials

Q2 organic sales: decline of -2.5%;

Q2 organic EBITDA pre: decline of -11.5% (against elevated comps)

EBITDA pre guidance slightly upgraded: Net sales: €16.9 - 17.7 bn

EBITDA pre: €4,450 - 4,850 m

EPS pre: €5.60 - 6.25

Net financial debt to EBITDA pre at 2.8 on

June 30, 2020 - continued focus on deleveraging

Versum portfolio effect and Process Solutions drive sales growth despite COVID-19 related organic decline in Healthcare and Performance Materials

Q2 YoY Net Sales

Organic

Currency

Portfolio

Healthcare

-7.4%

-2.3%

-0.9%

Life Science

6.3%

-0.4%

0.0%

Performance Materials

-13.7%

1.8%

50.1%

Group

-2.5%

-0.9%

7.1%

Total

-10.6%

5.9%

38.1%

3.7%

Q2 YoY EBITDA pre

1,139

8.8%

1,074

-11.5%

-3.1%

Q2 2019

Organic

Currency

Portfolio

Q2 2020

  • Healthcare decline largely driven by COVID-19 impact on Fertility; COVID-19 also slowing down growth of Mavenclad® as well as General Medicine & Endocrinology (incl. destocking post Q1 pull-in)
  • Process Solutions growing 20% and overcompensating flat Applied Solutions and declining Research Solutions where demand was impacted by COVID-19 related lockdowns
  • Semiconductor Solutions organic growth continues at an even higher pace - however, COVID-19 impact on Display and Surface Solutions results in overall organic decline
  • EBITDA pre declining faster than sales organically, largely due to non-recurring Healthcare income
    (~ €165 m higher in Q2 2019)
  • Margin accretive Versum portfolio effect
  • FX tailwinds from U.S. and Taiwan dollar did not offset currency headwinds from some emerging markets

7

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020

Totals may not add up due to rounding

All regions impacted by COVID-19; signs of recovery in APAC dragged down by Display Solutions & Fertility

Regional breakdown of net sales [€m]

Europe -4.2%

org.

27%

-3.2% North America

Q2 2020

org.

Net sales:

27%

Asia-Pacific-2.2%

€4,119 m

org.

37%

5% 4%

-1.8%

Latin America

Middle East & Africa +13.8%

org.

org.

Regional organic development

  • Moderate decline in APAC as double- digit growth in Life Science and Semiconductor Solutions offset a large part of COVID-19-driven decline in Display, Fertility and Surface Solutions
  • In Europe Neurology & Immunology as well as Research Solutions were also declining due to COVID-19
  • North America saw significant declines in Research Solutions and Fertility, also Applied Solutions slightly down
  • Strong General Medicine & Endocrinology growth in MEA and LATAM (where it could not fully offset effects of COVID-19 in Fertility)

8

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020

Financial overview

02

Q2 2020: Overview

Key figures

[€m]

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

Net sales

3,971

4,119

3.7%

EBITDA pre

1,139

1,074

-5.7%

Margin (in % of net sales)

28.7%

26.1%

-2.6pp

EPS pre

1.54

1.30

-15.6%

Operating cash flow

743

502

-32.4%

[€m]

Dec. 31, 2019

June 30, 2020

Net financial debt

12,363

12,560

1.6%

Working capital

3,944

4,474

13.4%

Employees

57,071

57,523

0.8%

Comments

  • Versum portfolio effect and strong growth in Process Solutions drive sales above last year, despite materializing COVID-19 impact across most business units
  • EBITDA pre and margin decline driven by lower non-recurring income components and under absorption of fixed costs due to lower sales from the COVID-19 impact
  • EPS pre declining due to a lower financial result and EBITDA pre
  • Lower operating cash flow driven primarily by GSK upfront payment in 2019 and higher working capital in 2020

10

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020

Totals may not add up due to rounding

Reported figures

Reported results

[€m]

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

EBIT

618

491

-20.6%

Financial result

-61

-102

67.4%

Profit before tax

557

389

-30.2%

Income tax

-136

-100

-26.7%

Effective tax rate

24.4%

25.7%

1.2pp

Net income

471

290

-38.5%

EPS (€)

1.08

0.67

-38.0%

Comments

  • EBIT decline driven by lower non- recurring income, higher depreciation & amortization from Versum PPA and impairments in Performance Materials
  • Financial result impacted by LTIP and higher interest expenses related to Versum financing
  • Effective tax rate within guidance range of ~24-26%
  • Lower net income and EPS reflects lower EBIT and higher negative financial result

11

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020

Totals may not add up due to rounding

Healthcare: Savings in M&S and R&D offset impact from lowered Fertility demand and Mavenclad® drag amid COVID-19

Healthcare P&L

[€m]

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

Net sales

1,677

1,499

Marketing and selling

-599

-409

Administration

-84

-81

Research and development

-395

-366

EBIT

345

269

EBITDA

523

359

EBITDA pre

528

374

Margin (in % of net sales)

31.5%

24.9%

Net sales bridge

€1,677 m

€1,499 m

-7.4%

-2.3%

-0.9%

Q2 2019

Organic

Currency

Portfolio +0.0%

Q2 2020

EBITDA pre bridge

€528 m

0.9%

€374 m

-25.9%

-4.1%

Q2 2019

Organic

Currency

Portfolio

Q2 2020

Comments

  • Mavenclad® 36% growth versus Q2 2019, especially in U.S.; however demand declines versus Q1 2020 due to COVID-19 as expected; Rebif® returning to the anticipated underlying trajectory
  • Fertility heavily impacted across all regions due to temporary shutdown of a majority of clinics
  • Erbitux® organically slightly growing; Bavencio® growing strongly versus last year, but sequentially impacted by COVID-19
  • M&S decrease due to rigorous cost management, further supported
    by significant reduction of in person face-to-face activities during pandemic, last year elevated by now expired amortization of Rebif ®
  • R&D reflecting ongoing stringent cost control
  • EBITDA pre declining faster than sales, driven largely by tough comps from Peg-Pal and Bavencio® milestones in Q2 2019

12

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020

Totals may not add up due to rounding

Life Science: Strong resilience continues in Q2; Process growing 20%, Applied & Research impacted by COVID-19 but recovery visible in June

Life Science P&L

[€m]

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

Net sales

1,705

1,806

Marketing and selling

-490

-488

Administration

-68

-100

Research and development

-69

-75

EBIT

322

386

EBITDA

518

584

EBITDA pre

533

569

Margin (in % of net sales)

31.3%

31.5%

Net sales bridge

€1,705 m

6.3%

0.0%

€1,806 m

-0.4%

Q2 2019

Organic

Currency

Portfolio +0.0%

Q2 2020

EBITDA pre bridge

€533 m

9.7%

€569 m

-2.4%

-0.6%

Q2 2019

Organic

Currency

Portfolio

Q2 2020

Comments

19.8% organic growth of Process Solutions mainly driven by downstream and single use, with COVID-19 demand contributing

Lower M&S from overall cost-consciousness and lower travel expenses, partially offset by increased freight costs

  • Applied Solutions about stable due to COVID-19-related effects across the full portfolio albeit clear signs of recovery in June
  • Admin increase largely driven by EBITDA pre adjustments (€12 m) and
    COVID-19-related cost for additional safety precautions

Research Solutions impacted significantly mainly due to temporary

Increased R&D driven by investments in strategic projects

slowdown in academia from COVID-19-related lab closures, also showing

EBITDA pre growing faster than sales, reflecting operational leverage

clear signs of recovery in June

from strong top-line growth

13

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020

Totals may not add up due to rounding

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020

Performance Materials: Versum portfolio effect and accelerating Semi growth more than offset declining Display and Surface amid COVID-19

Performance Materials P&L

Net sales bridge

€814 m

50.1%

[€m]

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

€589 m

1.8%

Net sales

589

814

-13.7%

Marketing and selling

-66

-134

Administration

-25

-44

Q2 2019

Organic

Currency

Portfolio +0.0%

Q2 2020

Research and development

-74

-68

EBITDA pre bridge

51.8%

€238 m

EBIT

100

-30

€190 m

3.1%

EBITDA

161

219

-29.7%

EBITDA pre

190

238

Margin (in % of net sales)

32.3%

29.3%

Q2 2019

Organic

Currency

Portfolio

Q2 2020

Comments

  • Sales growth of 38% reflects portfolio effect from Versum and positive FX, overcompensating organic decline
  • Semiconductor Solutions: further accelerating strong organic growth, cyclical recovery and outperformance continuing
  • Display Solutions: COVID-19 weighs on LC's negative underlying trajectory against still elevated comps in Q2 2019; OLED also impacted
  • Surface Solutions: declining significantly amid a heavy COVID-19 impact

on automotive and cosmetic end markets 14

  • M&S reflects consolidation of Versum acquisition and diligent underlying cost management as part of the Bright Future transformation and countermeasures to Covid-19
  • R&D declining from an elevated Q2 2019 base including Bright Future provisions (EBITDA pre adjustments); Q2 2020 includes Versum consolidation and shows underlying Bright Future cost management
  • Increase in EBITDA pre largely reflects portfolio effect from Versum

Totals may not add up due to rounding

Balance sheet

Assets [€bn]

Liabilities [€bn]

43.8

43.8

43.8

43.8

0.8

Cash & cash equivalents

3.5

3.5

1.5

Receivables

3.3

3.5

Inventories

18.0

17.9

Net equity

Intangible assets

26.3

25.8

14.1

13.2

Financial debt

Property, plant

2.4

2.6

Payables/refund liabilities

3.3

Provisions for employee benefits

6.2

6.1

3.6

& equipment

6.8

Other liabilities

Other assets

3.7

3.4

5.7

31.12.

30.06.

30.06.

31.12.

Stable balance sheet since Dec. 31, 2019

Equity ratio of 41.1%

  • Continuously higher cash level in order to secure liquidity in the face of Financial debt increase reflects bonds issued in January (€1.5 bn) and

the COVID-19 pandemic

utilization of available credit lines to increase liquidity reserve; bond

repayments in March (€2.0 bn)

15

15

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020

Totals may not add up due to rounding

Cash flow statement

Q2 2020 - cash flow statement

[€m]

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

Profit after tax

471

289

-182

D&A

453

559

106

Changes in provisions

-47

-54

-7

Changes in other assets/liabilities

-26

-166

-141

Other operating activities

-51

-13

37

Changes in working capital

-58

-112

-54

Operating cash flow

743

502

-240

Investing cash flow

-870

-216

654

thereof Capex on PPE

-162

-194

-33

Financing cash flow

1,244

-302

-1,546

16

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020

Cash flow drivers

  • Profit after tax driven by lower EBIT
  • Higher depreciation & amortization from Versum PPA and impairments in Performance Materials
  • Provisions reflect reduced litigation provisions and fluctuations in LTIP*
  • Changes in other assets and liabilities primarily driven by GSK upfront payment in Q2 2019 that was deferred
  • Increased working capital driven by Versum consolidation, higher inventories to secure supply in the face of COVID-19 and growing receivables
  • Investing and financing cash flows returning to normal levels

*Long Term Incentive Plan

Totals may not add up due to rounding

Guidance

03

Our assumptions on the development of the COVID-19 pandemic have remained largely the same since May

Previous assumptions

(communicated in May)

Impact across all regions

Cases expected to peak in Q2

Situation eases in H2

Pandemic crisis lasts for FY

Stressed health systems

Some countries have less effective response than China

However, no major resurgences

Current assumptions

(communicated in August)

Impact across all regions

Recovery progressing during H2

Some countries struggle to contain virus resulting in stressed health systems

Effective vaccines not broadly available

Additional flares, but not triggering new widespread lockdowns

18 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020

Active crisis management and resilient product portfolio allowed quick 8-week recovery time

Organic sales growth - Group

+11%

+7%

-3%-11%

March

April

May

June

2019 2020

Increased visibility of COVID-19 impact

  • Strongest correlation with mandatory workplace closures
    • Fertility: closure of clinics
    • N&I: closure of practices, limited visits
    • Research Solution: closure of research labs
    • Display Solutions: closure of electronic retail
  • Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany well positioned in essential industries:
    • Governments moved from mandatory workplace closures to mandatory workplace measures
    • Immediate restoration of business
  • Other changes of a longer-lasting nature (Display or Automotive end markets)

19 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020

Life Science highly resilient and well positioned to participate in potential mid-term upside from COVID-19

2020 heatmap of COVID-19 impact by customer segment

Pharma/

Industrial &

Academia

Diagnostics

Biotech

Testing

Process

+++

COVID-19

COVID-19

COVID-19

Solutions

-

insensitive

insensitive

insensitive

Research

+

COVID-19

- - -

++

Solutions

insensitive

-

Applied

-

- -

+

Solutions

+ upsides from COVID-19

- downsides from COVID-19

H1 2020 monthly sales* by customer segment

Pharma / Biotech

Industrial & Testing

Academia

Diagnostics

monthly sales* H1 2019

monthly sales* H1 2020

  • llustrative;
    to scale only within each customer segment
  • Mid-term:downsides to fade, some upsides to stay, recovery started in June
  • Order book for Process Solutions up by >40%, capacity expansion underway

20 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020

COVID-19 guidance given in May overall accurate, improved visibility warrants slight upgrade

Group:

  • Up to mid single-digit percentage sales impact full year
  • Countermeasures in place: confirm 50 to 60% of net sales impact to hit EBITDA pre
  • Recovery visible in June, expected to continue in Q3 and Q4

Healthcare assumptions:

  • Biggest impact in Fertility behind, as clinics are opening up again

Mavenclad® recovery visible in June

  • Other businesses normalizing

Life Science assumptions:

Net upside from COVID-19-related demand in Process Solutions Recovery as of June in Applied Solutions

Research showed largest impact, recovering in June as well

Performance Materials assumptions:

Strong growth in Semiconductor expected to continue despite COVID-19 Some ease of impact from COVID-19 in Display versus Q2

  • Slight ease on Surface's end markets expected versus Q2

21 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020

Group

Key earnings drivers to remember for 2020

EBITDA pre - supporting factors

EBITDA pre - reducing factors

  • Increasing sales contribution from Mavenclad® and Bavencio®
  • Stringent M&S and R&D cost management in HC (decrease YoY absolute and as % of sales)
  • Ongoing strength in Life Science with above-market sales growth
  • Good momentum in Semiconductor Solutions and cost savings from Bright Future program related initiatives
  • High level of cost consciousness and prioritization
  • Four quarters of Versum
  • No more support from Pfizer deferred income (€191 m in 2019)
  • Lower income from pipeline management
  • Continued decline of Liquid Crystals and Rebif®
  • COVID-19-relatedsales and earnings effect
  • Potential additional effect from VBP* in China during Q4 for Glucophage®

*Volume Based Procurement

22 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020

Group

Full-year 2020 guidance

Net sales:

Slight to moderate organic growth, Versum growth contribution in mid single-digit percentage range;

FX between 0% to -2% YoY;

~€16.9 - 17.7 bn

EBITDA pre:

Slight to moderate organic growth, mid single-digit percentage range growth from Versum;

FX headwinds of -2% to -4% YoY;

~€4,450 - 4,850 m

EPS pre: ~€5.60 - 6.25

23 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020

Group

2020 business sector guidance1

Healthcare

Net sales

EBITDA pre

Slight organic growth

Organically about stable

COVID-19 significantly impacting

Significant adverse FX impact

Fertility performance

  • Sustained performance of new products

Life Science

Net sales

EBITDA pre

  • Strong organic growth
  • Process Solutions trend offsetting slowdown in Research and Applied Solutions
  • Strong organic growth
  • Moderate adverse FX impact

Performance

Materials

Net sales

EBITDA pre

1Business Sector guidances are only support to the Group guidance and do not have to add up

  • Moderate to strong organic decline
  • Semiconductor Solutions growing strongly,
    while COVID-19 weighing on Display and Surface
  • Mid-thirtiespercentage contribution from Versum
  • Organic decline in the low-teens %
  • Slight support from FX
  • Mid-thirtiespercentage contribution from Versum

24 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020

Appendix

Additional financial guidance 2020

Further financial details

Corporate & Other EBITDA pre

slightly lower than last year

Interest result

~ -280 to -310 m

Effective tax rate

~24% to 26%

Capex on PPE

~1.1 bn to 1.2 bn

Hedging/USD assumption

FY 2020 hedge ratio ~65%

at EUR/USD ~1.16

2020 Ø EUR/USD assumption

~1.09 to 1.13

27 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020

Maturity profile reflects Sigma-Aldrich and Versum financing transactions

Maturity profile as of June 30, 2020

Coupon

3.250%

[€ m/US $]

0.125%

2.950%

1.375%

1,600

2.625%

1.625%

2.875%

1,000

3.375%

0.500%

0.875%

500

1,000

0.005%

0.375%

1,000

750

750

800

550

600

500

600

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

EUR bonds

USD bonds

Hybrids (first call dates)1

Balanced maturity profile in upcoming years avoids refinancing risks;

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany will become a more frequent issuer

28

1 - No decision on call rights taken yet

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020

Totals may not add up due to rounding

A strong Q1 and double-digit Q2 growth in Process Solutions and Semiconductor Solutions allow for overall organic growth in H1

H1 YoY Net Sales

Organic

Currency

Portfolio

Total

Healthcare

3.2%

-1.4%

-0.5%

1.3%

Life Science

5.9%

0.2%

0.0%

6.2%

Performance Materials

-9.5%

2.1%

51.1%

43.7%

Group

2.4%

-0.2%

7.7%

10.0%

  • Healthcare growing organically in H1 on the basis of a strong Q1 supported by resilient Oncology and General Medicine portfolio in Q2, overall June visibly stronger than May and April
  • Accelerating Process Solutions growth is overcompensating flat Applied Solutions and declining Research Solutions where demand was impacted by COVID-19 related lockdowns
  • Semiconductor Solutions organic growth accelerated from Q1 to Q2 - however, COVID-19 impact on Display and Surface Solutions results in overall organic decline

H1 YoY EBITDA pre

2,068

0.2%

9.7%

2,256

-0.8%

H1 2019

Organic

Currency

Portfolio

H1 2020

  • EBITDA pre growing slower than sales organically, largely due to non-recurring Healthcare income
    (~ €185 m higher in H1 2019)
  • Margin accretive Versum portfolio effect
  • FX tailwinds from U.S. and Taiwan dollar did not fully offset currency headwinds from some emerging markets

29

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020

Totals may not add up due to rounding

H1 2020: Overview

Key figures

[€m]

H1 2019

H1 2020

Net sales

7,717

8,489

10.0%

EBITDA pre

2,068

2,256

9.1%

Margin (in % of net sales)

26.8%

26.6%

-0.2pp

EPS pre

2.67

2.80

4.9%

Operating cash flow

1,235

1,019

-17.5%

[€m]

Dec. 31, 2019

June 30, 2020

Net financial debt

12,363

12,560

1.6%

Working capital

3,944

4,474

13.4%

Employees

57,071

57,523

0.8%

30 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020

Comments

  • A strong Q1, Versum portfolio effect and accelerating growth in Process and Semiconductor Solutions drive sales above last year, despite materializing COVID-19 impact in Q2
  • EBITDA pre growing despite lower non- recurring income components and fixed cost under-absorption due to lower sales amid COVID-19 impact
  • EPS pre growing slower than EBITDA pre driven by a lower financial result
  • Lower operating cash flow driven foremost by GSK upfront payment in 2019 and higher working capital in 2020

Totals may not add up due to rounding

Reported figures

Reported results

[€m]

H1 2019

H1 2020

EBIT

997

1,207

21.0%

Financial result

-174

-201

15.6%

Profit before tax

824

1,006

22.2%

Income tax

-203

-259

27.5%

Effective tax rate (%)

24.7%

25.8%

1.1pp

Net income

659

746

13.1%

EPS (€)

1.52

1.72

13.2%

31 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020

Comments

  • EBIT increase driven by Versum portfolio effect and Life Science growth, partially offset by lower non- recurring income, higher depreciation & amortization from Versum PPA and impairments in Performance Materials
  • Financial result impacted by LTIP and higher interest expenses related to Versum financing
  • Effective tax rate within guidance range of ~24-26%
  • Higher net income and EPS reflect higher EBIT

Totals may not add up due to rounding

Healthcare: Organic Growth in H1 based on a strong Q1 and a portfolio that showed resilience in the COVID-19 pandemic

Healthcare P&L

Net sales bridge

€3,158 m

3.2%

€3,200 m

[€m]

H1 2019

H1 2020

-1.4%

-0.5%

Net sales

3,158

3,200

Marketing and selling

-1,150

-832

Administration

-172

-160

H1 2019

Organic

Currency

Portfolio +0.0%

H1 2020

Research and development

-775

-783

EBITDA pre bridge

€860 m

0.6%

€846 m

EBIT

473

692

EBITDA

852

860

-0.1%

-2.0%

EBITDA pre

860

846

Margin (in % of net sales)

27.2%

26.4%

H1 2019

Organic

Currency

Portfolio

H1 2020

Comments

  • Mavenclad® growth versus H1 2019, especially in U.S.; however declining sequentially due to COVID-19; recovery of ramp-up starting in June; Rebif® returning to underlying trajectory
  • Fertility heavily impacted across all regions due to temporary shutdown of a majority of clinics
  • M&S decrease due to rigorous cost management, further supported
    by suspension of face-to-face activities during COVID-19 pandemic versus elevated H1 2019 by now expired amortization of Rebif ®
  • R&D cost control offset by Bavencio® H&N study termination accrual (-€15 m)
  • Erbitux® growing organically slightly; Bavencio® growing strongly versus EBITDA pre declining faster than sales, driven largely by tough comps

last year, but sequentially impacted by COVID-19

from Peg-Pal and Bavencio® milestones in Q2 2019

32

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020

Totals may not add up due to rounding

Healthcare organic growth by franchise/product

Q2 2020 organic sales growth [%]

by key product [€m]

290

-13%

331

226

-1%

237

207

1%

212

112

-41%

191

130

9%

124

114

22%

97

82

36%

61

30

30%

23

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

33 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020

H1 2020 organic sales growth [%]

by key product [€m]

584

630

460

418

419

411

279

359

281

241

228

189

206

105

63 45

H1 2020

H1 2019

-8%

13%

4%

-22%

19%

25%

97%

39%

Neurology & Immunology: 7% organic growth in H1; paused Mavenclad® ramp-up showing signs of recovery in June

Sales development NDI, [€m]

[€m]

org.

org.

org.

org.

org.

-5.1%

2.2%

17.2%

20.3%

-5.1%

500

453

450

407

418

392

400

372

350

300

250

200

150

100

50

0

Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020

Rebif®

Mavenclad®

1: IQVIA, 17th July 2020

Mavenclad® TRx, [IQVIA, NPA, Weekly View]

2019-042019-052019-062019-072019-082019-092019-102019-112019-122020-012020-022020-032020-042020-052020-06

Rebif® net sales, [€m]

350

331

318

326

295

290

300

250

200

150

100

50

0 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020

  • Mavenclad® recovery of ramp-up from peak COVID impact visible starting in June
  • Rx volumes improving from peak COVID impact
  • Mavenclad® continuing to gain market share, 6.7% in High
    Efficacy dynamic class and 9.7% ín
    Oral dynamic class (July)1
  • Rebif ® sales of €290 m in Q2 '20 are returning to the anticipated underlying trajectory
  • Stronger sequential decline vs. an elevated Q1 2020 due to U.S. inventory effects, and Russia tender phasing

34 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020

Oncology: both Bavencio® and Erbitux® remain resilient despite impact from the COVID-19 pandemic

Sales development Oncology, [€m]

[€m]

org.

org.

org.

org.

org.

2.7%

6.8%

8.8%

14.3%

6.3%

300

268

283

250

260

258

250

200

150

100

50

0

Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020

Erbitux® Bavencio® Others

Erbitux® net sales, [€m]

250

222

237

212

211

207

200

150

100

50

0

Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020

Bavencio® net sales, [€m]

40

33

30

29

29

30

23

20

10

0 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020

  • Absolute sales of €207 m reflect a resilient growth of 1.1% in Q2
  • Strong organic H1 growth of 23% in Latin America and moderate H1 growth of 3% in Europe despite COVID-19 was further supported by 3% H1 growth in MEA

Bavencio® growing 30%; sequential ramp up momentum versus Q1 2020 impacted; largest opportunity will emerge in H1 2020 in UC 1L

35 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020

Fertility: Strongest COVID-19 impact particularly in Europe and the U.S. given short treatment duration and temporary clinic shutdowns

Sales development Fertility, [€m]

[€m]

org.

org.

org.

org.

org.

3.5%

9.0%

3.3%

-3.5%

-38.9%

350

313

334

312

300

278

250

200

190

150

100

50

0

Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020

Gonal-f®

Other Fertility Products

Gonal-f® net sales, [€m]

250

191

206

200

178

167

150

112

100

50

0

Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020

Other Fertility net sales, [€m]

150 123 128 135 111

100

78

50

0 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020

  • Entire Fertility portfolio shows significant organic decline of - 39% primarily from COVID-19 related temporary shutdowns of clinics combined with an innately short duration of treatment
  • COVID-19triggering 51% sales decline in Europe as clinics shut down due to the discretionary nature of the treatment
  • Milder decline of 31% in APAC shows correlation with pandemic course, as China & others ahead of developments in Europe and U.S.

36 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020

General Medicine & Endocrinology: Growing organically overall despite COVID-19 impact in Q2 and a negative effect from Q1 pull-in

Sales evolution

[€m]

Endocrinology

100

90

91

99

95

83

80

60

40

20

0

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

[€m]

General Medicine*

Organic -5.4% org.

Q2 2020 organic drivers

Endocrinology was impacted in the U.S. and to a minor extent in Europe amid COVID-19 pandemic, while stable to growing in other regions

700

583

601

588

593

572

600

500

400

300

200

100

0

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Organic +2.0% org.

  • While Glucophage® had a minor negative impact from the Q1 pull-in, Concor® saw ongoing strong demand globally, despite a VBP effect in China; leading to 2% growth overall for CardioMetabolic Care & General Medicine and Others

37 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020

*includes CardioMetabolic Care & General Medicine and Others

China's VBP: Recently announced round 3 includes metformin,

as anticipated, with implementation expected to follow in Q4 2020

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

2019

2020

2021

March: 4+7 pilot initiated in

December:

Official

July: Official announcement of

4 municipalities1 and 7 key

announcement of Round 2

cities in other provinces2

Round 3 (incl. Metformin IR and

(incl. Concor®)

XR), tender parameters: up to 8

June/July: Provincial

As of April: Gradual

winners granted up to 80% of

expansion to Fujian &

implementation of Round 2,

hospital market3, all

Hebei provinces

2 winners granted exclusive

manufacturers requested to

access to 60% of total

comply with NMPA guidance on

September:

hospital market3, non-

NDMA testing

remaining 25

winners (incl. Concor) retain

August: Bidding scheduled for August 20,

provinces added

access to remaining 40% of

gradual implementation anticipated as of Q4

to "4+7"

hospital market at a gradient

2020, in line with company expectations

price cut4 + can freely

compete in non-hospital/

Growing market: Chinese metformin market

retail market

to grow >10% p.a. over the next 5 years

Sustained confidence in at least stable

"up to" 80% access and up to 8 winners

only a guidance, to be finalized post-bidding

base business until 2022

Non-hospital/retail market not subjected to

gradient price cut

1: Beijing, Shanghai, Chongqing, Tianjin; 2: together encompasses ~1/3 of Chinese drug market; 3: hospital market for bisoprolol

Company following a carefully crafted

and metformin makes up ~70% of total market, this includes urban hospitals, rural hospitals, and community health centers; 4:

bidding strategy

Concor® price cut in the high single digit %; Acronyms: NMPA = National Medical Products Administration, NDMA = N-

nitrosodimethylamine/ also known as nitrosamine, VBP = Volume-Based Procurement

38

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020

Healthcare Pipeline

July 31, 2020

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

berzosertib (M6620) ATR inhibitor

Solid tumors

bintrafusp alfa

peposertib (M3814)

TGFbeta trap/anti-PD-L1

DNA-PK inhibitor

Solid tumors

Rectal cancer

avelumab anti-PD-L1 mAb

Solid tumors2

avelumab anti-PD-L1 mAb

Non-small cell lung cancer 1L

peposertib (M3814) DNA-PK inhibitor

Solid tumors1

M1774

ATR inhibitor

Solid tumors

M3258

LMP7 inhibitor

Multiple myeloma

M4344

ATR inhibitor

Solid tumors

M8891

MetAP2 inhibitor

Solid tumors

M9241 (NHS-IL12) Cancer immunotherapy

Solid tumors1

M5049

TLR7/8 antagonist

Immunology

M6495 anti-ADAMTS-5 nanobody

Osteoarthritis

M5717

PeEF2 inhibitor

Malaria

tepotinib

MET kinase inhibitor

Non-small cell lung cancer

bintrafusp alfa

TGFbeta trap/anti-PD-L1Non-smallcell lung cancer 1L

bintrafusp alfa

TGFbeta trap/anti-PD-L1

Non-small cell lung cancer 1L/2L

bintrafusp alfa

TGFbeta trap/anti-PD-L1Locally advanced non-smallcell lung cancer

bintrafusp alfa

TGFbeta trap/anti-PD-L1Biliary tract cancer 1L

bintrafusp alfa

TGFbeta trap/anti-PD-L1Biliary tract cancer 2L

bintrafusp alfa

TGFbeta trap/anti-PD-L1Cervical cancer 2L

avelumab anti-PD-L1 mAb

Non-small cell lung cancer2

avelumab anti-PD-L1 mAb

Urothelial cancer2

M5049

TLR7/8 antagonist

Covid-19 pneumonia

atacicept

anti-BlyS/APRIL fusion protein

Systemic lupus erythematosus

atacicept

anti-BlyS/APRIL fusion protein

IgA nephropathy

sprifermin

fibroblast growth factor 18

Osteoarthritis

M1095 (ALX-0761)3 anti-IL-17 A/F nanobody

Psoriasis

evobrutinib BTK inhibitor

Multiple sclerosis

Registration

tepotinib

MET kinase inhibitor

Non-small cell lung cancer, METex14 skipping4

avelumab anti-PD-L1 mAb

Urothelial cancer 1L-M5

Oncology

Immuno-Oncology

Immunology

1L, first-line treatment; 1L-M,first-line maintenance treatment; 2L, second-line treatment.

1 Includes studies in combination with avelumab. 2 Avelumab combination studies with talazoparib, axitinib, ALK inhibitors, cetuximab, or chemotherapy. 3 As announced on March 30 2017, in an agreement with Avillion, anti-IL-17 A/F nanobody will be developed by Avillion for plaque psoriasis and commercialized by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. 4 As announced on March 25 2020, tepotinib was approved in Japan for the treatment of patients with non-small cell lung cancer harboring METex14 skipping. 5 As announced on June 30, 2020, Avelumab was approved in US for maintenance treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (UC) that has not progressed with first-lineplatinum-containing chemotherapy.

Neurology Global Health

Pipeline products are under clinical investigation and have not been proven to be safe and effective. There is no guarantee any product will be approved in the sought-after indication.

39 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020

Healthcare catalysts - significant developmental progress across all therapeutic areas

Q2 2020

H2 2020

H1 2021

(R&D Update Call: September 25)

Tepotinib (c-Met-inhibitor)

METex14: U.S. filing on track under RTOR

(BTD granted in 2019)

Bavencio® (Avelumab/Anti-PD-L1)

1L UC: U.S. FDA approval on June 30, EMA validation of filing on June 22, & acceptance of supplemental new drug application by the Japanese MHLW

Evobrutinib (BTK-inhibitor)

1L UC: Subgroup analyses to

1L UC: Expected regulatory feedback

be presented at ESMO (September 19)

from EMA and Japanese MHLW

1L RCC: NICE recommendation

1L NSCLC: Expected in-house

published on July 31

availability of Ph III data

Bintrafusp alfa (Anti-PD-L1/TGF-ß-Trap)

Initiation of additional studies beyond NSCLC: 2L UC (Ph Ib, monotherapy), solid

tumors (Ph I, bintrafusp alfa + M6223 (TIGIT inhibitor)), 2L TNBC (Ph II,

monotherapy) recently posted on ct.gov

RMS: Recruitment initiation (Ph III)

2L BTC: Expected data read-out

M5049 (TLR7/8 antagonist)

Oncology

Neurology

Initiation of trial for severe symptoms

Results from Ph II expected by end of 2020

Immuno-Oncology

Immunology

of Covid-19 infection (Ph II)

Acronyms: BTC = Biliary Tract Cancer, BTD = Breakthrough Therapy Designation, EMA = European Medicines Agency, FDA = U.S. Food and Drug Administration, MHLW = Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, NEJM = New England Journal of Medicine, NICE = UK National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, NSCLC = Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, RMS = Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis, RTOR = Real-Time Oncology Review, TGIT = T cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, TNBC = Triple Negative Breast Cancer, UC = Urothelial Cancer

40 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020

Life Science: Strong resilience throughout H1; Process growing double-digit, Applied & Research impacted by COVID-19 but recovery visible in June

Life Science P&L

Net sales bridge

€3,366 m

5.9%

0.2%

0.0%

€3,575 m

[€m]

H1 2019

H1 2020

Net sales

3,366

3,575

Marketing and selling

-959

-986

Administration

-156

-189

H1 2019

Organic

Currency

Portfolio +0.0%

H1 2020

Research and development

-131

-151

EBITDA pre bridge

9.0%

€1,122 m

EBIT

635

731

€1,049 m

EBITDA

1,025

1,126

-1.5%

-0.6%

EBITDA pre

1,049

1,122

Margin (in % of net sales)

31.2%

31.4%

H1 2019

Organic

Currency

Portfolio

H1 2020

Comments

  • Double-digitorganic growth of Process Solutions mainly driven by downstream and single use, with COVID-19 demand contributing
  • Applied Solutions about stable due to COVID-19 related effects across the full portfolio, albeit clear signs of recovery in June
  • Higher M&S largely from increased freight costs, partially offset by overall cost-consciousness and lower travel expenses
  • Admin increase driven largely by EBITDA pre adjustments (€21 m) and
    COVID-19 related cost for additional safety precautions

Research Solutions impacted significantly mainly due to temporary

Increased R&D driven by investments in strategic projects

slowdown in academia from COVID-19 related lab closures, also showing

EBITDA pre growing faster than sales, reflecting operational leverage

clear signs of recovery in June

from strong top-line growth

41

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020

Totals may not add up due to rounding

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020

Performance Materials: Versum portfolio effect and accelerating organic Semi growth compensate declining Display and Surface amid COVID-19

Performance Materials P&L

Net sales bridge

51.1%

€1,714 m

[€m]

H1 2019

H1 2020

€1,193 m

2.1%

Net sales

1,193

1,714

-9.5%

Marketing and selling

-132

-270

Administration

-49

-83

H1 2019

Organic

Currency

Portfolio +0.0%

H1 2020

Research and development

-146

-140

EBITDA pre bridge

51.9%

€524 m

EBIT

195

86

€383 m

4.1%

EBITDA

318

470

-19.2%

EBITDA pre

383

524

Margin (in % of net sales)

32.1%

30.6%

H1 2019

Organic

Currency

Portfolio

H1 2020

Comments

  • Sales growth of 44% reflects portfolio effect from Versum and positive FX, overcompensating organic decline in Display and Surface
  • Semiconductor Solutions further accelerating strong organic growth, cyclical recovery started and outperformance continues
  • Display Solutions: COVID-19 weighs on LC's negative underlying trajectory against still elevated comps in H1 2019; OLED also impacted
  • Surface Solutions declining significantly driven by a heavy COVID-19

impact on automotive and cosmetic end markets 42

  • M&S reflects consolidation of Versum acquisition and diligent underlying cost management as part of the Bright Future transformation
  • R&D declining from an elevated H1 2019 base including Bright Future provisions (EBITDA pre adjustments); H1 2020 includes Versum consolidation and shows underlying Bright Future cost management
  • Increase in EBITDA pre largely reflects consolidation effect from Versum, while EBIT lower due to sales impact in Display and Surface from COVID- 19, higher D&A from Versum PPA and impairments

Totals may not add up due to rounding

Cash flow statement

H1 2020 - cash flow statement

[€m]

H1 2019

H1 2020

Profit after tax

660

747

87

D&A

927

991

64

Changes in provisions

54

-38

-92

Changes in other assets/liabilities

-115

-189

-74

Other operating activities

-55

-24

31

Changes in working capital

-236

-468

-232

Operating cash flow

1,235

1,019

-216

Investing cash flow

-1,199

-504

695

thereof Capex on PPE

-367

-532

-164

Financing cash flow

1,241

239

-1,001

43

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020

Cash flow drivers

  • Profit after tax driven by higher EBIT
  • Higher Depreciation & Amortization from Versum PPA and impairments in PM
  • Changes in provisions reflect reduced litigation provisions and fluctuations in LTIP*
  • Changes in other assets and liabilities primarily driven by a GSK upfront payment in H1 2019 that was deferred
  • Increased working capital driven by Versum consolidation, higher inventories to secure supply in the face of COVID-19 and growing receivables
  • Investing and Financing cash flows returning to normal levels

*Long Term Incentive Plan

Totals may not add up due to rounding

Adjustments in Q2 2020

Adjustments in EBIT

[€m]

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

Adjustments

thereof D&A

Adjustments

thereof D&A

Healthcare

5

0

15

0

Life Science

15

0

-15

0

Performance Materials

29

0

131

112

Corporate & Other

16

0

8

0

Total

65

0

138

112

44 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020

Adjustments in H1 2020

Adjustments in EBIT

[€m]

H1 2019

H1 2020

Adjustments

thereof D&A

Adjustments

thereof D&A

Healthcare

8

0

-12

2

Life Science

24

0

-4

0

Performance Materials

65

0

165

112

Corporate & Other

44

0

25

0

Total

141

0

174

114

45 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020

Financial calendar

Date

Event

August 6, 2020

Q2 2020 Earnings release

September 16, 2020

Virtual Capital Markets Day

November 12, 2020

Q3 2020 Earnings release

46 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020

CONSTANTIN FEST

SVENJA BUNDSCHUH

ALESSANDRA HEINZ

Head of Investor Relations

Assistant Investor Relations

Assistant Investor Relations

+49 6151 72-5271

+49 6151 72-3744

+49 6151 72-3321

constantin.fest@emdgroup.com

svenja.bundschuh@emdgroup.com

alessandra.heinz@emdgroup.com

AMELIE SCHRADER

EVA STERZEL

GUNNAR ROMER

Institutional Investors /

ESG / Institutional & Retail

Institutional Investors /

Analysts

Investors / AGM

Analysts

+49 6151 72-22076

+49 6151 72-5355

+49 6151 72-2584

amelie.schrader@emdgroup.com

eva.sterzel@emdgroup.com

gunnar.romer@emdgroup.com

EMAIL: investor.relations@emdgroup.com

WEB: www.emdgroup.com/investors

FAX: +49 6151 72-913321

Disclaimer

Merck KGaA published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 05:08:09 UTC
