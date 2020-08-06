Q2 20 Analyst call, August 06, 2020, 2:00pm CET
08/06/2020 | 01:09am EDT
Top Line reflects COVID-19 impact, Bottom line well managed
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany
Q2 2020 results
Stefan Oschmann, CEO
Marcus Kuhnert, CFO
August 6, 2020
Disclaimer
Publication of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. In the United States and Canada the group of companies affiliated with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany operates under individual business names (EMD Serono, Millipore Sigma, EMD Performance Materials). To reflect such fact and to avoid any misconceptions of the reader of the publication certain logos, terms and business descriptions of the publication have been substituted or additional descriptions have been added. This version of the publication, therefore, slightly deviates from the otherwise identical version of the publication provided outside the United States and Canada.
2
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020
Disclaimer
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and financial indicators
This communication may include "forward-looking statements." Statements that include words such as "anticipate," "expect," "should," "would," "intend," "plan," "project," "seek," "believe," "will," and other words of similar meaning in connection with future events or future operating or financial performance are often used to identify forward-looking statements. All statements in this communication, other than those relating to historical information or current conditions, are forward-looking statements. We intend these forward-looking
statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond control of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements.
Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risks of more restrictive regulatory requirements regarding drug pricing, reimbursement and approval; the risk of stricter regulations for the manufacture, testing and marketing of products; the risk of destabilization of political systems and the establishment of trade barriers; the risk of a changing marketing environment for multiple sclerosis products in the European Union; the risk of greater competitive pressure due to biosimilars; the risks of research and development; the risks of discontinuing development projects and regulatory approval of developed medicines; the risk of a temporary ban on products/production facilities or of non-registration of products due to non-compliance with quality standards; the risk of an import ban on products to the United States due to an FDA warning letter; the risks of dependency on suppliers; risks due to product-related crime and espionage; risks in relation to the use of financial instruments; liquidity risks; counterparty risks; market risks; risks of impairment on balance sheet items; risks from pension obligations; risks from product-related and patent law disputes; risks from antitrust law proceedings; risks from drug pricing by the divested Generics Group; risks in human resources; risks from e-crime and cyber attacks; risks due to failure of business-critical information technology applications or to failure of data center capacity; environmental and safety risks; unanticipated contract or regulatory issues; a potential downgrade in the rating of the indebtedness of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; downward pressure on the common stock price of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and its impact on goodwill impairment evaluations as well as the impact of future regulatory or legislative actions.
The foregoing review of important factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included elsewhere, including the Report on Risks and Opportunities Section of the most recent annual report and quarterly report of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. Any forward-looking statements made in this communication are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by us will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, us or our business or operations. Except to the extent required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
This presentation contains certain financial indicators such as EBITDA pre adjustments, net financial debt and earnings per share pre adjustments, which are not defined by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). These financial indicators should not be taken into account in order to assess the performance of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany in isolation or used as an alternative to the financial indicators presented in the consolidated financial statements and determined in accordance with IFRS. The figures presented in this statement have been rounded. This may lead to individual values not adding up to the totals presented.
3
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020
Agenda
Executive summary
Financial overview
Guidance
4
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020
Highlights
Operations
Healthcare: Oncology and General Medicine growing despite pandemic, Fertility demand lowered as anticipated, recovery of Mavenclad ® ramp-up started in June, Bavencio ® U.S. launch in UC 1L; M5049 COVID-19 study initiated
Life Science: supporting fight against COVID-19, Process Solutions growing 20%, Research & Applied end markets continue to be negatively impacted but recovery started in June
Performance Materials:
Semiconductor Solutions growing 12% organically not yet offsetting Display and Surface Solutions decline; Versum performance & integration on track
6
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020
Financials
Q2 organic sales:
decline of -2.5%;
Q2 organic EBITDA pre:
decline of -11.5% (against elevated comps)
EBITDA pre guidance slightly upgraded:
Net sales: €16.9 - 17.7 bn
EBITDA pre: €4,450 - 4,850 m
EPS pre: €5.60 - 6.25
Net financial debt to EBITDA pre at 2.8 on
June 30, 2020 - continued focus on deleveraging
Versum portfolio effect and Process Solutions drive sales growth despite COVID-19 related organic decline in Healthcare and Performance Materials
Q2 YoY Net Sales
Organic
Currency
Portfolio
Healthcare
-7.4%
-2.3%
-0.9%
Life Science
6.3%
-0.4%
0.0%
Performance Materials
-13.7%
1.8%
50.1%
Group
-2.5%
-0.9%
7.1%
Total
-10.6%
5.9%
38.1%
3.7%
Q2 YoY EBITDA pre
1,139
8.8%
1,074
-11.5%
-3.1%
Q2 2019
Organic
Currency
Portfolio
Q2 2020
Healthcare decline largely driven by COVID-19 impact on Fertility; COVID-19 also slowing down growth of Mavenclad ® as well as General Medicine & Endocrinology (incl. destocking post Q1 pull-in)
Process Solutions growing 20% and overcompensating flat Applied Solutions and declining Research Solutions where demand was impacted by COVID-19 related lockdowns
Semiconductor Solutions organic growth continues at an even higher pace - however, COVID-19 impact on Display and Surface Solutions results in overall organic decline
EBITDA pre declining faster than sales organically, largely due to non-recurring Healthcare income
(~ €165 m higher in Q2 2019)
Margin accretive Versum portfolio effect
FX tailwinds from U.S. and Taiwan dollar did not offset currency headwinds from some emerging markets
7
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020
Totals may not add up due to rounding
All regions impacted by COVID-19; signs of recovery in APAC dragged down by Display Solutions & Fertility
Regional breakdown of net sales [€m]
Europe
-4.2%
org.
27%
-3.2% North America
Q2 2020
org.
Net sales:
27%
Asia-Pacific
-2.2%
€4,119 m
org.
37%
5%
4%
-1.8%
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
+13.8%
org.
org.
Regional organic development
Moderate decline in APAC as double- digit growth in Life Science and Semiconductor Solutions offset a large part of COVID-19-driven decline in Display, Fertility and Surface Solutions
In Europe Neurology & Immunology as well as Research Solutions were also declining due to COVID-19
North America saw significant declines in Research Solutions and Fertility, also Applied Solutions slightly down
Strong General Medicine & Endocrinology growth in MEA and LATAM (where it could not fully offset effects of COVID-19 in Fertility)
8
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020
Key figures
[€m]
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
Net sales
3,971
4,119
3.7%
EBITDA pre
1,139
1,074
-5.7%
Margin (in % of net sales)
28.7%
26.1%
-2.6pp
EPS pre
1.54
1.30
-15.6%
Operating cash flow
743
502
-32.4%
[€m]
Dec. 31, 2019
June 30, 2020
Net financial debt
12,363
12,560
1.6%
Working capital
3,944
4,474
13.4%
Employees
57,071
57,523
0.8%
Comments
Versum portfolio effect and strong growth in Process Solutions drive sales above last year, despite materializing COVID-19 impact across most business units
EBITDA pre and margin decline driven by lower non-recurring income components and under absorption of fixed costs due to lower sales from the COVID-19 impact
EPS pre declining due to a lower financial result and EBITDA pre
Lower operating cash flow driven primarily by GSK upfront payment in 2019 and higher working capital in 2020
10
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020
Totals may not add up due to rounding
Reported figures
Reported results
[€m]
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
EBIT
618
491
-20.6%
Financial result
-61
-102
67.4%
Profit before tax
557
389
-30.2%
Income tax
-136
-100
-26.7%
Effective tax rate
24.4%
25.7%
1.2pp
Net income
471
290
-38.5%
EPS (€)
1.08
0.67
-38.0%
Comments
EBIT decline driven by lower non- recurring income, higher depreciation & amortization from Versum PPA and impairments in Performance Materials
Financial result impacted by LTIP and higher interest expenses related to Versum financing
Effective tax rate within guidance range of ~24-26%
Lower net income and EPS reflects lower EBIT and higher negative financial result
11
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020
Totals may not add up due to rounding
Healthcare: Savings in M&S and R&D offset impact from lowered Fertility demand and Mavenclad
® drag amid COVID-19
Healthcare P&L
[€m]
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
Net sales
1,677
1,499
Marketing and selling
-599
-409
Administration
-84
-81
Research and development
-395
-366
EBIT
345
269
EBITDA
523
359
EBITDA pre
528
374
Margin (in % of net sales)
31.5%
24.9%
Net sales bridge
€1,677 m
€1,499 m
-7.4%
-2.3%
-0.9%
Q2 2019
Organic
Currency
Portfolio
+0.0%
Q2 2020
EBITDA pre bridge
€528 m
0.9%
€374 m
-25.9%
-4.1%
Q2 2019
Organic
Currency
Portfolio
Q2 2020
Mavenclad ® 36% growth versus Q2 2019, especially in U.S.; however demand declines versus Q1 2020 due to COVID-19 as expected; Rebif ® returning to the anticipated underlying trajectory
Fertility heavily impacted across all regions due to temporary shutdown of a majority of clinics
Erbitux ® organically slightly growing; Bavencio ® growing strongly versus last year, but sequentially impacted by COVID-19
M&S decrease due to rigorous cost management, further supported
by significant reduction of in person face-to-face activities during pandemic, last year elevated by now expired amortization of Rebif ®
R&D reflecting ongoing stringent cost control
EBITDA pre declining faster than sales, driven largely by tough comps from Peg-Pal and Bavencio ® milestones in Q2 2019
12
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020
Totals may not add up due to rounding
Life Science: Strong resilience continues in Q2; Process growing 20%, Applied & Research impacted by COVID-19 but recovery visible in June
Life Science P&L
[€m]
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
Net sales
1,705
1,806
Marketing and selling
-490
-488
Administration
-68
-100
Research and development
-69
-75
EBIT
322
386
EBITDA
518
584
EBITDA pre
533
569
Margin (in % of net sales)
31.3%
31.5%
Net sales bridge
€1,705 m
6.3%
0.0%
€1,806 m
-0.4%
Q2 2019
Organic
Currency
Portfolio
+0.0%
Q2 2020
EBITDA pre bridge
€533 m
9.7%
€569 m
-2.4%
-0.6%
Q2 2019
Organic
Currency
Portfolio
Q2 2020
▪ 19.8% organic growth of Process Solutions mainly driven by downstream ▪ and single use, with COVID-19 demand contributing
Lower M&S from overall cost-consciousness and lower travel expenses, partially offset by increased freight costs
Applied Solutions about stable due to COVID-19-related effects across the full portfolio albeit clear signs of recovery in June
Admin increase largely driven by EBITDA pre adjustments (€12 m) and
COVID-19-related cost for additional safety precautions
▪ Research Solutions impacted significantly mainly due to temporary
▪
Increased R&D driven by investments in strategic projects
slowdown in academia from COVID-19-related lab closures, also showing
▪
EBITDA pre growing faster than sales, reflecting operational leverage
clear signs of recovery in June
from strong top-line growth
13
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020
Totals may not add up due to rounding
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020
Performance Materials: Versum portfolio effect and accelerating Semi growth more than offset declining Display and Surface amid COVID-19
Performance Materials P&L
Net sales bridge
€814 m
50.1%
[€m]
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
€589 m
1.8%
Net sales
589
814
-13.7%
Marketing and selling
-66
-134
Administration
-25
-44
Q2 2019
Organic
Currency
Portfolio
+0.0%
Q2 2020
Research and development
-74
-68
EBITDA pre bridge
51.8%
€238 m
EBIT
100
-30
€190 m
3.1%
EBITDA
161
219
-29.7%
EBITDA pre
190
238
Margin (in % of net sales)
32.3%
29.3%
Q2 2019
Organic
Currency
Portfolio
Q2 2020
Comments
Sales growth of 38% reflects portfolio effect from Versum and positive FX, overcompensating organic decline
Semiconductor Solutions: further accelerating strong organic growth, cyclical recovery and outperformance continuing
Display Solutions: COVID-19 weighs on LC's negative underlying trajectory against still elevated comps in Q2 2019; OLED also impacted
Surface Solutions: declining significantly amid a heavy COVID-19 impact
on automotive and cosmetic end markets 14
M&S reflects consolidation of Versum acquisition and diligent underlying cost management as part of the Bright Future transformation and countermeasures to Covid-19
R&D declining from an elevated Q2 2019 base including Bright Future provisions (EBITDA pre adjustments); Q2 2020 includes Versum consolidation and shows underlying Bright Future cost management
Increase in EBITDA pre largely reflects portfolio effect from Versum
Totals may not add up due to rounding
Balance sheet
Assets [€bn]
Liabilities [€bn]
43.8
43.8
43.8
43.8
0.8
Cash & cash equivalents
3.5
3.5
1.5
Receivables
3.3
3.5
Inventories
18.0
17.9
Net equity
Intangible assets
26.3
25.8
14.1
13.2
Financial debt
Property, plant
2.4
2.6
Payables/refund liabilities
3.3
Provisions for employee benefits
6.2
6.1
3.6
& equipment
6.8
Other liabilities
Other assets
3.7
3.4
5.7
31.12.
30.06.
30.06.
31.12.
▪ Stable balance sheet since Dec. 31, 2019
▪ Equity ratio of 41.1%
Continuously higher cash level in order to secure liquidity in the face of ▪ Financial debt increase reflects bonds issued in January (€1.5 bn) and
the COVID-19 pandemic
utilization of available credit lines to increase liquidity reserve; bond
repayments in March (€2.0 bn)
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020
Totals may not add up due to rounding
Cash flow statement
Q2 2020 - cash flow statement
[€m]
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
Profit after tax
471
289
-182
D&A
453
559
106
Changes in provisions
-47
-54
-7
Changes in other assets/liabilities
-26
-166
-141
Other operating activities
-51
-13
37
Changes in working capital
-58
-112
-54
Operating cash flow
743
502
-240
Investing cash flow
-870
-216
654
thereof Capex on PPE
-162
-194
-33
Financing cash flow
1,244
-302
-1,546
16
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020
Cash flow drivers
Profit after tax driven by lower EBIT
Higher depreciation & amortization from Versum PPA and impairments in Performance Materials
Provisions reflect reduced litigation provisions and fluctuations in LTIP*
Changes in other assets and liabilities primarily driven by GSK upfront payment in Q2 2019 that was deferred
Increased working capital driven by Versum consolidation, higher inventories to secure supply in the face of COVID-19 and growing receivables
Investing and financing cash flows returning to normal levels
*Long Term Incentive Plan
Totals may not add up due to rounding
Our assumptions on the development of the COVID-19 pandemic have remained largely the same since May
Previous assumptions
(communicated in May)
Impact across all regions
Cases expected to
peak in Q2
Situation eases in H2
Pandemic crisis
lasts for FY
Stressed health systems
Some countries have
less effective response than China
However, no major resurgences
Current assumptions
(communicated in August)
Impact across all regions
Recovery progressing
during H2
Some countries
struggle to contain virus resulting in stressed health systems
Effective
vaccines not broadly available
Additional flares, but
not triggering new widespread lockdowns
18 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020
Active crisis management and resilient product portfolio allowed quick 8-week recovery time
Organic sales growth - Group
+11%
+7%
-3%-11%
2019 2020
Increased visibility of COVID-19 impact
Strongest correlation with mandatory workplace closures
Fertility: closure of clinics
N&I: closure of practices, limited visits
Research Solution: closure of research labs
Display Solutions: closure of electronic retail
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany well positioned in essential industries:
Governments moved from mandatory workplace closures to mandatory workplace measures
Immediate restoration of business
Other changes of a longer-lasting nature (Display or Automotive end markets)
19 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020
Life Science highly resilient and well positioned to participate in potential mid-term upside from COVID-19
2020 heatmap of COVID-19 impact by customer segment
Pharma/
Industrial &
Academia
Diagnostics
Biotech
Testing
Process
+++
COVID-19
COVID-19
COVID-19
Solutions
-
insensitive
insensitive
insensitive
Research
+
COVID-19
- - -
++
Solutions
insensitive
-
Applied
-
- -
+
Solutions
+ upsides from COVID-19
- downsides from COVID-19
H1 2020 monthly sales
* by customer segment
Pharma / Biotech
Industrial & Testing
monthly sales* H1 2019
monthly sales* H1 2020
llustrative;
to scale only within each customer segment
Mid-term: downsides to fade, some upsides to stay, recovery started in June
Order book for Process Solutions up by >40%, capacity expansion underway
20 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020
COVID-19 guidance given in May overall accurate, improved visibility warrants slight upgrade
Group:
Up to mid single-digit percentage sales impact full year
Countermeasures in place: confirm 50 to 60% of net sales impact to hit EBITDA pre
Recovery visible in June, expected to continue in Q3 and Q4
Healthcare assumptions:
Biggest impact in Fertility behind, as clinics are opening up again
▪ Mavenclad ® recovery visible in June
Other businesses normalizing
Life Science assumptions:
▪ Net upside from COVID-19-related demand in Process Solutions ▪ Recovery as of June in Applied Solutions
▪ Research showed largest impact, recovering in June as well
Performance Materials assumptions:
▪ Strong growth in Semiconductor expected to continue despite COVID-19 ▪ Some ease of impact from COVID-19 in Display versus Q2
Slight ease on Surface's end markets expected versus Q2
21 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020
Group
Key earnings drivers to remember for 2020
EBITDA
pre - supporting factors
EBITDA
pre - reducing factors
Increasing sales contribution from Mavenclad ® and Bavencio ®
Stringent M&S and R&D cost management in HC (decrease YoY absolute and as % of sales)
Ongoing strength in Life Science with above-market sales growth
Good momentum in Semiconductor Solutions and cost savings from Bright Future program related initiatives
High level of cost consciousness and prioritization
Four quarters of Versum
No more support from Pfizer deferred income (€191 m in 2019)
Lower income from pipeline management
Continued decline of Liquid Crystals and Rebif®
COVID-19-relatedsales and earnings effect
Potential additional effect from VBP* in China during Q4 for Glucophage ®
*Volume Based Procurement
22 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020
Group
Full-year 2020 guidance
Net sales:
Slight to moderate organic growth, Versum growth contribution in mid single-digit percentage range;
FX between 0% to -2% YoY;
~€16.9 - 17.7 bn
EBITDA pre:
Slight to moderate organic growth, mid single-digit percentage range growth from Versum;
FX headwinds of -2% to -4% YoY;
~€4,450 - 4,850 m
EPS pre: ~€5.60 - 6.25
23 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020
Group
2020 business sector guidance
1
Healthcare
Net sales
EBITDA pre
Slight organic growth
▪
▪
Organically about stable
▪
COVID-19 significantly impacting
▪
Significant adverse FX impact
Fertility performance
Sustained performance of new products
Strong organic growth
Process Solutions trend offsetting slowdown in Research and Applied Solutions
Strong organic growth
Moderate adverse FX impact
1Business Sector guidances are only support to the Group guidance and do not have to add up
Moderate to strong organic decline
Semiconductor Solutions growing strongly,
while COVID-19 weighing on Display and Surface
Mid-thirtiespercentage contribution from Versum
Organic decline in the low-teens %
Slight support from FX
Mid-thirtiespercentage contribution from Versum
24 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020
Additional financial guidance 2020
Further financial details
Corporate & Other EBITDA pre
slightly lower than last year
Interest result
~ -280 to -310 m
Effective tax rate
~24% to 26%
Capex on PPE
~1.1 bn to 1.2 bn
Hedging/USD assumption
FY 2020 hedge ratio ~65%
at EUR/USD ~1.16
2020 Ø EUR/USD assumption
~1.09 to 1.13
27 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020
Maturity profile reflects Sigma-Aldrich and Versum financing transactions
Maturity profile as of June 30, 2020
Coupon
3.250%
[€ m/US $]
0.125%
2.950%
1.375%
1,600
2.625%
1.625%
2.875%
1,000
3.375%
0.500%
0.875%
500
1,000
0.005%
0.375%
1,000
750
750
800
550
600
500
600
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
EUR bonds
USD bonds
Hybrids (first call dates)
1
Balanced maturity profile in upcoming years avoids refinancing risks;
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany will become a more frequent issuer
28
1 - No decision on call rights taken yet
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020
Totals may not add up due to rounding
A strong Q1 and double-digit Q2 growth in Process Solutions and Semiconductor Solutions allow for overall organic growth in H1
H1 YoY Net Sales
Organic
Currency
Portfolio
Total
Healthcare
3.2%
-1.4%
-0.5%
1.3%
Life Science
5.9%
0.2%
0.0%
6.2%
Performance Materials
-9.5%
2.1%
51.1%
43.7%
Group
2.4%
-0.2%
7.7%
10.0%
Healthcare growing organically in H1 on the basis of a strong Q1 supported by resilient Oncology and General Medicine portfolio in Q2, overall June visibly stronger than May and April
Accelerating Process Solutions growth is overcompensating flat Applied Solutions and declining Research Solutions where demand was impacted by COVID-19 related lockdowns
Semiconductor Solutions organic growth accelerated from Q1 to Q2 - however, COVID-19 impact on Display and Surface Solutions results in overall organic decline
H1 YoY EBITDA pre
2,068
0.2%
9.7%
2,256
-0.8%
H1 2019
Organic
Currency
Portfolio
H1 2020
EBITDA pre growing slower than sales organically, largely due to non-recurring Healthcare income
(~ €185 m higher in H1 2019)
Margin accretive Versum portfolio effect
FX tailwinds from U.S. and Taiwan dollar did not fully offset currency headwinds from some emerging markets
29
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020
Totals may not add up due to rounding
Key figures
[€m]
H1 2019
H1 2020
Net sales
7,717
8,489
10.0%
EBITDA pre
2,068
2,256
9.1%
Margin (in % of net sales)
26.8%
26.6%
-0.2pp
EPS pre
2.67
2.80
4.9%
Operating cash flow
1,235
1,019
-17.5%
[€m]
Dec. 31, 2019
June 30, 2020
Net financial debt
12,363
12,560
1.6%
Working capital
3,944
4,474
13.4%
Employees
57,071
57,523
0.8%
30 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020
Comments
A strong Q1, Versum portfolio effect and accelerating growth in Process and Semiconductor Solutions drive sales above last year, despite materializing COVID-19 impact in Q2
EBITDA pre growing despite lower non- recurring income components and fixed cost under-absorption due to lower sales amid COVID-19 impact
EPS pre growing slower than EBITDA pre driven by a lower financial result
Lower operating cash flow driven foremost by GSK upfront payment in 2019 and higher working capital in 2020
Totals may not add up due to rounding
Reported figures
Reported results
[€m]
H1 2019
H1 2020
EBIT
997
1,207
21.0%
Financial result
-174
-201
15.6%
Profit before tax
824
1,006
22.2%
Income tax
-203
-259
27.5%
Effective tax rate (%)
24.7%
25.8%
1.1pp
Net income
659
746
13.1%
EPS (€)
1.52
1.72
13.2%
31 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020
Comments
EBIT increase driven by Versum portfolio effect and Life Science growth, partially offset by lower non- recurring income, higher depreciation & amortization from Versum PPA and impairments in Performance Materials
Financial result impacted by LTIP and higher interest expenses related to Versum financing
Effective tax rate within guidance range of ~24-26%
Higher net income and EPS reflect higher EBIT
Totals may not add up due to rounding
Healthcare: Organic Growth in H1 based on a strong Q1 and a portfolio that showed resilience in the COVID-19 pandemic
Healthcare P&L
Net sales bridge
€3,158 m
3.2%
€3,200 m
[€m]
H1 2019
H1 2020
-1.4%
-0.5%
Net sales
3,158
3,200
Marketing and selling
-1,150
-832
Administration
-172
-160
H1 2019
Organic
Currency
Portfolio
+0.0%
H1 2020
Research and development
-775
-783
EBITDA pre bridge
€860 m
0.6%
€846 m
EBIT
473
692
EBITDA
852
860
-0.1%
-2.0%
EBITDA pre
860
846
Margin (in % of net sales)
27.2%
26.4%
H1 2019
Organic
Currency
Portfolio
H1 2020
Comments
Mavenclad ® growth versus H1 2019, especially in U.S.; however declining sequentially due to COVID-19; recovery of ramp-up starting in June; Rebif ® returning to underlying trajectory
Fertility heavily impacted across all regions due to temporary shutdown of a majority of clinics
M&S decrease due to rigorous cost management, further supported
by suspension of face-to-face activities during COVID-19 pandemic versus elevated H1 2019 by now expired amortization of Rebif ®
R&D cost control offset by Bavencio ® H&N study termination accrual (-€15 m)
Erbitux ® growing organically slightly; Bavencio ® growing strongly versus ▪ EBITDA pre declining faster than sales, driven largely by tough comps
last year, but sequentially impacted by COVID-19
from Peg-Pal and Bavencio
® milestones in Q2 2019
32
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020
Totals may not add up due to rounding
Healthcare organic growth by franchise/product
Q2 2020 organic sales growth [%]
by key product [€m]
226
-1%
237
207
1%
212
112
-41%
191
130
9%
124
114
22%
97
82
36%
61
30
30%
23
Q2 2020
Q2 2019
33 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020
H1 2020 organic sales growth [%]
by key product [€m]
584
630
460
418
419
411
279
359
281
241
228
189
206
105
63 45
-8%
13%
4%
-22%
19%
25%
97%
39%
Neurology & Immunology: 7% organic growth in H1; paused Mavenclad
® ramp-up showing signs of recovery in June
Sales development NDI,
[€m]
[€m]
org.
org.
org.
org.
org.
-5.1%
2.2%
17.2%
20.3%
-5.1%
500
453
450
407
418
392
400
372
350
300
250
200
150
100
50
0
Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020
1: IQVIA, 17th July 2020
Mavenclad ® TRx, [IQVIA, NPA, Weekly View]
2019-042019-052019-062019-072019-082019-092019-102019-112019-122020-012020-022020-032020-042020-052020-06
Rebif
® net sales, [€m]
350
331
318
326
295
290
300
250
200
150
100
50
0 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020
Mavenclad ® recovery of ramp-up from peak COVID impact visible starting in June
Rx volumes improving from peak COVID impact
Mavenclad ® continuing to gain market share , 6.7% in High
Efficacy dynamic class and 9.7% ín
Oral dynamic class (July) 1
Rebif ® sales of €290 m in Q2 '20 are returning to the anticipated underlying trajectory
Stronger sequential decline vs. an elevated Q1 2020 due to U.S. inventory effects, and Russia tender phasing
34 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020
Oncology: both Bavencio
® and Erbitux ® remain resilient despite impact from the COVID-19 pandemic
Sales development Oncology,
[€m]
[€m]
org.
org.
org.
org.
org.
2.7%
6.8%
8.8%
14.3%
6.3%
300
268
283
250
260
258
250
200
150
100
50
0
Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020
Erbitux ® Bavencio ® Others
Erbitux
® net sales, [€m]
250
222
237
212
211
207
200
150
100
50
0
Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020
Bavencio
® net sales, [€m]
40
33
30
29
29
30
23
20
10
0 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020
Absolute sales of €207 m reflect a resilient growth of 1.1% in Q2
Strong organic H1 growth of 23% in Latin America and moderate H1 growth of 3% in Europe despite COVID-19 was further supported by 3% H1 growth in MEA
Bavencio
® growing 30%; sequential ramp up momentum versus Q1 2020 impacted; largest opportunity will emerge in H1 2020 in UC 1L
35 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020
Fertility: Strongest COVID-19 impact particularly in Europe and the U.S. given short treatment duration and temporary clinic shutdowns
Sales development Fertility, [€m]
[€m]
org.
org.
org.
org.
org.
3.5%
9.0%
3.3%
-3.5%
-38.9%
350
313
334
312
300
278
250
200
190
150
100
50
0
Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020
Gonal-f
®
Other Fertility Products
Gonal-f
® net sales, [€m]
250
191
206
200
178
167
150
112
100
50
0
Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020
Other Fertility net sales,
[€m]
150
123 128 135 111
0 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020
Entire Fertility portfolio shows significant organic decline of - 39% primarily from COVID-19 related temporary shutdowns of clinics combined with an innately short duration of treatment
COVID-19triggering 51% sales decline in Europe as clinics shut down due to the discretionary nature of the treatment
Milder decline of 31% in APAC shows correlation with pandemic course, as China & others ahead of developments in Europe and U.S.
36 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020
General Medicine & Endocrinology: Growing organically overall despite COVID-19 impact in Q2 and a negative effect from Q1 pull-in
Sales evolution
[€m]
Endocrinology
100
90
91
99
95
83
80
60
40
20
0
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
[€m]
General Medicine
*
Q2 2020 organic drivers
▪ Endocrinology was impacted in the U.S. and to a minor extent in Europe amid COVID-19 pandemic, while stable to growing in other regions
700
583
601
588
593
572
600
500
400
300
200
100
0
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
While Glucophage ® had a minor negative impact from the Q1 pull-in, Concor ® saw ongoing strong demand globally, despite a VBP effect in China; leading to 2% growth overall for CardioMetabolic Care & General Medicine and Others
37 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020
*includes CardioMetabolic Care & General Medicine and Others
China's VBP: Recently announced round 3 includes metformin,
as anticipated, with implementation expected to follow in Q4 2020
Round 1
Round 2
Round 3
2019
2020
2021
March: 4+7 pilot
initiated in
December:
Official
July: Official announcement of
4 municipalities
1 and 7 key
announcement of Round 2
cities in other provinces
2
Round 3 (incl. Metformin IR and
(incl. Concor
®)
XR), tender parameters: up to 8
June/July:
Provincial
As of April:
Gradual
winners granted up to 80% of
expansion to Fujian &
implementation of Round 2,
hospital market
3, all
Hebei provinces
2 winners granted exclusive
manufacturers requested to
access to 60% of total
comply with NMPA guidance on
September:
hospital market
3, non-
NDMA testing
remaining 25
winners (incl. Concor) retain
August: Bidding scheduled for August 20,
provinces added
access to remaining 40% of
gradual implementation anticipated as of Q4
to "4+7"
hospital market at a gradient
2020, in line with company expectations
price cut
4 + can freely
compete in non-hospital/
✓ Growing market: Chinese metformin market
retail market
to grow >10% p.a. over the next 5 years
Sustained confidence in
at least stable
✓ "up to" 80% access and up to 8 winners
only a guidance, to be finalized post-bidding
base business
until 2022
✓ Non-hospital/retail market not subjected to
gradient price cut
1: Beijing, Shanghai, Chongqing, Tianjin; 2: together encompasses ~1/3 of Chinese drug market; 3: hospital market for bisoprolol
✓
Company following a
carefully crafted
and metformin makes up ~70% of total market, this includes urban hospitals, rural hospitals, and community health centers; 4:
bidding strategy
Concor
® price cut in the high single digit %; Acronyms: NMPA = National Medical Products Administration, NDMA = N-
nitrosodimethylamine/ also known as nitrosamine, VBP = Volume-Based Procurement
38
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany
Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020
Healthcare Pipeline
July 31, 2020
Phase I
Phase II
Phase III
berzosertib (M6620) ATR inhibitor
Solid tumors
bintrafusp alfa
peposertib (M3814)
TGFbeta trap/anti-PD-L1
DNA-PK inhibitor
Solid tumors
Rectal cancer
avelumab anti-PD-L1 mAb
Solid tumors
2
avelumab anti-PD-L1 mAb
Non-small cell lung cancer 1L
peposertib (M3814) DNA-PK inhibitor
Solid tumors
1
M1774
ATR inhibitor
Solid tumors
M3258
LMP7 inhibitor
Multiple myeloma
M4344
ATR inhibitor
Solid tumors
M8891
MetAP2 inhibitor
Solid tumors
M9241 (NHS-IL12) Cancer immunotherapy
Solid tumors
1
M5049
TLR7/8 antagonist
Immunology
M6495 anti-ADAMTS-5 nanobody
Osteoarthritis
M5717
PeEF2 inhibitor
Malaria
tepotinib
MET kinase inhibitor
Non-small cell lung cancer
bintrafusp alfa
TGFbeta trap/anti-PD-L1
Non-small cell lung cancer 1L
bintrafusp alfa
TGFbeta trap/anti-PD-L1
Non-small cell lung cancer 1L/2L
bintrafusp alfa
TGFbeta trap/anti-PD-L1
Locally advanced non-small cell lung cancer
bintrafusp alfa
TGFbeta trap/anti-PD-L1
Biliary tract cancer 1L
bintrafusp alfa
TGFbeta trap/anti-PD-L1
Biliary tract cancer 2L
bintrafusp alfa
TGFbeta trap/anti-PD-L1
Cervical cancer 2L
avelumab anti-PD-L1 mAb
Non-small cell lung cancer
2
avelumab anti-PD-L1 mAb
Urothelial cancer
2
M5049
TLR7/8 antagonist
Covid-19 pneumonia
atacicept
anti-BlyS/APRIL fusion protein
Systemic lupus erythematosus
atacicept
anti-BlyS/APRIL fusion protein
IgA nephropathy
sprifermin
fibroblast growth factor 18
Osteoarthritis
M1095 (ALX-0761)
3 anti-IL-17 A/F nanobody
Psoriasis
evobrutinib BTK inhibitor
Multiple sclerosis
Registration
tepotinib
MET kinase inhibitor
Non-small cell lung cancer,
METex14 skipping 4
avelumab anti-PD-L1 mAb
Urothelial cancer 1L-M
5
Oncology
Immuno-Oncology
Immunology
1L, first-line treatment; 1L-M,first-line maintenance treatment; 2L, second-line treatment.
1 Includes studies in combination with avelumab. 2 Avelumab combination studies with talazoparib, axitinib, ALK inhibitors, cetuximab, or chemotherapy. 3 As announced on March 30 2017, in an agreement with Avillion, anti-IL-17 A/F nanobody will be developed by Avillion for plaque psoriasis and commercialized by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. 4 As announced on March 25 2020, tepotinib was approved in Japan for the treatment of patients with non-small cell lung cancer harboring METex14 skipping. 5 As announced on June 30, 2020, Avelumab was approved in US for maintenance treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (UC) that has not progressed with first-lineplatinum-containing chemotherapy.
Pipeline products are under clinical investigation and have not been proven to be safe and effective. There is no guarantee any product will be approved in the sought-after indication.
39 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020
Healthcare catalysts - significant developmental progress across all therapeutic areas
Q2 2020
H2 2020
H1 2021
(R&D Update Call: September 25)
Tepotinib (c-Met-inhibitor)
METex14: U.S. filing on track under RTOR
(BTD granted in 2019)
Bavencio
® (Avelumab/Anti-PD-L1)
1L UC: U.S. FDA approval on June 30, EMA validation of filing on June 22, & acceptance of supplemental new drug application by the Japanese MHLW
Evobrutinib (BTK-inhibitor)
▪ 1L UC: Subgroup analyses to
▪ 1L UC: Expected regulatory feedback
be presented at ESMO (September 19)
from EMA and Japanese MHLW
▪ 1L RCC: NICE recommendation
▪ 1L NSCLC: Expected in-house
published on July 31
availability of Ph III data
Bintrafusp alfa (Anti-PD-L1/TGF-ß-Trap)
Initiation of additional studies beyond NSCLC: 2L UC (Ph Ib, monotherapy), solid
tumors (Ph I, bintrafusp alfa + M6223 (TIGIT inhibitor)), 2L TNBC (Ph II,
monotherapy) recently posted on ct.gov
RMS: Recruitment initiation (Ph III)
2L BTC: Expected data read-out
M5049 (TLR7/8 antagonist)
Oncology
Neurology
Initiation of trial for severe symptoms
Results from Ph II expected by end of 2020
Immuno-Oncology
Immunology
of Covid-19 infection (Ph II)
Acronyms: BTC = Biliary Tract Cancer, BTD = Breakthrough Therapy Designation, EMA = European Medicines Agency, FDA = U.S. Food and Drug Administration, MHLW = Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, NEJM = New England Journal of Medicine, NICE = UK National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, NSCLC = Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, RMS = Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis, RTOR = Real-Time Oncology Review, TGIT = T cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, TNBC = Triple Negative Breast Cancer, UC = Urothelial Cancer
40 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020
Life Science: Strong resilience throughout H1; Process growing double-digit, Applied & Research impacted by COVID-19 but recovery visible in June
Life Science P&L
Net sales bridge
€3,366 m
5.9%
0.2%
0.0%
€3,575 m
[€m]
H1 2019
H1 2020
Net sales
3,366
3,575
Marketing and selling
-959
-986
Administration
-156
-189
H1 2019
Organic
Currency
Portfolio
+0.0%
H1 2020
Research and development
-131
-151
EBITDA pre bridge
9.0%
€1,122 m
EBIT
635
731
€1,049 m
EBITDA
1,025
1,126
-1.5%
-0.6%
EBITDA pre
1,049
1,122
Margin (in % of net sales)
31.2%
31.4%
H1 2019
Organic
Currency
Portfolio
H1 2020
Comments
Double-digitorganic growth of Process Solutions mainly driven by downstream and single use, with COVID-19 demand contributing
Applied Solutions about stable due to COVID-19 related effects across the full portfolio, albeit clear signs of recovery in June
Higher M&S largely from increased freight costs, partially offset by overall cost-consciousness and lower travel expenses
Admin increase driven largely by EBITDA pre adjustments (€21 m) and
COVID-19 related cost for additional safety precautions
▪ Research Solutions impacted significantly mainly due to temporary
▪
Increased R&D driven by investments in strategic projects
slowdown in academia from COVID-19 related lab closures, also showing
▪
EBITDA pre growing faster than sales, reflecting operational leverage
clear signs of recovery in June
from strong top-line growth
41
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020
Totals may not add up due to rounding
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020
Performance Materials: Versum portfolio effect and accelerating organic Semi growth compensate declining Display and Surface amid COVID-19
Performance Materials P&L
Net sales bridge
51.1%
€1,714 m
[€m]
H1 2019
H1 2020
€1,193 m
2.1%
Net sales
1,193
1,714
-9.5%
Marketing and selling
-132
-270
Administration
-49
-83
H1 2019
Organic
Currency
Portfolio
+0.0%
H1 2020
Research and development
-146
-140
EBITDA pre bridge
51.9%
€524 m
EBIT
195
86
€383 m
4.1%
EBITDA
318
470
-19.2%
EBITDA pre
383
524
Margin (in % of net sales)
32.1%
30.6%
H1 2019
Organic
Currency
Portfolio
H1 2020
Comments
Sales growth of 44% reflects portfolio effect from Versum and positive FX, overcompensating organic decline in Display and Surface
Semiconductor Solutions further accelerating strong organic growth, cyclical recovery started and outperformance continues
Display Solutions: COVID-19 weighs on LC's negative underlying trajectory against still elevated comps in H1 2019; OLED also impacted
Surface Solutions declining significantly driven by a heavy COVID-19
impact on automotive and cosmetic end markets 42
M&S reflects consolidation of Versum acquisition and diligent underlying cost management as part of the Bright Future transformation
R&D declining from an elevated H1 2019 base including Bright Future provisions (EBITDA pre adjustments); H1 2020 includes Versum consolidation and shows underlying Bright Future cost management
Increase in EBITDA pre largely reflects consolidation effect from Versum, while EBIT lower due to sales impact in Display and Surface from COVID- 19, higher D&A from Versum PPA and impairments
Totals may not add up due to rounding
Cash flow statement
H1 2020 - cash flow statement
[€m]
H1 2019
H1 2020
Profit after tax
660
747
87
D&A
927
991
64
Changes in provisions
54
-38
-92
Changes in other assets/liabilities
-115
-189
-74
Other operating activities
-55
-24
31
Changes in working capital
-236
-468
-232
Operating cash flow
1,235
1,019
-216
Investing cash flow
-1,199
-504
695
thereof Capex on PPE
-367
-532
-164
Financing cash flow
1,241
239
-1,001
43
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020
Cash flow drivers
Profit after tax driven by higher EBIT
Higher Depreciation & Amortization from Versum PPA and impairments in PM
Changes in provisions reflect reduced litigation provisions and fluctuations in LTIP*
Changes in other assets and liabilities primarily driven by a GSK upfront payment in H1 2019 that was deferred
Increased working capital driven by Versum consolidation, higher inventories to secure supply in the face of COVID-19 and growing receivables
Investing and Financing cash flows returning to normal levels
*Long Term Incentive Plan
Totals may not add up due to rounding
Adjustments in Q2 2020
Adjustments in EBIT
[€m]
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
Adjustments
thereof D&A
Adjustments
thereof D&A
Healthcare
5
0
15
0
Life Science
15
0
-15
0
Performance Materials
29
0
131
112
Corporate & Other
16
0
8
0
Total
65
0
138
112
44 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020
Adjustments in H1 2020
Adjustments in EBIT
[€m]
H1 2019
H1 2020
Adjustments
thereof D&A
Adjustments
thereof D&A
Healthcare
8
0
-12
2
Life Science
24
0
-4
0
Performance Materials
65
0
165
112
Corporate & Other
44
0
25
0
Total
141
0
174
114
45 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020
Financial calendar
Date
Event
August 6, 2020
Q2 2020 Earnings release
September 16, 2020
Virtual Capital Markets Day
November 12, 2020
Q3 2020 Earnings release
46 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Q2 20 Results Presentation | August 6th, 2020
CONSTANTIN FEST
SVENJA BUNDSCHUH
ALESSANDRA HEINZ
Head of Investor Relations
Assistant Investor Relations
Assistant Investor Relations
+49 6151 72-5271
+49 6151 72-3744
+49 6151 72-3321
constantin.fest@emdgroup.com
svenja.bundschuh@emdgroup.com
alessandra.heinz@emdgroup.com
AMELIE SCHRADER
EVA STERZEL
GUNNAR ROMER
Institutional Investors /
ESG / Institutional & Retail
Institutional Investors /
Analysts
Investors / AGM
Analysts
+49 6151 72-22076
+49 6151 72-5355
+49 6151 72-2584
amelie.schrader@emdgroup.com
eva.sterzel@emdgroup.com
gunnar.romer@emdgroup.com
EMAIL: investor.relations@emdgroup.com
WEB:
www.emdgroup.com/investors
FAX: +49 6151 72-913321
Disclaimer
Merck KGaA published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 05:08:09 UTC
Latest news on MERCK KGAA
Sales 2020
17 253 M
20 475 M
20 475 M
Net income 2020
1 773 M
2 104 M
2 104 M
Net Debt 2020
10 544 M
12 513 M
12 513 M
P/E ratio 2020
27,4x
Yield 2020
1,23%
Capitalization
48 499 M
57 724 M
57 556 M
EV / Sales 2020
3,42x
EV / Sales 2021
3,16x
Nbr of Employees
57 451
Free-Float
29,7%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends MERCK KGAA
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
22
Average target price
113,05 €
Last Close Price
111,55 €
Spread / Highest target
21,9%
Spread / Average Target
1,34%
Spread / Lowest Target
-19,3%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.