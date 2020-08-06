Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Merck KGaA    MRK   DE0006599905

MERCK KGAA

(MRK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Second Quarter: Group Remains on Course in a Challenging Environment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/06/2020 | 01:09am EDT

Overview of Q2 2020

  • Sales rise by 3.7% to € 4.1 billion, EBITDA pre declines by -5.7% to € 1.1 billion
  • Healthcare and Performance Materials more strongly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic than Life Science
  • Process Solutions drives growth of Life Science

Outlook for fiscal 2020

  • Assumptions regarding the further course of the pandemic largely unchanged
  • Group sales between € 16.9 billion and € 17.7 billion expected; lower end of range raised for expected EBITDA pre; forecast is now € 4.45 billion to € 4.85 billion

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, registered the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in all business sectors in the second quarter. Healthcare and Performance Materials were affected most strongly. In comparison with the year-earlier quarter, Group sales increased by 3.7% to € 4.1 billion. EBITDA pre, the Group's most important earnings indicator, fell by -5.7% to € 1.1 billion in the second quarter. Irrespective of this, the company specified its sales forecast for fiscal 2020 and now expects Group sales of between € 16.9 billion and € 17.7 billion. In addition, the company has raised the lower end of the range for expected EBITDA pre and now forecasts a value between € 4.45 billion and € 4.85 billion. The company also specified its forecast for earnings per share pre, which it now expects in a corridor between € 5.60 and € 6.25.

'Despite considerable pandemic-related obstacles in some businesses, overall we did well in the second quarter. In recent months, we again proved the strengths of our diversified business model with three strong, innovation-driven business sectors,' explained Stefan Oschmann, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO. 'Especially in view of the pandemic, it is apparent that our strategic focus on science and technology is the right one. We are developing tomorrow's therapies, paving new avenues for scientists and driving the digital transformation. All of this is more important today than ever before.'

Company is supporting the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in multiple ways

As a science and technology company, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, also helped to meet the global challenges posed by Covid-19 in many different ways in the second quarter. The company is collaborating with more than 45 vaccine developers worldwide, including Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, among others. In June, the company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the investigational new drug application (IND) for the investigational compound M5049 for the treatment of patients with Covid-19 pneumonia. In this context, a Phase II randomized, controlled clinical study evaluating the safety and efficacy of M5049 in this patient population was started at the end of July. In addition, the company donated larger amounts of disinfectant and two million N95 medical grade masks. 'In the battle against Covid-19, we will continue to closely support our customers and partners in the science space. Collaboration across borders and sectors is key in effectively fighting the pandemic,' said Oschmann.

Group posts acquisition-related growth in the second quarter

The 3.7% year-on-year increase in Group sales in the second quarter primarily reflects acquisition-related growth in the Performance Materials business sector and organic growth in Life Science. Group-wide, net sales decreased organically by -2.5%, mainly due to the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. Negative foreign exchange effects lowered Group sales by -0.9%. Group sales rose by 7.1% due to portfolio changes. EBITDA pre declined by -5.7% to € 1.1 billion in the second quarter. The organic decline amounted to -11.5%, among other things attributable to income from milestone payments in Healthcare in the year-earlier quarter. The impact of negative foreign exchange effects on EBITDA pre was -3.1%. By contrast, acquisitions were responsible for an increase of 8.8%. The operating result EBIT declined by -20.6% to € 491 million. Net income fell by -38.5% to € 290 million. At € 1.30, earnings per share pre were -15.6% lower than in the year-earlier quarter. Net financial debt amounted to € 12.6 billion on June 30, 2020. Rapidly reducing debt remains a high priority for the company.

Group generated growth in all business sectors in the first half of 2020

In the first six months of 2020, net sales of the Group soared by 10.0% to € 8.5 billion. All business sectors contributed to this. Organically, Group sales rose by 2.4%, foreign exchange effects softened the increase by -0.2%, and portfolio effects from acquisitions supported sales by 7.7%. EBITDA pre grew by 9.1% to € 2.3 billion, earnings per share pre rose by 4.9% to € 2.80.

Healthcare: Covid-19 adversely affects the Fertility business

Healthcare sales declined by -10.6% to € 1.5 billion in the second quarter. Organically, the decrease amounted to -7.4% in comparison with the year-earlier quarter. Additionally, there were negative foreign exchange effects of -2.3% and a portfolio effect of -0.9% from the divestment of the Allergopharma business. As expected, the Fertility business was hit hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic since many practices and clinics closed temporarily or reduced their treatment activities. The corresponding sales fell organically by -38.9%. Sales of the Neurology & Immunology franchise declined organically by -5.1%. The medicine Rebif, which is used to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, saw an organic decline of -12.7%. By contrast, sales of Mavenclad, for the oral short-course treatment of highly active relapsing multiple sclerosis, grew organically by 35.8%. The prescription rates for this treatment declined as expected in a market environment adversely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, signs of a recovery already emerged in June. Net sales of the Oncology franchise rose organically by 6.3%, driven mainly by the immuno-oncology medicine Bavencio. Sales of the General Medicine & Endocrinology franchise rose organically by 3.9%. At € 374 million, EBITDA pre of Healthcare decreased by -29.1%, particularly owing to income from milestone payments in the year-earlier quarter.

Life Science: Process Solutions remains the driver of growth

Life Science sales rose by 5.9% to € 1.8 billion in the second quarter. Organically, sales increased by 6.3%; foreign exchange had a slightly negative impact of -0.4%. The Process Solutions business unit, which markets products and services for the entire pharmaceutical production value chain, was the key growth driver. Its sales grew organically by 19.8%, first and foremost due to continued high demand in the underlying business, but also as a result of increased orders in the course of the Covid-19 pandemic. By contrast, Research Solutions saw an organic sales decline of -7.1%, mainly caused by the temporary closure of academic laboratories in connection with the pandemic. Applied Solutions recorded flat organic sales growth in the second quarter, also owing to pandemic-related access restrictions of numerous customer laboratories. However, in June both Research Solutions and Applied Solutions showed signs of a business recovery. In the second quarter, EBITDA pre of Life Science rose by 6.7% over the year-earlier quarter to € 569 million.

Performance Materials: Semiconductor business grows further

Performance Materials generated a 38.1% increase in sales to € 814 million in the second quarter. The key factor behind this growth was the net sales contribution of 50.1% from the acquisitions of Versum Materials and Intermolecular. Organically, sales declined by -13.7%. Foreign exchange effects had a positive effect of 1.8% on net sales. Apart from the continued price pressure in the Liquid Crystals business and the strong comparative basis of the previous year, weaker end-user demand triggered by the pandemic led to an organic sales decline of -20.8% in Display Solutions. Net sales of Surface Solutions dropped organically by -29.6%, mainly as a result of declining demand from the automotive and cosmetic markets in the course of the Covid-19 pandemic. By contrast, sales of Semiconductor Solutions grew organically by 12.1%, meaning excluding the effects from the acquisitions of Versum Materials and Intermolecular. A favorable change in market conditions versus the challenging environment of 2019 was a key factor as was the strong performance of the business. Both the business performance of the legacy Versum business and the integration are on track. EBITDA pre amounted to € 238 million, improving by 25.2% over the year-earlier quarter.

Forecast: Slight to moderate organic growth of sales and EBITDA pre in 2020

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, confirms the assumptions made in the context of the global outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic as published in the Outlook as of March 31, 2020. It continues to assume that its businesses will be impacted to varying degrees. The company expects adverse effects particularly in Healthcare and Performance Materials, whereas no negative effects are anticipated in Life Science. Due to the high level of uncertainty with respect to the further development of the Covid-19 pandemic, this outlook is being made with a considerably higher degree of uncertainty.

The company presumes varying dynamics with respect to the outbreak in the different regions of the world. For China, it assumes that the Covid-19 pandemic reached its peak at the end of the first quarter and that the economic recovery began in the second quarter. For Europe and the United States, the company expects an economic recovery in the second half of the year, even if the situation following the initial outbreak of the pandemic has not yet normalized throughout these regions by the beginning of the third quarter. Moreover, the latest forecast assumes that there will be no widespread lockdowns owing to further disease waves in any of the named regions leading to considerably negative consequences for the economic recovery.

For the full year 2020, the company expects slight to moderate organic net sales growth compared with the previous year. It continues to expect that Life Science will be a major driver of this organic growth. Against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, the company forecasts that the Healthcare business sector will see a slight organic increase in net sales, whereas the Performance Materials business will see a moderate to strong organic decline in net sales in 2020. In the first three quarters, the effect of the acquisition of Versum Materials will be reported as a portfolio effect, which the company still forecasts in the mid single-digit percentage range at Group level. In addition, the company expects a foreign exchange effect of -2% to 0%. Overall, it forecasts Group net sales of € 16.9 billion to € 17.7 billion in 2020.

For 2020, Group EBITDA pre is expected to be in a range of between € 4.45 billion and € 4.85 billion. Contrary to the expectations in the first quarter, the company now expects slight to moderate organic growth. For the full year, it expects strong organic growth in Life Science and a stable development in Healthcare, whereas it forecasts an organic decline in the low teens percentage range in Performance Materials. The portfolio effect from the acquisition of Versum Materials is still expected to be in the mid single-digit percentage range and should have a slightly positive effect on the margin of the Group. The expected foreign exchange development is forecast to have a negative effect of between -4% and -2% on Group EBITDA pre; it will be seen particularly in the Healthcare and Life Science businesses. The company forecasts earnings per share pre in a range between € 5.60 and € 6.25.

Overview of the key figures

Group

Key figures

€ million

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

Change

January - June 2020

January - June 2019

Change

Net sales

4,119

3,971

3.7%

8,489

7,717

10.0%

Operating result (EBIT)1

491

618

-20.6%

1,207

997

21.0%

Margin (% of net sales)1

11.9%

15.6%

14.2%

12.9%

EBITDA1

1,048

1,074

-2.5%

2,195

1,927

13.9%

Margin (% of net sales)1

25.4%

27.0%

25.9%

25.0%

EBITDA pre1

1,074

1,139

-5.7%

2,256

2,068

9.1%

Margin (% of net sales)1

26.1%

28.7%

26.6%

26.8%

Profit after tax

289

471

-38.6%

747

660

13.1%

Earnings per share (€)

0.67

1.08

-38.0%

1.72

1.52

13.2%

Earnings per share pre (€)1

1.30

1.54

-15.6%

2.80

2.67

4.9%

Business free cash flow1

813

701

16.0%

1,474

1,246

18.3%

1 Not defined by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs).

Healthcare

Development of net sales by key product lines and products

€ million

Q2 2020

Share

Organic growth1

Exchange rate
effects

Total
change

Q2 2019

Share

Oncology

258

17%

6.3%

-2.8%

3.5%

250

15%

thereof: Erbitux

207

14%

1.1%

-3.2%

-2.1%

212

13%

thereof: Bavencio

30

2%

29.6%

-1.3%

28.3%

23

1%

Neurology & Immunology

372

25%

-5.1%

-

-5.1%

392

23%

thereof: Rebif

290

19%

-12.7%

0.3%

-12.4%

331

20%

thereof: Mavenclad

82

5%

35.8%

-1.5%

34.2%

61

4%

Fertility

190

13%

-38.9%

-0.4%

-39.4%

313

19%

thereof: Gonal-f

112

7%

-40.7%

-0.4%

-41.1%

191

11%

General Medicine & Endocrinology

638

42%

3.9%

-4.1%

-0.2%

640

38%

thereof: Glucophage

226

15%

-0.6%

-4.2%

-4.8%

237

14%

thereof: Concor

130

9%

8.9%

-3.7%

5.3%

124

7%

thereof: Euthyrox

114

8%

22.0%

-5.3%

16.8%

97

6%

thereof: Saizen

54

4%

-0.8%

-6.0%

-6.7%

58

3%

Other

40

3%

82

5%

Healthcare

1,499

100%

-7.4%

-2.3%

-10.6%

1,677

100%

1 Not defined by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs).

Life Science

Sales components by business unit

€ million

Q2 2020

Share

Organic growth1

Exchange rate
effects

Acquisitions/
divestments

Total
change

Q2 20192

Share

Process Solutions

892

49%

19.8%

0.4%

-

20.1%

743

44%

Research Solutions

501

28%

-7.1%

-0.9%

-

-8.0%

544

32%

Applied Solutions

413

23%

-

-1.3%

0.1%

-1.3%

418

24%

Life Science

1,806

100%

6.3%

-0.4%

-

5.9%

1,705

100%

1 Not defined by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs).

2 Previous year's figures have been adjusted owing to an internal realignment.

Performance Materials

Sales components by business unit

€ million

Q2 2020

Share

Organic growth1

Exchange rate
effects

Acquisitions/
divestments

Total
change

Q2 2019

Share

Display Solutions

263

32%

-20.8%

1.7%

-

-19.1%

325

55%

Semiconductor Solutions

59%

12.1%

3.5%

>100.0%

>100.0%

155

26%

Surface Solutions

76

9%

-29.6%

-0.5%

-

-30.1%

109

19%

Other

0

0%

-60.1%

0.3%

-

-59.9%

0

0%

Performance Materials

814

100%

-13.7%

1.8%

50.1%

38.1%

589

100%

1 Not defined by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs).

______________________________________

Notes for editors:

  • The teleconference for media representatives will also be webcast live as of 9:30 a.m. (CEST), links to the webcast are available here
  • The respective presentation and further information for journalists including a digital press kit can be found here
  • The half-yearly report can be found here
  • Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, on Twitter and LinkedIn
  • Photosand images can be found here
  • Information on how Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, is contributing to the global Covid-19 responsecan be found here
  • Stock symbols
    Reuters: MRCG, Bloomberg: MRK GY, Dow Jones: MRK.DE
    Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN: DE 000 659 9905 - WKN: 659 990

Disclaimer

Merck KGaA published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 05:08:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MERCK KGAA
01:09aSECOND QUARTER : Group Remains on Course in a Challenging Environment
PU
01:09aQ2 20 ANALYST CALL, AUGUST 06, 2020, : 00pm CET
PU
08/05MERCK : Darmstadt, Germany statement on Rebif® (interferon beta-1a) contribution..
PU
08/03MERCK KGAA : half-yearly earnings release
07/29MERCK KGAA : Gets a Neutral rating from Warburg Research
MD
07/28MERCK KGAA : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
07/28MERCK KGAA : Receives a Sell rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
07/23MERCK KGAA : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
07/22MERCK KGAA : Gets a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
07/22MERCK KGAA : DZ Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 17 253 M 20 475 M 20 475 M
Net income 2020 1 773 M 2 104 M 2 104 M
Net Debt 2020 10 544 M 12 513 M 12 513 M
P/E ratio 2020 27,4x
Yield 2020 1,23%
Capitalization 48 499 M 57 724 M 57 556 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,42x
EV / Sales 2021 3,16x
Nbr of Employees 57 451
Free-Float 29,7%
Chart MERCK KGAA
Duration : Period :
Merck KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCK KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 113,05 €
Last Close Price 111,55 €
Spread / Highest target 21,9%
Spread / Average Target 1,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Oschmann Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Wolfgang Heinz Büchele Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcus Kuhnert Chief Financial Officer
Christian Raabe Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Edeltraud Glänzer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCK KGAA5.89%57 724
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICAL., LTD86.13%17 660
KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD.3.93%13 682
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.117.47%8 153
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC-18.11%6 115
YUHAN CORPORATION43.13%3 062
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group