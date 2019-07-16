Merck : Darmstadt, Germany's Embracing Carers™ Launches ‘Time Counts' to Raise 1 Million Minutes of Support for Carers

All Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the EMD Group Website. In case you are a resident of the USA or Canada please go to www.emdgroup.com/subscribe to register for your online subscription of this service as our geo-targeting requires new links in the email. You may later change your selection or discontinue this service.

About Embracing CarersTM

Launched in 2017, Embracing CarersTM is a global initiative led by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany in collaboration with leading carer organizations around the world to increase awareness and discussion about the often-overlooked needs of carers. The Embracing Carers™ global advisors include Caregiver Action Network , Carers Australia , Carers Canada , Carers UK , Carers Worldwide , Eurocarers , National Alliance for Caregiving , International Alliance of Carer Organizations (IACO) and Shanghai Roots & Shoots, China .

About Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, operates across healthcare, life science and performance materials. Around 52,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people's lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From advancing gene editing technologies and discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices - the company is everywhere. In 2018, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, generated sales of € 14.8 billion in 66 countries.

The company holds the global rights to the name and trademark 'Merck' internationally. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany operate as EMD Serono in healthcare, MilliporeSigma in life science, and EMD Performance Materials. Since its founding 1668, scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to the company's technological and scientific advances. To this day, the founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company.

About the Embracing Carers™ International Survey

The Embracing Carers™ online survey was conducted by Censuswide on behalf of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. It questioned 3,516 unpaid carers aged 18-75 years including 2,106 respondents aged 35-55 in Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK and the US between 27 July and 8 August 2017.

About the International Alliance of Carer Organizations (IACO)

Incorporated in 2012, the International Alliance of Carer Organizations (IACO) is a global coalition of 15-member nations committed to building a global understanding and respect for the vital role of family carers. Recognized as an official NGO by the United Nations, IACO works to improve the quality of life and support the needs of carers, through international partnerships and advocacy that strengthens and honors the voice of carers. To learn more, visit www.internationalcarers.org.