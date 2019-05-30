Mercury General : Forbes Names Mercury Insurance One of 'America's Best Mid-size Employers' for Third Consecutive Year

LOS ANGELES, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) has been named to Forbes magazine's "America's Best Mid-size Employers 2019" list, which consists of 500 companies selected based on responses from survey participants who rated their likelihood to recommend their employer to others. This is the third year-in-a-row Mercury has made the list.

"It's an incredible honor to be recognized by Forbes for the third straight year. Mercury's team is the strength of our company and I am very proud of the culture we've been able to establish over the past 57 years," said Mercury Insurance President and CEO Gabriel Tirador. "We strive to provide the best possible work experience, which helps everyone excel in their positions, go above and beyond to support Mercury's customers in their time of need, and create a balance between their work and personal lives. We're not just a group of employees – I truly believe we're a family, which enables us to grow both individually and collectively."

Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to conduct the annual study, where responses were submitted anonymously. Statista surveyed 50,000 Americans working at companies of at least 1,000 employees, asking them to rate, on a scale of zero to ten, how likely they were to recommend their company to others, then nominate organizations in industries outside of their own. The final list of 500 midsize employers received the highest recommendation rating from their employees.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Mercury Insurance provides auto, homeowners and business insurance through more than 4,000 employees and a network of more than 7,000 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury is one of a select few insurance companies on the 2019 list.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (MCY) is a multiple-line insurance organization predominantly offering personal automobile, homeowners and business insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia. Since 1962, Mercury has specialized in offering quality insurance at affordable prices. For more information, visit www.mercuryinsurance.com or Facebook and follow the company on Twitter.

