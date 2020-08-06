Mercury General : Insurance Extends its Online Concert Series through August

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (August 6, 2020) - Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) today announced the company has added five new artists - Corey Harper; Myra Molloy; Aubrey Logan; Cory Young; and Parker Lane - to its online Mercury Insurance Concert Series. The concert series allows musicians, who have had to cancel tours and live shows, to connect with fans through intimate performances allowing fans to see some of their favorite artists in their own living rooms.

'The Mercury Insurance Concert series brings fans from all walks of life together to celebrate and discover some amazingly talented artists,' said Erik Thompson, Mercury's vice president of advertising and public relations. 'It helps support these artists during these uncertain times and it provides a virtual environment where we can just simply enjoy the music.'

Any music fan who wants to tune in to the live performances can visit www.mercuryinsurance.com/MICS to view the concerts. The performances will also be recorded and available to view after the live shows. The added performance dates and times for the Mercury Insurance Concert Series are:

Corey Harper (August 6, 5 p.m. PDT): Corey Harper is based in Los Angeles and makes alternative pop-rock music. His latest release, 'Overcast,' is what he describes as 'a modern sound for now, built from the best parts of back then.' Harper's career began in the Venice Beach-based artist collective and concert series Winston House, which Harper helped launch by hosting supporting artists, including Cody Simpson, the Shins and Justin Bieber.

Myra Molloy (August 7, 5 p.m. PDT): Myra Molloy is an American-Thai singer, producer and actress. Molloy won the premier season of 'Thailand's Got Talent' when she was just 13 years old, and at 16 she placed in the top six on ABC's 'Rising Star.' Since then, Molloy graduated from Berklee College of Music in 2019 with a degree in songwriting, portrayed 'Kim' (alternate) on the national tour of Broadway's 'Miss Saigon' and guest starred on Freeform's 'The Bold Type.'

Aubrey Logan (August 14, 5 p.m. PDT): As a gifted performer, Aubrey Logan is known as a world-class singer-instrumentalist. She's dubbed 'The Queen of Sass' because of her vibrant and outspoken personality which continues to headline sold-out shows and festivals alongside Alabama Shakes, Meghan Trainor, Pharrell Williams, Josh Groban and many others. Logan's debut album 'Impossible' was in 2017, but it wasn't until her 2019 album 'Where the Sunshine is Expensive' that she finally became a household name. Logan has also appeared on 'Jimmy Kimmel' and the Grammys' Award Show and ABC's 'The Goldbergs.'

Cory Young (August 20, 5 p.m. PDT): Born and raised in California, Cory Young is a guitarist, vocalist and songwriter that brings a raspy voice and blues guitar riffs. Cory has been working on and releasing several singles throughout 2020, including 'Who I am' and 'Another Day.' Young received a boost to stardom after auditioning on Season 17 of 'American Idol' in 2019.

Parker Lane (August 27, 5 p.m. PDT): Two-time Grammy Award-winning musician, recording artist, producer and songwriter, Parker Lane makes timeless, organic and familiar folk pop anthems with a country twist. His debut single '3AM' was released in 2018 and serves as his official introduction as Parker Lane after leaving an impressionable impact on pop music and culture as Printz. Under the Printz project, he created recognizable and renowned hits with Black Eyed Peas and produced and wrote for Mark Ronson, Selena Gomez and John Legend among others.

Musicians who have already performed in the online Mercury Insurance Concert Series include Jordan Rudess , Flo Chase, Emily Coupe, Chord Overstreet , The Perfect Nines, Keaton Simons, Bradley Scott of Emarosa, Jessica Lynn, Demola, Justin Ratowsky of Cali Conscious and Gene Noble. Visit www.mercuryinsurance.com/MICS to view their previously recorded performances.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (MCY) is a multiple-line insurance organization predominantly offering personal automobile, homeowners and business insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia. Since 1962, Mercury has specialized in offering quality insurance at affordable prices. For more information, visit www.mercuryinsurance.com or Facebook and follow the company on Twitter.

###