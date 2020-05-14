Mercury General : Insurance Lowers Rates for Oklahoma Drivers

Mercury Insurance announced today that an increased discount is being temporarily offered in Oklahoma for policyholders who electronically sign their personal auto insurance policies online rather than in-person. The eSign discount, which immediately applies to new customers for one term as of May 8, 2020, can save Oklahoma residents up to 10% on their auto insurance.

'Due to stay-at-home orders around the country and people doing their part to fight the pandemic, we've seen a decline in mileage driven and the frequency of auto collisions,' said Justin Yoshizawa, director of product management at Mercury Insurance. 'We are committed to provide support to our policyholders during these challenging times, and want to encourage and reward social distancing practices with this discount.'

Mercury's eSign discount applies to all drivers who get Private Passenger Automobile liability, comprehensive or collision coverages. Mercury operates through a network of 374 independent insurance agents in Oklahoma. Drivers can also go to www.mercuryinsurance.com to get a quote.

'Drivers who select to eSign with Mercury save on average $57 on their policy,' said Yoshizawa. 'This discount can also be combined with others like multi-car, accident- and violation-free discounts, and our continuous insurance discount, among others. The savings can add up quickly, putting more money into the pockets of Oklahoma drivers during a time when they may need it most.'

Yoshizawa offers these tips when shopping for auto insurance:

Visit MercuryInsurance.com to get a fast, free quote. There's also a lot of helpful information to help you choose the right coverage and plan each individual situation.

Talk to a local Mercury agent. Our agents can help uncover additional savings and tailor a coverage package customized to meet your needs.

Shop around to see what's out there. Mercury agents can do the heavy-lifting and expedite the process by finding competitive rates for you.

Remember, price is only part of the equation. Be sure to select a company with a trustworthy background that will be there for you when you need to make a claim. Mercury has been named a 'Best Auto Insurance' company by Insure.com for the fourth year in a row, offers award-winning service, hassle-free repairs, and has earned an A rating from A.M. Best and Fitch.

Mercury Insurance is also giving back 15% of April and May private passenger auto premiums as part of its Giveback Program.

For more information about Mercury Insurance, visit www.mercuryinsurance.com.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (MCY) is a multiple-line insurance organization predominantly offering personal automobile, homeowners and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia. Since 1962, Mercury has specialized in offering quality insurance at affordable prices. For more information visit www.mercuryinsurance.com or Facebook and follow the company on Twitter.

