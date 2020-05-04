Mercury General : Insurance Partners with Musicians to Bring Live Performances to Fans in Virtual Concert Series

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (May 4, 2020) - Music festivals and concerts have been cancelled or postponed in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, as social distancing is recommended over mass gatherings to curb the continued spread of the disease. These talented artists make their living performing live gigs, but the pandemic has left them scrambling for different ways to generate income. Today, Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) announced the company is sponsoring four artists to bring live performances to fans and music lovers.

Music - both performing and listening to it - can be therapeutic and a welcome distraction from life spent entirely at home, which is the current reality for the majority of Americans.

'Music feeds the soul, and live music in particular creates incredible emotional connections that can bring the world together during this difficult time,' said Erik Thompson, Mercury's vice president of advertising and public relations. 'Many of these artists are struggling, however, as much of their income has dried up because they aren't able to tour.

'As a longtime sponsor of live music and festivals, we wanted to do something special for music fans, while also helping artists in their time of need. So, we took the Mercury Insurance Concert Series and moved it online, giving music fans the chance to discover new music, while also providing financial support for some incredibly talented artists. And the best part is that fans may find they could save a lot of money if they switch to Mercury Insurance!'

The Mercury Insurance Concert Series kicks off on May 8, 2020. The virtual performances are open to any music fan who wants to tune in. Simply visit www.mercuryinsurance.com/MICS to check out a free concert. And fans who choose to get a fast, free online auto insurance quote also help support the artists, because Mercury is making a financial contribution to each artist for each completed quote.

Featured musicians for the Mercury Insurance Concert Series include:

Jordan Rudess(May 8, 5 p.m. PDT): Voted 'Best Keyboardist of All Time' by Music Radar Magazine, Jordan Rudess is best known as the keyboardist/multi-instrumentalist extraordinaire for platinum-selling Grammy-nominated progressive rock band, Dream Theater. He has been the full-time keyboardist with Dream Theater since the recording of 1999's 'Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes from a Memory.' He has recorded nine other studio albums with the group: 2002's 'Six Degrees of Inner Turbulence,' 2003's 'Train of Thought,' 2005's 'Octavarium,' 2007's 'Systematic Chaos,' 2009's 'Black Clouds & Silver Linings,' 'A Dramatic Turn of Events,' the self-titled 'Dream Theater,' 2016's 'The Astonishing,' as well as their newest album 'Distance Over Time.' Rudess has released 10 solo albums, including his latest 'Wired for Madness,' which came out in 2019.

Chord Overstreet(May 9, 1 p.m. PDT): Best known for his role as Sam Evans on FOX's acclaimed musical series, 'Glee,' Chord Overstreet's first success as an artist came in 2017 with platinum-selling 'Hold On,' dedicated in honor of his friend and 'Glee' co-star Cory Monteith, which was featured in the series finale of The CW's 'The Vampire Diaries' and has racked up over 172 million streams on Spotify. Releasing solo project, 'Tree House Tapes - EP' (2017), and launching his fresh alt-pop project OVERSTREET with 'Man on the Moon - EP' (2019), plus standout tracks like 2018's 'Carried Away,' he continues to fuse his confessional songwriting roots with propulsive energy in brand new music like his current sizzling single, 'Summertime.' Pulling inspiration from icons like Elvis Presley, Marvin Gaye, The Beach Boys, and The Police, the Nashville native was raised around strong country songcraft thanks to his GRAMMY Award-winning father Paul, who penned hits including 'When You Say Nothing At All,' 'Forever and Ever, Amen' and 'She Thinks My Tractor's Sexy.'

Flo Chase(May 12, 5 p.m. PDT): Flo Chase is an indie pop singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, who performs original music, as well as a variety of covers. His emotional lyrics reflect upon his experiences dealing with heartbreak and growing up as the child of French settlers in Sydney, Australia. His first EP 'Le Debut' was released in 2017. Now, he's excited for music fans to hear what he's been working on since then, including his newest singles 'Lost in Her Beauty' and 'Spinning Wheel.'

Emily Coupe(May 13, 5 p.m. PDT): An Australian pop/folk artist with a soul twist, Emily Coupe's fusion of sounds has developed over the years, with influences ranging from singer/songwriter staples Jewel, Alanis Morissette and Sheryl Crow. She released her first album 'Revolution' on August 1, 2019, and has played more than 70 gigs at various venues around L.A., including to more than 3,000 people at Warner Center Park and a sold out show at The Viper Room.

To sample the artists' music and attend a live virtual concert, visit www.mercuryinsurance.com/MICS. The performances will also be recorded and available to view after the live shows.

Mercury's Customer Giveback Program and its new partnership with the California Medical Association's Care 4 Caregivers Now wellness program for healthcare workers are additional ways the company is assisting Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

