Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Mercury General Corporation    MCY

MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION

(MCY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mercury General : Insurance is Ready to Help Victims of the Saddleridge Fire

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 06:41pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2019/PRNewswire/ -- Authorities have issued mandatory evacuation orders for Californians impacted by the Saddleridge Fire and Mercury Insurance is ready to assist homeowner policyholders who have had to leave their homes in response to those orders or whose property has suffered fire damage, whether partial or total.

Mercury representatives are available to help with claims if their property has suffered damage (http://www.mercuryinsurance.com/insurance-claims/how-to-file-insurance-claim.html), arrange for temporary housing and provide assistance with living expenses if policyholders suffer a covered loss or were forced to leave their homes in response to mandatory evacuation orders. For future updates about how the Mercury Insurance emergency response team is assisting policyholders, visit www.mercuryinsurance.com or Facebook and follow the company on Twitter.

'It's important for everyone to get their families and pets to safety by following evacuation orders,' said Mercury's VP of Property Claims Christopher O'Rourke. 'Mercury is here to help our customers who were forced to leave their homes due to the mandatory evacuation orders and they should contact their agents or call the Mercury Claims Hotline at (800) 503-3724 for help. Californians should keep their receipts for these additional living expenses as their homeowners or renters insurance policy can help them recoup this money.

'Mercury also recommends that policyholders report losses as soon as possible, so we can begin to assist with the rebuilding process.'

If a claim needs to be filed, O'Rourke advises policyholders follow a few simple procedures to help speed up the process.

When filing a claim

  • Contact Mercury immediately to report your loss.
  • Be prepared to provide your policy number.
  • Do not remove debris or damaged property that may be related to your claim.

Steps after filing a claim

  • Prepare a detailed inventory of destroyed or damaged property.
  • Offer photos or video tapes of your home and possessions to your adjuster, if these are available.
  • Keep records and receipts for additional living expenses that were incurred if you were forced to leave your home and provide copies to your adjuster.

ABOUT MERCURY INSURANCE

Mercury Insurance (MCY) is a multiple-line insurance organization predominantly offering personal automobile, homeowners and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texasand Virginia. Since 1962, Mercury has specialized in offering quality insurance at affordable prices. For more information visit www.mercuryinsurance.com or Facebook and follow the company on Twitter.

SOURCE Mercury Insurance

Disclaimer

Mercury General Corporation published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 22:40:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATIO
06:41pMERCURY GENERAL : Insurance is Ready to Help Victims of the Saddleridge Fire
PU
10/10MERCURY GENERAL : Insurance Names the 10 Most Affordable Trucks to Insure
PU
10/10MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION : To Report Third Quarter Results On October 28, 201..
PR
09/12MERCURY GENERAL : Insurance Slashes Illinois Auto Insurance Rates
PU
09/11MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/04MERCURY GENERAL : Insurance Launches Home Cyber Protection Coverage for Californ..
PU
08/07MERCURY GENERAL : Consumers Know Emojis Better than Road Signs, According to Mer..
PU
07/30MERCURY GENERAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
07/29MERCURY GENERAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
07/29MERCURY GENERAL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 705 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 305 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,63%
P/E ratio 2019 9,82x
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,81x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,77x
Capitalization 2 996 M
Chart MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mercury General Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 60,00  $
Last Close Price 54,12  $
Spread / Highest target 23,8%
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gabriel Tirador President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George Joseph Chairman
Theodore Robert Stalick Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Abby Hosseini Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Martha E. Marcon Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION3.87%2 973
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION24.33%43 705
PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED21.10%25 951
TRYG A/S12.81%8 233
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC-0.49%6 815
PORTO SEGURO S.A.6.08%4 369
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group