Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  Mercury NZ Limited    MCY   NZMRPE0001S2

MERCURY NZ LIMITED

(MCY)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 07/17
4.64 NZD   +1.75%
03:56aMERCURY NZ : Quarterly operational update.
PU
07/09MERCURY NZ : Rio Tinto decision following strategic review of Tiwai smelter.
PU
04/28MERCURY NZ : How do you build a wind farm from home?
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mercury NZ : QUARTERLY OPERATIONAL UPDATE.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 03:56am EDT

QUARTERLY OPERATIONAL UPDATE

Three months ended 30 June 2020

>> QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

HIGH

SUSTAINED

SPOT PRICES

TIWAI EXIT

LOW INFLOWS

POST COVID

ANNOUNCED

LOCKDOWN

HYDRO GENERATION DOWN 69GWh

REFLECTING DECLINING HYDRO STORAGE

ELECTRICITY FUTURES PRICES

DUE TO LOWEST WAIKATO CATCHMENT

AND DEMAND CLOSE TO NORMAL LEVELS

FALL FROM FY2022

INFLOW SEQUENCE FROM SEPTEMBER

>> COMMENTARY

BUSINESS ACTIVITY RESUMES, REFURBISHMENT COMPLETED AT WHAKAMARU AND ARATIATIA

Mercury successfully executed a staged return to normal operations in Q4-FY2020, following the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, with office-based staff returning and construction resuming at the Turitea wind farm. Maintenance at our generation sites continued with major refurbishments completed at Whakamaru and at Aratiatia early in July.

HYDRO GENERATION LOWER DUE TO DROUGHT; GEOTHERMAL STEADY

Mercury's hydro generation decreased from 796GWh in Q4-FY2019 to 727GWh in the most recent quarter due to exceptionally dry hydrology with Q4-FY2020 Waikato catchment inflows at the 1stpercentile1. Low rainfall in the quarter continued a sequence of low hydrological conditions with inflows in H2-FY2020 also being at the 1stpercentile2, resulting in full-year hydro generation decreasing from 4,006GWh in FY2019 to 3,712GWh in FY2020. Lake Taupo hydro storage tracked below-average during the quarter ending at 193GWh, 82GWh below average3.

Geothermal generation was maintained at 671GWh in Q4-FY2020 versus 679GWh in the same quarter in FY2019 seeing full year geothermal production 3% lower than FY2019 due to major maintenance.

SALES YIELDS LIFT AS MERCURY FOCUSES ON CUSTOMER VALUE

Mercury's customer value focus saw Commercial & Industrial segment sales volumes increase from 666GWh in Q4 -FY2019 to 731GWh in Q4-FY2020 with the average sales yield (including both physical and financial sales) also lifting by 8.3% (from $86/MWh to $93/MWh). The Mass Market segment yield increased by 6.4% from $128/MWh to $136/MWh with reduced acquisition activity resulting in lowe r volumes.

POST-LOCKDOWN SPOT PRICES REFLECT RETURN TO NORMALITY AND DECLINING NATIONAL HYDRO STORAGE

Demand in the most recent quarter decreased by 4.2% on a temperature-adjusted basis (4.8% on an unadjusted basis) due to the COVID- 19 lockdown. National demand was 14% lower than the pcp in April, when activity restrictions were most severe, but returned to similar levels to the pcp in May and June as lockdown restrictions eased.

Spot prices in the quarter followed demand, being significantly below-average at $48/MWh at Otahuhu and $42/MWh at Benmore in April. The easing of lockdown restrictions combined with declining national hydro storage saw spot prices recover strongly, resultin g in a quarterly average spot price of $115/MWh in Auckland, in line with the prior comparable period.

HIGH FUTURES PRICES CHECKED BY TIWAI EXIT ANNOUNCEMENT

As at 30 June, FY2022 futures were $96/MWh and $80/MWh at Otahuhu and Benmore. Following the announcement of the Tiwai aluminium smelter exit, FY2022 futures have reduced to $79/MWh and $53/MWh respectively, severely impacting the South Island due to known transmission constraints.

  1. For quarters ended 30 June since 1927
  2. For6-monthly periods ended 30 June since 1927
  3. For quarters ended 30 June since 1999

MERCURY NZ LIMITED QUARTERLY OPERATIONAL UPDATE

01

>> OPERATING STATISTICS

OPERATING INFORMATION

Three months ended

Three months ended

Twelve months ended

Twelve months ended

30 June 2020

30 June 2019

30 June 2020

30 June 2019

ELECTRICITY CUSTOMERS

348

373

('000s ICPs)

North Island Customers

307

330

South Island Customers

41

43

Dual Fuel Customers

47

47

VWAP 1

Volume

VWAP 1

Volume

VWAP 1

Volume

VWAP 1

Volume

($/MWh)

(GWh)

($/MWh)

(GWh)

($/MWh)

(GWh)

($/MWh)

(GWh)

ELECTRICITY SALES

Physical

124.20

1,108

117.45

1,153

118.45

4,361

116.35

4,500

Mass Market

2

136.45

735

128.19

800

130.84

2,892

126.78

3,182

Commercial & Industrial

3

100.05

373

93.07

353

94.05

1,469

86.35

1,318

Network Losses

54

58

213

229

Physical Purchases

4

128.97

1,163

117.19

1,211

115.14

4,573

145.37

4,730

Financial

86.00

807

81.01

781

83.63

3,377

79.60

3,148

5

End User CfDs

85.79

358

77.87

313

82.15

1,323

75.66

1,206

Other Sell CfDs

6

86.16

449

83.11

468

84.59

2,054

82.04

1,942

Spot Settlement of CfDs

109.24

110.70

101.15

134.04

Spot Customer Purchases

117.16

183

111.78

180

104.12

747

136.99

780

ELECTRICITY GENERATION

Physical

121.59

1,398

117.43

1,475

109.51

6,327

138.75

6,703

Hydro

134.90

727

124.89

796

117.03

3,712

142.93

4,006

Geothermal (consolidated)

7

107.17

671

108.62

679

98.83

2,615

132.54

2,697

Financial

84.28

464

90.86

475

83.69

1478

93.16

1,600

5

Buy CfDs

6

84.28

464

90.86

475

1478

93.16

1,600

83.69

Spot Settlement of CfDs

113.97

101.29

98.81

133.37

PORTFOLIO LWAP/GWAP

8

1.01

1.01

1.02

1.02

  1. VWAP is volume weighted averageenergy-only price sold to customers after lines, metering and fees
  2. Mass market includes residential segments and nontime-of-use commercial customers
  3. Fixed-price,variable-volume (FPVV) sales to time-of-use commercial customers
  4. Excludes spot customer purchases
  5. Excludes FTR and trading ASX positions (including positions held to maturity which were previously disclosed in CfD volumes)
  6. Includes Virtual Asset Swap volumes of 149 GWh for the 3 months ended 30 June 2020 and 149 GWh for the 3 months ended 30 June 2019 and of 601 GWh for the 12 months ended 30 June 2020 and 599 GWh for the 12 months ended 30 June 2019
  7. Includes Mercury's 65% share of Nga Awa Purua generation
  8. Includes all physical and financial buys and sells except spot customer purchases

MERCURY NZ LIMITED QUARTERLY OPERATIONAL UPDATE

02

    • MARKET DATA
  • ELECTRICITY GENERATION BY COMPANY FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE

MERCURY

Financial Year Q4 2020

Financial Year Q4 2019

MERIDIAN

CONTACT

GENESIS

TRUSTPOWER / TILT

7%

15%

7%

OTHER

4%

15%

4%

18%

16%

35%

34%

21%

24%

Source: Electricity Authority

> SHARE OF ELECTRICITY SALES (GWh) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE (EXCLUDING CFDs)

MERCURY

Financial Year Q4 2020

Financial Year Q4 2019

OTHER

14%

14%

86%

86%

Source: Mercury Purchases and Transpower SCADA

MERCURY NZ LIMITED QUARTERLY OPERATIONAL UPDATE

03

> OTAHUHU WHOLESALE PRICE AND NATIONAL HYDRO STORAGE LEVELS

FY2020 NATIONAL STORAGE

FY2019 NATIONAL STORAGE

AVERAGE NATIONAL STORAGE

ROLLING 12 MONTH AVERAGE OTA PRICE

ROLLING 12 MONTH AVERAGE BEN PRICE

6,000

$160

5,000

$140

4,000

$120

GWh

3,000

$100

$/MWh

2,000

$80

1,000

$60

0

$40

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Source: NZX Hydro and NZEM Pricing Manager (NZX)

> TAUPO STORAGE

AVERAGE SINCE 1999

FY2019

FY2020

600

500

400

GWh

300

200

100

0

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Source: NZX Hydro

MERCURY NZ LIMITED QUARTERLY OPERATIONAL UPDATE

04

> OTAHUHU ASX FUTURES SETTLEMENT PRICE

AS AT 30 JUNE 2019

AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019

AS AT 31 MARCH 2020

$140

$113.71

$122.57

$96.08

$106.18

$98.54

$110.25

$94.10

$114.01

$100

$120

$/MWh

$80

$60

$40

$20

$0

FY20

FY21

Financial Year

Source: ASX

> BENMORE ASX FUTURES SETTLEMENT PRICE

AS AT 30 JUNE 2019

AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019

AS AT 31 MARCH 2020

$120

$91.00

$95.96

$79.06

$88.43

$86.19

$97.29

$78.63

$104.40

$100

$80

$/MWh

$60

$40

$20

$0

FY20

FY21

Financial Year

Source: ASX

MERCURY NZ LIMITED QUARTERLY OPERATIONAL UPDATE

AS AT 30 JUNE 2020

$94.79

$95.68

$93.85

$95.65

FY22

AS AT 30 JUNE 2020

$85.16

$85.11

$70.05

$79.83

FY22

05

> NATIONAL CONSUMPTION (NON-TEMPERATURE ADJUSTED)

NATIONAL CONSUMPTION

TIWAI POINT ALUMINIUM SMELTER CONSUMPTION

GWh

12,000

10,000

1,251

1,252

1,307

1,255

1,261

1,223

8,000

6,000

4,000

8,778

8,593

8,865

9,022

8,824

8,418

2,000

0

Q4 2015

Q4 2016

Q4 2017

Q4 2018

Q4 2019

Q4 2020

Source: Transpower Information Exchange

> AUCKLAND CLIMATE SUMMARY ( ⁰C)

FINANCIAL YEAR

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2020

12.3

16.7

19.5

14.4

2019

12.1

16.3

20.2

14.1

2018

12.3

17.2

20.7

14.3

2017

12.1

16.1

19.3

14.3

2016

11.4

16.0

20.6

15.3

Historical Average (since 1999)

11.9

16.1

19.4

14.2

Source: Met Service

> MONTHLY TOTAL CONSUMER RETAIL SWITCHING (ICPs)

NZ MARKET CHURN (LHS)

ANNUAL NZ MARKET CHURN % (RHS)

50,000

25%

45,000

40,000

20%

35,000

Monthly ICPs

30,000

15%

% Churn

25,000

20,000

10%

15,000

10,000

5%

5,000

0

0%

Jul-10

Jan-11

Jul-11

Jan-12

Jul-12

Jan-13

Jul-13

Jan-14

Jul-14

Jan-15

Jul-15

Jan-16

Jul-16

Jan-17

Jul-17

Jan-18

Jul-18

Jan-19

Jul-19

Jan-20

Source: Electricity Authority

MERCURY NZ LIMITED QUARTERLY OPERATIONAL UPDATE

06

Disclaimer

Mercury NZ Limited published this content on 20 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2020 07:55:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MERCURY NZ LIMITED
03:56aMERCURY NZ : Quarterly operational update.
PU
07/09MERCURY NZ : Rio Tinto decision following strategic review of Tiwai smelter.
PU
04/28MERCURY NZ : How do you build a wind farm from home?
PU
04/22MERCURY NZ : Caring for the environment while you're locked down indoors.
PU
03/25MERCURY NZ : Vince Hawksworth to join Mercury on 30 March.
PU
02/24MERCURY NZ : earnings impacted by lower generation
PU
02/17MERCURY NZ : Interim results webcast and teleconference details
PU
02/03MERCURY NZ : Changes to Mercury's executive team
PU
2019TRUSTPOWER : CEO Resigns to Join Mercury New Zealand as its Chief
DJ
2019MERCURY NZ : Hannah Hamling to join Mercury board
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 619 M 1 061 M 1 061 M
Net income 2020 158 M 104 M 104 M
Net Debt 2020 1 188 M 779 M 779 M
P/E ratio 2020 39,1x
Yield 2020 3,43%
Capitalization 6 321 M 4 139 M 4 144 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,64x
Nbr of Employees 775
Free-Float 42,1%
Chart MERCURY NZ LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mercury NZ Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCURY NZ LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 4,56 NZD
Last Close Price 4,64 NZD
Spread / Highest target 9,91%
Spread / Average Target -1,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vincent James Hawksworth Chief Executive Officer
Prudence Mary Flacks Chairman
William Thomas Meek Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Clifford Strange Independent Non-Executive Director
Keith Raymond Smith Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCURY NZ LIMITED-8.12%4 139
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.1.25%58 555
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.25.52%17 360
TENAGA NASIONAL-12.97%15 441
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED-6.20%7 870
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.-4.16%5 943
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group