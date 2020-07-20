Mercury NZ : QUARTERLY OPERATIONAL UPDATE.

BUSINESS ACTIVITY RESUMES, REFURBISHMENT COMPLETED AT WHAKAMARU AND ARATIATIA
Mercury successfully executed a staged return to normal operations in Q4-FY2020, following the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, with office-based staff returning and construction resuming at the Turitea wind farm. Maintenance at our generation sites continued with major refurbishments completed at Whakamaru and at Aratiatia early in July.
HYDRO GENERATION LOWER DUE TO DROUGHT; GEOTHERMAL STEADY
Mercury's hydro generation decreased from 796GWh in Q4-FY2019 to 727GWh in the most recent quarter due to exceptionally dry hydrology with Q4-FY2020 Waikato catchment inflows at the 1stpercentile1. Low rainfall in the quarter continued a sequence of low hydrological conditions with inflows in H2-FY2020 also being at the 1stpercentile2, resulting in full-year hydro generation decreasing from 4,006GWh in FY2019 to 3,712GWh in FY2020. Lake Taupo hydro storage tracked below-average during the quarter ending at 193GWh, 82GWh below average3.
Geothermal generation was maintained at 671GWh in Q4-FY2020 versus 679GWh in the same quarter in FY2019 seeing full year geothermal production 3% lower than FY2019 due to major maintenance.
SALES YIELDS LIFT AS MERCURY FOCUSES ON CUSTOMER VALUE
Mercury's customer value focus saw Commercial & Industrial segment sales volumes increase from 666GWh in Q4 -FY2019 to 731GWh in Q4-FY2020 with the average sales yield (including both physical and financial sales) also lifting by 8.3% (from $86/MWh to $93/MWh). The Mass Market segment yield increased by 6.4% from $128/MWh to $136/MWh with reduced acquisition activity resulting in lowe r volumes.
POST-LOCKDOWN SPOT PRICES REFLECT RETURN TO NORMALITY AND DECLINING NATIONAL HYDRO STORAGE
Demand in the most recent quarter decreased by 4.2% on a temperature-adjusted basis (4.8% on an unadjusted basis) due to the COVID- 19 lockdown. National demand was 14% lower than the pcp in April, when activity restrictions were most severe, but returned to similar levels to the pcp in May and June as lockdown restrictions eased.
Spot prices in the quarter followed demand, being significantly below-average at $48/MWh at Otahuhu and $42/MWh at Benmore in April. The easing of lockdown restrictions combined with declining national hydro storage saw spot prices recover strongly, resultin g in a quarterly average spot price of $115/MWh in Auckland, in line with the prior comparable period.
HIGH FUTURES PRICES CHECKED BY TIWAI EXIT ANNOUNCEMENT
As at 30 June, FY2022 futures were $96/MWh and $80/MWh at Otahuhu and Benmore. Following the announcement of the Tiwai aluminium smelter exit, FY2022 futures have reduced to $79/MWh and $53/MWh respectively, severely impacting the South Island due to known transmission constraints.
For quarters ended 30 June since 1927
For6-monthly periods ended 30 June since 1927
For quarters ended 30 June since 1999
MERCURY NZ LIMITED QUARTERLY OPERATIONAL UPDATE
01
>> OPERATING STATISTICS
OPERATING INFORMATION
Three months ended
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
Twelve months ended
30 June 2020
30 June 2019
30 June 2020
30 June 2019
ELECTRICITY CUSTOMERS
348
373
('000s ICPs)
North Island Customers
307
330
South Island Customers
41
43
Dual Fuel Customers
47
47
VWAP 1
Volume
VWAP 1
Volume
VWAP 1
Volume
VWAP 1
Volume
($/MWh)
(GWh)
($/MWh)
(GWh)
($/MWh)
(GWh)
($/MWh)
(GWh)
ELECTRICITY SALES
Physical
124.20
1,108
117.45
1,153
118.45
4,361
116.35
4,500
Mass Market
2
136.45
735
128.19
800
130.84
2,892
126.78
3,182
Commercial & Industrial
3
100.05
373
93.07
353
94.05
1,469
86.35
1,318
Network Losses
54
58
213
229
Physical Purchases
4
128.97
1,163
117.19
1,211
115.14
4,573
145.37
4,730
Financial
86.00
807
81.01
781
83.63
3,377
79.60
3,148
5
End User CfDs
85.79
358
77.87
313
82.15
1,323
75.66
1,206
Other Sell CfDs
6
86.16
449
83.11
468
84.59
2,054
82.04
1,942
Spot Settlement of CfDs
109.24
110.70
101.15
134.04
Spot Customer Purchases
117.16
183
111.78
180
104.12
747
136.99
780
ELECTRICITY GENERATION
Physical
121.59
1,398
117.43
1,475
109.51
6,327
138.75
6,703
Hydro
134.90
727
124.89
796
117.03
3,712
142.93
4,006
Geothermal (consolidated)
7
107.17
671
108.62
679
98.83
2,615
132.54
2,697
Financial
84.28
464
90.86
475
83.69
1478
93.16
1,600
5
Buy CfDs
6
84.28
464
90.86
475
1478
93.16
1,600
83.69
Spot Settlement of CfDs
113.97
101.29
98.81
133.37
PORTFOLIO LWAP/GWAP
8
1.01
1.01
1.02
1.02
VWAP is volume weighted averageenergy-only price sold to customers after lines, metering and fees
Mass market includes residential segments and nontime-of-use commercial customers
Fixed-price,variable-volume (FPVV) sales to time-of-use commercial customers
Excludes spot customer purchases
Excludes FTR and trading ASX positions (including positions held to maturity which were previously disclosed in CfD volumes)
Includes Virtual Asset Swap volumes of 149 GWh for the 3 months ended 30 June 2020 and 149 GWh for the 3 months ended 30 June 2019 and of 601 GWh for the 12 months ended 30 June 2020 and 599 GWh for the 12 months ended 30 June 2019
Includes Mercury's 65% share of Nga Awa Purua generation
Includes all physical and financial buys and sells except spot customer purchases
MERCURY NZ LIMITED QUARTERLY OPERATIONAL UPDATE
02
MARKET DATA
ELECTRICITY GENERATION BY COMPANY FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE
MERCURY
Financial Year Q4 2020
Financial Year Q4 2019
MERIDIAN
CONTACT
GENESIS
TRUSTPOWER / TILT
7%
15%
7%
OTHER
4%
15%
4%
18%
16%
35%
34%
21%
24%
Source: Electricity Authority
> SHARE OF ELECTRICITY SALES (GWh) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE (EXCLUDING CFDs)
MERCURY
Financial Year Q4 2020
Financial Year Q4 2019
OTHER
14%
14%
86%
86%
Source: Mercury Purchases and Transpower SCADA
MERCURY NZ LIMITED QUARTERLY OPERATIONAL UPDATE
03
> OTAHUHU WHOLESALE PRICE AND NATIONAL HYDRO STORAGE LEVELS