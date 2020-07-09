Mercury NZ : Rio Tinto decision following strategic review of Tiwai smelter.

9 July 2020 - Mercury notes Rio Tinto's announcement to wind-down operations at New Zealand Aluminium Smelters Limited (NZAS) with expected closure in August 2021.

Mercury reiterates previously made statements that it is relatively well placed to respond to the decision to close the smelter, with all of its renewable generation assets in the North Island close to load centres and largely free of major transmission constraints as a consequence of reduced South Island electricity demand.

Mercury is confident that the sector will adapt to the closure of the smelter, invest in new transmission and develop new electricity demand to rebalance New Zealand's electricity system.

