Mercury NZ Limited

MERCURY NZ LIMITED

(MCY)
  Report
News 
News

Mercury NZ : Rio Tinto decision following strategic review of Tiwai smelter.

07/09/2020 | 03:43am EDT

9 July 2020 - Mercury notes Rio Tinto's announcement to wind-down operations at New Zealand Aluminium Smelters Limited (NZAS) with expected closure in August 2021.

Mercury reiterates previously made statements that it is relatively well placed to respond to the decision to close the smelter, with all of its renewable generation assets in the North Island close to load centres and largely free of major transmission constraints as a consequence of reduced South Island electricity demand.

Mercury is confident that the sector will adapt to the closure of the smelter, invest in new transmission and develop new electricity demand to rebalance New Zealand's electricity system.

For further information:

Howard Thomas
General Counsel and Company Secretary
Mercury NZ Limited

For investor relations queries, please contact:
Tim Thompson
Head of Treasury and Investor Relations
0275 173 470

For media relations queries, please contact:
Craig Dowling
Head of Communications
027 210 5337

ABOUT MERCURY NZ LIMITED

Mercury's mission is energy freedom. Our purpose is to inspire New Zealanders to enjoy energy in more wonderful ways and our goal is to be New Zealand's leading energy brand. We focus on our customers, our people, our partners and our country; maintain a long-term view of sustainability; and promote wonderful choices. Mercury is energy made wonderful.

Visit us at: www.mercury.co.nz

Disclaimer

Mercury NZ Limited published this content on 09 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2020 07:42:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 1 638 M 1 079 M 1 079 M
Net income 2020 167 M 110 M 110 M
Net Debt 2020 1 188 M 782 M 782 M
P/E ratio 2020 39,7x
Yield 2020 3,27%
Capitalization 6 607 M 4 330 M 4 351 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,76x
Nbr of Employees 775
Free-Float 42,1%
Chart MERCURY NZ LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mercury NZ Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCURY NZ LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 4,60 NZD
Last Close Price 4,85 NZD
Spread / Highest target 5,15%
Spread / Average Target -5,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vincent James Hawksworth Chief Executive Officer
Prudence Mary Flacks Chairman
William Thomas Meek Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Clifford Strange Independent Non-Executive Director
Keith Raymond Smith Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCURY NZ LIMITED-3.96%4 330
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.4.35%60 250
TENAGA NASIONAL-12.82%15 438
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.11.11%15 264
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED5.20%8 834
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.-2.03%6 066
