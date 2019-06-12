Log in
MERCURY NZ LTD

MERCURY NZ LTD

(MCY)
04:14aMERCURY NZ : Launches Capital Bond Offer
PU
04:09aMERCURY NZ : Cleansing Notice
PU
06/07MERCURY NZ : considers capital bond offer
PU
News 
Mercury NZ : Cleansing Notice

Mercury NZ : Cleansing Notice

06/12/2019 | 04:09am EDT

STOCK EXCHANGE LISTINGS: NEW ZEALAND (MCY) / AUSTRALIA (MCY)

NEWS RELEASE

Notice pursuant to clause 20(1)(a) of schedule 8 of the Financial Markets Conduct Regulations 2014

12 June 2019 -Mercury NZ Limited ("Mercury") gives notice under clause 20(1)(a) of schedule 8 to the Financial Markets Conduct Regulations 2014 ("Regulations") that it proposes to make an offer ("Offer") of subordinated capital bonds ("Capital Bonds") in reliance upon the exclusion in clause 19 of schedule 1 to the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 ("FMCA").

Except for the redemption date and interest rate, the Capital Bonds will have identical rights, privileges, limitations and conditions as Mercury's subordinated capital bonds maturing on 11 July 2044, which are quoted on the NZX Debt Market under the ticker code MCY010 ("MCY010 Bonds").

The MCY010 Bonds have been continuously quoted on the NZX Debt Market over the preceding 3 months and trading in the MCY010 Bonds has not been suspended during that period.

As at the date of this notice, Mercury is in compliance with:

  • the continuous disclosure obligations that apply to it in relation to the MCY010 Bonds; and
  • its financial reporting obligations (as defined in the Regulations).

As at the date of this notice, there is no excluded information required to be disclosed for the purposes of the Regulations.

As at the date of this notice, there is no information that would be required to be disclosed under a continuous disclosure obligation or which would be excluded information for the purposes of the Regulations if the MCY010 Bonds had had the same redemption date or interest rate as the Capital Bonds.

ENDS

For further information:

Media - Craig Dowling 0272 105 337

Investors - Tim Thompson 0275 173 470

ABOUT MERCURY NZ LIMITED

Mercury's mission is energy freedom. Our purpose is to inspire New Zealanders to enjoy energy in more wonderful ways and our goal is to be New Zealand's leading energy brand. We focus on our customers, our people, our partners and our country; maintain a long term view of sustainability; and promote wonderful choices. Mercury is energy made wonderful.

Visit us at:www.mercury.co.nz

Disclaimer

Mercury NZ Limited published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 08:08:04 UTC
