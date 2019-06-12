Mercury NZ : Cleansing Notice

STOCK EXCHANGE LISTINGS: NEW ZEALAND (MCY) / AUSTRALIA (MCY)

Notice pursuant to clause 20(1)(a) of schedule 8 of the Financial Markets Conduct Regulations 2014

12 June 2019 -Mercury NZ Limited ("Mercury") gives notice under clause 20(1)(a) of schedule 8 to the Financial Markets Conduct Regulations 2014 ("Regulations") that it proposes to make an offer ("Offer") of subordinated capital bonds ("Capital Bonds") in reliance upon the exclusion in clause 19 of schedule 1 to the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 ("FMCA").

Except for the redemption date and interest rate, the Capital Bonds will have identical rights, privileges, limitations and conditions as Mercury's subordinated capital bonds maturing on 11 July 2044, which are quoted on the NZX Debt Market under the ticker code MCY010 ("MCY010 Bonds").

The MCY010 Bonds have been continuously quoted on the NZX Debt Market over the preceding 3 months and trading in the MCY010 Bonds has not been suspended during that period.

As at the date of this notice, Mercury is in compliance with:

the continuous disclosure obligations that apply to it in relation to the MCY010 Bonds; and

its financial reporting obligations (as defined in the Regulations).

As at the date of this notice, there is no excluded information required to be disclosed for the purposes of the Regulations.

As at the date of this notice, there is no information that would be required to be disclosed under a continuous disclosure obligation or which would be excluded information for the purposes of the Regulations if the MCY010 Bonds had had the same redemption date or interest rate as the Capital Bonds.

