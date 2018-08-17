Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Mercury Systems, Inc. Investors

08/17/2018 | 10:43pm CEST

National securities litigation law firm Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased Mercury Systems, Inc. (“Mercury” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MRCY) between October 24, 2017 and April 24, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Mercury investors have until September 10, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Investors that suffered losses on their Mercury investments are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy of GPM to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 310-201-9150 or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com.

On April 24, 2018, Mercury announced its financial and operating results for the quarter ending March 31, 2018. In a conference call discussing Mercury’s quarterly results, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer stated that Mercury had been aware for the “last couple quarters” of certain customer trends in managing cash in their accounts payable, and of Mercury’s need to reduce accounts payable related to its inventory build, both of which directly impacted Mercury’s cash flow for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. On this news, Mercury’s share price fell $8.02, or 18.68%, to close at $34.91 on April 25, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that, throughout the Class Period Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Mercury’s decision to in-source processing was adversely impacting Mercury’s operating margins and free cash-flow generation and conversion; (2) Mercury’s model was becoming structurally more working capital intensive; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Mercury’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased shares of Mercury during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than September 10, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 615 M
EBIT 2019 69,9 M
Net income 2019 42,4 M
Debt 2019 62,8 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 53,01
P/E ratio 2020 40,11
EV / Sales 2019 3,97x
EV / Sales 2020 3,50x
Capitalization 2 382 M
Chart MERCURY SYSTEMS INC
Duration : Period :
Mercury Systems Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCURY SYSTEMS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 52,2 $
Spread / Average Target 5,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Aslett President, CEO & Director
Vincent Vitto Chairman
Didier M. C. Thibaud Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael D. Ruppert Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
William K. O'Brien Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCURY SYSTEMS INC-3.74%2 413
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION3.28%105 948
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION1.50%90 728
GENERAL DYNAMICS-5.48%57 369
RAYTHEON3.77%56 356
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-4.86%51 168
