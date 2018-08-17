Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Mercury Systems, Inc. Investors

National securities litigation law firm Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that a class action
lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased Mercury
Systems, Inc. (“Mercury” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MRCY)
between October 24, 2017 and April 24, 2018, inclusive (the
“Class Period”). Mercury investors have until September 10, 2018 to
file a lead plaintiff motion.
On April 24, 2018, Mercury announced its financial and operating results
for the quarter ending March 31, 2018. In a conference call discussing
Mercury’s quarterly results, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer
stated that Mercury had been aware for the “last couple quarters” of
certain customer trends in managing cash in their accounts payable, and
of Mercury’s need to reduce accounts payable related to its inventory
build, both of which directly impacted Mercury’s cash flow for the
quarter ended March 31, 2018. On this news, Mercury’s share price fell
$8.02, or 18.68%, to close at $34.91 on April 25, 2018, thereby injuring
investors.
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that, throughout the
Class Period Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or
failed to disclose that: (1) Mercury’s decision to in-source processing
was adversely impacting Mercury’s operating margins and free cash-flow
generation and conversion; (2) Mercury’s model was becoming structurally
more working capital intensive; and (3) as a result of the foregoing,
Mercury’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all
relevant times.
