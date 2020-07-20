Log in
MERCURY SYSTEMS, INC.

MERCURY SYSTEMS, INC.

(MRCY)
News 
News

Mercury : Supporting Significant Avionics Market Trends

07/20/2020 | 11:31am EDT

Discover how safety-certifiable computing is evolving to meet the application requirements of next-generation platforms. Dr. Amela Wilson, senior vice president and general manager of Mission Division at Mercury Systems, discusses the increasing demands placed on safety-critical solutions to solve the challenges of the future battle space and aerospace.

Disclaimer

Mercury Systems Inc. published this content on 20 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2020 15:30:11 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 792 M - -
Net income 2020 77,9 M - -
Net cash 2020 198 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 54,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 252 M 4 252 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,12x
Nbr of Employees 1 884
Free-Float 98,1%
Income Statement Evolution
NameTitle
Mark Aslett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vincent Vitto Chairman
Didier M. C. Thibaud Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael D. Ruppert Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
William Conley Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCURY SYSTEMS, INC.10.66%4 252
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-5.36%103 340
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-29.58%93 821
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-10.79%51 151
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-15.56%42 619
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-14.11%36 689
