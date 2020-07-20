Mercury : Supporting Significant Avionics Market Trends

Discover how safety-certifiable computing is evolving to meet the application requirements of next-generation platforms. Dr. Amela Wilson, senior vice president and general manager of Mission Division at Mercury Systems, discusses the increasing demands placed on safety-critical solutions to solve the challenges of the future battle space and aerospace.

