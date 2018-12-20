Mercury Systems Announces 100 Gbps OpenVPX Backplane Data Transmission Rates

ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com) announced today the availability of 100 Gigabits per second (Gbps) board-to-board data transmission rates enabling next-generation PCIe® Gen-4, 100 Gbps Ethernet and InfiniBand™ high-speed switch fabrics to run faster within OpenVPX™ embedded computing subsystems.



Mercury Systems' next-generation 100Gbps OpenVPX backplane





This new milestone in embedded computing technology more than doubles previous OpenVPX switch fabric bandwidths and is made possible through Mercury’s robust modeling and design for performance capabilities with existing backplane and module technologies. These capabilities produce higher fidelity transmission lines that mitigate the impact of in-subsystem signal channel limitations enabling next-generation data rates while remaining compliant with open architecture standards including VITA 68.2 (signal channel compliance) and VITA 65 (OpenVPX). The resulting high-integrity transmission lines deliver sustained data rates of 100 Gbps and beyond with extremely low bit error rates. The approach is so robust that it delivers consistent performance across a broad temperature range, making it ideal for embedding into rugged defense applications.

“Our customers are looking to add deep learning and artificial intelligence (AI) to their next-generation sensor and mission processing systems, and a key enabling ingredient is bandwidth. With more and higher wideband sensors appearing on tactical platforms, bandwidth has become a bottleneck to the efficient prosecution of new and adaptive missions,” said Joe Plunkett, Mercury’s Senior Director and General Manager for Sensor Processing Solutions. “Mercury’s 100 Gbps OpenVPX subsystem fabrics removes this constraint, enabling our customers to deploy today’s most powerful processing capabilities at the tactical edge, confident that the same infrastructure will also support future generation processing requirements.”

The Company is currently developing 100 Gbps demonstration units for delivery to customers in early 2019. For more information, visit www.mrcy.com/100Gbps or contact Mercury at (866) 627-6951 or info@mrcy.com .

Mercury Systems is a leading commercial provider of secure sensor and safety-critical processing subsystems. Optimized for customer and mission success, Mercury's solutions power a wide variety of critical defense and intelligence programs. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., Mercury is pioneering a next-generation defense electronics business model specifically designed to meet the industry's current and emerging technology needs. To learn more, visit www.mrcy.com .

