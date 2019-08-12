Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Mercury Systems Inc    MRCY

MERCURY SYSTEMS INC

(MRCY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mercury Systems Excels in Third-Party DFARS/NIST Security Assurance Assessment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com) announced that after a comprehensive third-party audit, it has received a letter of assurance confirming it has satisfactory controls in place for 100% of the cybersecurity requirements of the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) 252.204-7012 and the National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication (NIST SP) 800-171A.

The five-week assessment, conducted by Cytellix Corporation, the cybersecurity division of Information Management Resources, Inc., established that Mercury Systems implemented satisfactory controls and complied with all 110 information protection requirements. Ensuring these regulations flow through the entire supply chain is critical to the success of the DFARS/NIST cybersecurity initiative, which is quickly becoming a mandatory requirement for winning new defense contracts. Mercury Systems is one of a small percentage of companies that have received objective verification of having a “complete” cybersecurity controls program in place, demonstrating its commitment to helping its customers meet their trusted supply chain requirements.

“Mercury has always been committed to safeguarding protected information and made compliance with the latest DFARS and NIST standards a top priority,” said Jeff Eason, Mercury Systems’ Chief Information Officer. “We have invested significantly in building out best-in-class cybersecurity capabilities in parallel with our ongoing participation in defense security initiatives such as the National Industrial Security Program (NISPOM). Receiving this independent third-party validation of our cybersecurity controls program is a major milestone in our comprehensive defense industrial security plan.”

Cyber and information warfare are the latest battlefields in the race for commercial and military dominance. The Department of Defense (DoD) launched this compliance program in an effort to broaden and deepen the security practices of companies supplying mission-critical products and services to the U.S. government and provide further protection against cyber threats. DFARS 252.204-712, “Safeguarding Covered Defense Information and Cyber Incident Reporting”, published October 2016, was specifically designed to ensure the protection of Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) by non-federal agencies, or “Contractors”. It covers information technology (IT) cybersecurity from printers to servers to cloud computing, and it mandates compliance with NIST 800-171, “Protecting Controlled Unclassified Information in Nonfederal Systems and Organizations”. NIST 800-171 contains 110 requirements across 14 families of information control, all of which contractors must be compliant with to ensure sufficient safeguards are in place to protect CUI against cyberattacks.

Recent studies have shown that most contractors fully comply with less than 60% of the requirements contained in NIST 800-171. According to Brian Berger, President of Cytellix Corporation, “Cytellix has been specializing in cybersecurity for over a decade as a trusted partner to the US Government, as well as a multitude of small, medium and large businesses, providing turnkey capabilities to the defense and commercial markets. Our team conducted a comprehensive and detailed review of Mercury Systems’ information controls program which has satisfactorily met the objectives of the NIST 800-171 based on a sampling of the requirements as well as the related cybersecurity requirements as outlined in the DFARS 252.204-7012 clause.”

For more information on Mercury Systems, visit mrcy.com or contact Mercury at (866) 627-6951 or info@mrcy.com.

Mercury Systems – Innovation That Matters®
Mercury Systems is a leading commercial provider of secure sensor and safety-critical processing subsystems. Optimized for customer and mission success, Mercury's solutions power a wide variety of critical defense and intelligence programs. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., Mercury is pioneering a next-generation defense electronics business model specifically designed to meet the industry's current and emerging technology needs. To learn more, visit www.mrcy.com and follow us on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to the products and services described herein and to fiscal 2019 business performance and beyond and the Company’s plans for growth and improvement in profitability and cash flow. You can identify these statements by the use of the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “likely,” “forecast,” “probable,” “potential,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, continued funding of defense programs, the timing and amounts of such funding, general economic and business conditions, including unforeseen weakness in the Company’s markets, effects of any U.S. Federal government shutdown or extended continuing resolution, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, changes in, or in the U.S. Government’s interpretation of, federal export control or procurement rules and regulations, market acceptance of the Company's products, shortages in components, production delays or unanticipated expenses due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, inability to fully realize the expected benefits from acquisitions and restructurings, or delays in realizing such benefits, challenges in integrating acquired businesses and achieving anticipated synergies, increases in interest rates, changes to cybersecurity regulations and requirements, changes in tax rates or tax regulations, changes to interest rate swaps or other cash flow hedging arrangements, changes to generally accepted accounting principles, difficulties in retaining key employees and customers, unanticipated costs under fixed-price service and system integration engagements, and various other factors beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties also include such additional risk factors as are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

Contact:
Robert McGrail, Director of Corporate and Investor Communications
Mercury Systems, Inc.
+1 978-967-1366 / rmcgrail@mrcy.com

Mercury Systems and Innovation That Matters are registered trademarks of Mercury Systems, Inc. Other product and company names mentioned may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MERCURY SYSTEMS INC
04:16pMercury Systems Excels in Third-Party DFARS/NIST Security Assurance Assessmen..
GL
08/07MERCURY SYSTEMS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
08/01Mercury Systems to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Confer..
GL
07/31Mercury Systems to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Global Industrials Conferenc..
GL
07/30MERCURY SYSTEMS : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30MERCURY SYSTEMS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07/30Mercury Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results; Announces Agr..
GL
07/25MERCURY SYSTEMS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial State..
AQ
07/24MERCURY : Growing and Grateful
PU
07/23Mercury Systems Receives $12M Order for Digital Signal Processing Subsystems ..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 757 M
EBIT 2020 94,0 M
Net income 2020 70,4 M
Finance 2020 232 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 64,4x
P/E ratio 2021 52,2x
EV / Sales2020 5,72x
EV / Sales2021 5,45x
Capitalization 4 560 M
Chart MERCURY SYSTEMS INC
Duration : Period :
Mercury Systems Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCURY SYSTEMS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 80,86  $
Last Close Price 82,38  $
Spread / Highest target 5,61%
Spread / Average Target -1,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Aslett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vincent Vitto Chairman
Didier M. C. Thibaud Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael D. Ruppert Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
William K. O'Brien Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCURY SYSTEMS INC74.20%4 560
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION23.25%113 238
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION43.98%106 467
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION51.30%62 695
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION17.10%53 050
RAYTHEON21.85%52 044
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group