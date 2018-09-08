Log in
MERCURY SYSTEMS INC (MRCY)

MERCURY SYSTEMS INC (MRCY)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Mercury Systems Inc : 2-Day Deadline Alert: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Mercury Systems, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

09/08/2018 | 07:01pm CEST

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Mercury Systems, Inc. ("Mercury" or ''the Company'') (NASDAQ: MRCY) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://s.yimg.com/bt/api/res/1.2/GUL1LqPl_WkEc1dYiWkqgg--~A/YXBwaWQ9eW5ld3M7c209MTt3PTgwMDtpbD1wbGFuZQ--/https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/511478/SCHALL.jpg

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between October 24, 2017 and April 24, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 10, 2018.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market throughout the class period. Mercury made the decision to in-source business processes which resulted in negative impacts on operating margin and cash-flow generation. The Company's business model became more capital intensive based on in-sourcing. As a result of these facts, Mercury's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Mercury Systems, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.
www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm

https://www.accesswire.com/511593/2-Day-Deadline-Alert-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Announces-the-Filing-of-a-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Against-Mercury-Systems-Inc-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-in-Excess-of-100000-to-Contact-the-Firm

© Accesswire 2018
