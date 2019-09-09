Log in
Mercury Systems to Co-host Second Annual CSfC Technology Forum Addressing Agile Data Security Solutions

09/09/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

ANDOVER, Mass., Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com) announced the second annual data security technology forum for the Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) program with co-sponsor Tribalco LLC and participation from the National Security Agency (NSA). The event, scheduled for October 10, 2019 in Linthicum Heights, Md., assembles the ecosystem of component suppliers, trusted integrators and key Department of Defense (DoD) subject matter experts to share state-of-the-art CSfC solutions and program updates to companies implementing data-at-rest (DAR) and data-in-transit (DIT) security solutions.

“Mercury is honored to take a leadership role with our partner Tribalco in facilitating critical discussions on data security solutions for national security systems,” said Iain Mackie, Vice President and General Manager of Mercury’s Microelectronics Secure Solutions group. “Collaborating with the security community, technology leaders like Mercury can quickly and cost effectively bring to market security solutions that address challenges faced by our government agencies and our warfighters around the world.”

Developed by the NSA and the Central Security Service as an alternative to costly Type 1 cryptography solutions, the CSfC program protects highly sensitive data up to the top-secret level by integrating two compliant commercial security components in a layered solution. This approach eliminates the possibility that a vulnerability will be exploited in both layers simultaneously. The CSfC program provides the framework for agile cybersecurity solutions that can be fielded in months instead of years to defend against constantly evolving threats. Additional details on the CSfC program are available on the NSA website, located at www.nsa.gov/resources/everyone/csfc.

“Organizations have never been more susceptible to internal and external security threats than they are today, said Joseph R. Castro, Senior Vice President of Tribalco. “As the volume of sensitive data grows, it becomes more vulnerable – in transit and at rest. As a security community with a collective quest to improve and execute the NSA’s commercial cybersecurity strategy, continuous collaboration is not just important, it's imperative. Tribalco is grateful to be an active part of the ongoing effort to safeguard our nation’s critical data.”

Speakers from the Raytheon Company will address program protection elements including system security engineering to mitigate vulnerabilities in commercial technologies. The event also includes notable speakers from the NSA, Tribalco, PacStar, Star Lab and Mercury Systems on the following topics:

  • CSfC program updates including the DAR capability package
  • State-of-the-art tactical CSfC solutions
  • Secure mobility for DAR and DIT solutions
  • Defense against side-channel attacks

Interested companies can register for this event at info.mrcy.com/csfc19. For more information, contact Mercury at (866) 627-6951 or csfc@mrcy.com.

Mercury Systems – Innovation That Matters®
Mercury Systems is a leading commercial provider of secure sensor and safety-critical processing subsystems. Optimized for customer and mission success, Mercury's solutions power a wide variety of critical defense and intelligence programs. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., Mercury is pioneering a next-generation defense electronics business model specifically designed to meet the industry's current and emerging technology needs. To learn more, visit www.mrcy.com and follow us on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to the products and services described herein and to fiscal 2020 business performance and beyond and the Company’s plans for growth and improvement in profitability and cash flow. You can identify these statements by the use of the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “likely,” “forecast,” “probable,” “potential,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, continued funding of defense programs, the timing and amounts of such funding, general economic and business conditions, including unforeseen weakness in the Company’s markets, effects of any U.S. Federal government shutdown or extended continuing resolution, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, changes in, or in the U.S. Government’s interpretation of, federal export control or procurement rules and regulations, market acceptance of the Company's products, shortages in components, production delays or unanticipated expenses due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, inability to fully realize the expected benefits from acquisitions and restructurings, or delays in realizing such benefits, challenges in integrating acquired businesses and achieving anticipated synergies, increases in interest rates, changes to cyber-security regulations and requirements, changes in tax rates or tax regulations, changes to interest rate swaps or other cash flow hedging arrangements, changes to generally accepted accounting principles, difficulties in retaining key employees and customers, unanticipated costs under fixed-price service and system integration engagements, and various other factors beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties also include such additional risk factors as are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

Contact:
Robert McGrail, Director of Corporate and Investor Communications
Mercury Systems, Inc.
+1 978-967-1366 / rmcgrail@mrcy.com

Mercury Systems and Innovation That Matters are registered trademarks of Mercury Systems, Inc. Other product and company names mentioned may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
