MERCURY SYSTEMS INC

(MRCY)
  Report  
Mercury : to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on July 30, 2019

07/09/2019 | 04:53pm EDT

ANDOVER, Mass., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRCY) (www.mrcy.com) will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

Management will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET on the same day to discuss Mercury's quarterly financial results, business highlights and outlook. In addition, Company representatives may answer questions concerning business and financial developments and trends, the Company's view on earnings forecasts, and other business and financial matters affecting the Company, the responses to which may contain information that has not been previously disclosed.

To join the conference call, dial (877) 303-6977 in the USA and Canada, or (760) 298-5079 in all other countries. Please call five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The live audio webcast can be accessed from the 'Events and Presentations' page of Mercury's website at www.mrcy.com/investor. A replay of the webcast will be available two hours after the call and archived on the same web page for 6 months.

Mercury Systems - Innovation That Matters®
Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) is a leading commercial provider of secure sensor and safety-critical processing subsystems. Optimized for customer and mission success, Mercury's solutions power a wide variety of critical defense and intelligence programs. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., Mercury is pioneering a next-generation defense electronics business model specifically designed to meet the industry's current and emerging technology needs. To learn more, visit www.mrcy.com.

Contact:Michael Ruppert, CFO
Mercury Systems, Inc.
978-967-1990

Mercury Systems and Innovation That Matters are registered trademarks of Mercury Systems, Inc.

Source: Mercury Systems Inc

Disclaimer

Mercury Systems Inc. published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 20:52:04 UTC
