Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Mercury Systems Inc    MRCY

MERCURY SYSTEMS INC

(MRCY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Microwave Converters Use Novel Agile Technology to Dynamically Respond to Emerging Electronic Threats

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

ANDOVER, Mass., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com) today announced the SpectrumSeries RFT-3200 downconverter and matching RFT-4200 upconverter, the industry’s first broadband frequency conversion products to allow the user to dynamically change the intermediate frequency (IF) on-the-fly. Designed to enable agile electronic warfare (EW) and electronic intelligence (ELINT) systems, these high-performance frequency converters offer customers the ability to dynamically respond to emerging electronic threats while also reducing upgrade costs through improved interoperability.

“Today’s announcement reinforces Mercury’s industry leadership in developing configurable microwave technology capable of intercepting a greater variety of electronic signals of interest,” said Neal Austin, Vice President and General Manager of Mercury’s Embedded Sensor Processing group. “Deploying EW and ELINT systems with our novel architecture will enable the warfighter to perform real-time system optimization, improving their ability to detect, analyze and mitigate threats while also providing more information to key decision makers on the battlefield.”

Unlike existing frequency converters, Mercury’s customizable converters allow the user to optimize the IF settings for the specific digitizer and mission needs, maximizing storage capacity and sensitivity. For example, for narrow signals of interest the user can reduce the IF bandwidth to minimize the noise and improve the sensitivity, enabling the detection of low-amplitude signals that otherwise might be missed. The higher bandwidth settings are ideal for both efficiently scanning the electromagnetic spectrum for threats as well as processing wideband signals. This bandwidth optimization allows a single microwave converter to perform the same functions as multiple conventional frequency converters, thereby reducing system cost and size. Additionally, by adjusting the IF bandwidth, the converter can be easily paired with other digitizers, reducing total system cost by allowing the same converter to be used through multiple system upgrade cycles.

In addition to a tunable IF, these converters feature RF performance up to 40GHz, excellent phase noise characteristics and phase coherent configurations. A modular design approach enables rapid customization to satisfy specific program needs as well as delivery in multiple form factors including 19-inch rackmount, ruggedized half ATR chassis and benchtop. Additionally, the converters support a complete SCPI-based command set accessible over Ethernet or serial ports.

Mercury is now accepting orders for delivery in the first quarter of calendar year 2020. For application assistance, additional information or purchase inquiries, please visit http://www.mrcy.com/agile-IF or contact Mercury at (866) 627-6951.

Mercury Systems – Innovation That Matters®
Mercury Systems is a leading commercial provider of secure sensor and safety-critical processing subsystems. Optimized for customer and mission success, Mercury’s solutions power a wide variety of critical defense and intelligence programs. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., Mercury is pioneering a next-generation defense electronics business model specifically designed to meet the industry’s current and emerging technology needs. To learn more, visit www.mrcy.com.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to the products and services described herein and to fiscal 2020 business performance and beyond and the Company’s plans for growth and improvement in profitability and cash flow. You can identify these statements by the use of the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “likely,” “forecast,” “probable,” “potential,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, continued funding of defense programs, the timing and amounts of such funding, general economic and business conditions, including unforeseen weakness in the Company’s markets, effects of any U.S. Federal government shutdown or extended continuing resolution, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, changes in, or in the U.S. Government’s interpretation of, federal export control or procurement rules and regulations, market acceptance of the Company's products, shortages in components, production delays or unanticipated expenses due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, inability to fully realize the expected benefits from acquisitions and restructurings, or delays in realizing such benefits, challenges in integrating acquired businesses and achieving anticipated synergies, increases in interest rates, changes to cyber-security regulations and requirements, changes in tax rates or tax regulations, changes to interest rate swaps or other cash flow hedging arrangements, changes to generally accepted accounting principles, difficulties in retaining key employees and customers, unanticipated costs under fixed-price service and system integration engagements, and various other factors beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties also include such additional risk factors as are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

Contact:
Robert McGrail, Director of Corporate Communications
Mercury Systems, Inc.
+1 978-967-1366 / rmcgrail@mrcy.com

Mercury Systems and Innovation That Matters are registered trademarks and SpectrumSeries is a trademark of Mercury Systems, Inc. Other product and company names mentioned may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/191cc6c1-0386-4738-bc75-5dbb624076db

Primary Logo

Mercury Systems RFT-3200 Series Frequency Converter

Mercury’s new SpectrumSeries™ RFT-3200 downconverter is the industry’s first broadband frequency conversion product to allow the user to dynamically change the intermediate frequency (IF) on-the-fly.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MERCURY SYSTEMS INC
04:16pMicrowave Converters Use Novel Agile Technology to Dynamically Respond to Eme..
GL
08/30MERCURY : Announces Availability of Full Design Packages for VITA 48.7 Air Flow-..
AQ
08/29Mercury Systems Wins $22M Order for Next-Generation Airborne Radar Processing..
GL
08/29MERCURY : Pending american panel corporation acquisition by mercury systems, inc..
AQ
08/29MERCURY : American Panel Corporation (APC) completes sensor to display performan..
AQ
08/23MERCURY : Announces Availability of Full Design Packages for VITA 48.7 Air Flow-..
AQ
08/22Mercury Systems Receives $9.2M in Orders for Rugged Servers for Airborne Surv..
GL
08/15MERCURY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
08/14MERCURY : Announces Availability of Full Design Packages for VITA 48.7 Air Flow-..
AQ
08/12Mercury Systems Excels in Third-Party DFARS/NIST Security Assurance Assessmen..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 758 M
EBIT 2020 94,1 M
Net income 2020 70,4 M
Finance 2020 263 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 66,6x
P/E ratio 2021 53,9x
EV / Sales2020 5,88x
EV / Sales2021 5,14x
Capitalization 4 720 M
Chart MERCURY SYSTEMS INC
Duration : Period :
Mercury Systems Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCURY SYSTEMS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 80,13  $
Last Close Price 85,09  $
Spread / Highest target 2,24%
Spread / Average Target -5,83%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Aslett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vincent Vitto Chairman
Didier M. C. Thibaud Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael D. Ruppert Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
William K. O'Brien Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCURY SYSTEMS INC78.07%4 720
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION21.12%113 074
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION46.92%109 875
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION49.54%62 952
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION20.40%54 954
RAYTHEON19.60%51 083
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group