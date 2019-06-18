Log in
MERCURY SYSTEMS INC

(MRCY)
#PAS19: Cleared for Takeoff!

06/18/2019 | 09:34am EDT

Day one of the Paris Air Show is in the books and it was all systems go. Our stand was packed with our product displays and partners from Deadalean attracting a crowd. Watch this short video of Deadalean's Boris Videnov talking through their demo and you'll see why.

The floor was overflowing and full of energy, and we at Mercury had our fair share of the action. Over the course of the day, we hosted over 30 of our valued customers and even scored a visit from Italy's the Prime Minister , Giuseppe Conte! Other notables included: the AIA Roundtable with Ellen Lord conversations with Acting Air Force Secretary, Matthew Donovan and a meeting with Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Dr. Will Roper. We even ran into President Macron.

Tomorrow will be another full day. Stay tuned as we share some of the technology highlights from the floor!

Disclaimer

Mercury Systems Inc. published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 13:33:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 651 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 47,2 M
Debt 2019 148 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 70,64
P/E ratio 2020 57,16
EV / Sales 2019 6,06x
EV / Sales 2020 5,36x
Capitalization 3 792 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 74,7 $
Spread / Average Target 9,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Aslett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vincent Vitto Chairman
Didier M. C. Thibaud Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael D. Ruppert Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
William K. O'Brien Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCURY SYSTEMS INC42.74%3 568
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION17.67%109 390
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION33.17%97 354
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION26.37%52 118
RAYTHEON15.65%49 313
GENERAL DYNAMICS8.93%47 129
