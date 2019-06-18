PAS19: Cleared for Takeoff!

Day one of the Paris Air Show is in the books and it was all systems go. Our stand was packed with our product displays and partners from Deadalean attracting a crowd. Watch this short video of Deadalean's Boris Videnov talking through their demo and you'll see why.

The floor was overflowing and full of energy, and we at Mercury had our fair share of the action. Over the course of the day, we hosted over 30 of our valued customers and even scored a visit from Italy's the Prime Minister , Giuseppe Conte! Other notables included: the AIA Roundtable with Ellen Lord conversations with Acting Air Force Secretary, Matthew Donovan and a meeting with Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Dr. Will Roper. We even ran into President Macron.

Tomorrow will be another full day. Stay tuned as we share some of the technology highlights from the floor!