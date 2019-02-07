Family Circle : and MASTERCHEF JUNIOR Renew Partnership with Nationwide Sweepstakes Featuring the Ultimate Fan Experience

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Circle, the #1-selling food and family magazine, and MASTERCHEF JUNIOR, America's #1 cooking competition television show, announced today a renewal of their overall marketing and promotion partnership for a second consecutive year. The hit series returns for its seventh season Tuesday, March 5 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

The partnership – with Endemol Shine North America, producers of MASTERCHEF and MASTERCHEF JUNIOR – includes in-magazine, digital and on-air promotion, including an integrated challenge on MASTERCHEF JUNIOR to air later this season. The winning recipes of the MASTERCHEF JUNIOR challenge will be featured in the June 2019 issue of Family Circle, which reaches an audience of 13 million readers per month.

Family Circle and MASTERCHEF JUNIOR first began its partnership in March 2017, as part of an expanded program that began with MASTERCHEF in 2015.

"We're thrilled to team up with MASTERCHEF JUNIOR again this year," said Cheryl Brown, Editor-in-Chief, Family Circle. "Millions of women turn to Family Circle for help with organizing their busy lives, whether that's balancing hectic schedules, making sure homework gets done, or getting dinner on the table. The latter is especially close to home for our reader: She's feeding her active family seven days a week—with her teens pitching in! —and this partnership with MASTERCHEF JUNIOR allows us to reach even more families who love to cook and give them more dinner inspiration."

"As we enter our seventh season of MASTERCHEF JUNIOR, we are committed to giving fans across the country unique opportunities to engage with the MASTERCHEF brand," said Marisa Hammonds, Senior Vice President, Digital, Marketing & Research, Endemol Shine North America. "Now in our fifth year together, our partnership with Family Circle continues to champion this commitment and allows our combined audiences to celebrate their shared love of food."

Additionally, for a second consecutive year, a nationwide sweepstakes has launched, featuring an all-expenses paid trip to Los Angeles, CA, for a set visit either to MASTERCHEF JUNIOR or MASTERCHEF.

Now through May 31, Family Circle readers can enter for a chance to win an exclusive MASTERCHEF JUNIOR experience including:

Travel and accommodations (for two adults) for a two-night stay in Los Angeles, CA.

A personalized tour of the MASTERCHEF JUNIOR or MASTERCHEF set

A meet-and greet-with a MASTERCHEF judge(s)

A one-year subscription to CookingWithMasterChef.com

A copy of the upcoming MASTERCHEF JUNIOR Baking Cookbook

Season Seven of MASTERCHEF JUNIOR will feature even more unique and messy challenges for the judges and chef-testants, including attending and preparing a meal for circus performers, pulling a live lobster out of a tank, having 60 minutes to make a mind-blowing dish, competing to see which team can first roll out a perfect 24-foot sheet of pasta, and powering through the fan-favorite restaurant takeover challenge.

In the premiere episode, "Culinary ABC's," airing Tuesday, March 5 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX, the Top 24 must prove they've mastered the first meal of the day, breakfast, in a mystery box challenge. Then, school lunches get a total makeover as contestants are tasked with elevating three classic school lunch dishes into restaurant-quality cuisine.

For additional information and to enter the MASTERCHEF JUNIOR Sweepstakes, please visit FamilyCircle.com/MasterChefJunior

ABOUT FAMILY CIRCLE

Family Circle is the roadmap for millions of women at a new point in their lives. Her kids are getting a life of their own, and she is too. And we're right there with ideas for making the most of this time. Reaching 13 million readers each month via an award-winning print magazine, website, tablet editions and social platforms, Family Circle gives her ways to simplify, destress, and problem solve through the highs and lows of parenting and the chaos of everyday life. Family Circle is published twelve times a year by Meredith Corporation [NYSE: MDP] with a circulation of four million.

ABOUT ENDEMOL SHINE NORTH AMERICA

Endemol Shine North America delivers world-class content and compelling storytelling to multiple platforms in the U.S. and across the globe. Endemol Shine North America is part of Endemol Shine Group, the global content creator, producer and distributor with a diverse portfolio of companies that are behind some of the most prominent hit television formats and series in the world.

Its Endemol Shine Latino division oversees all Spanish and Portuguese-language operations across Latin America, including newly launched studio Endemol Shine Boomdog, which produces original content for both the U.S. Hispanic and Mexican markets. Subsidiary production companies include Authentic Entertainment, Truly Original and 51 Minds Entertainment.

