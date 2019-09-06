Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Meredith Corporation

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Meredith Corporation (“Meredith” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MDP). This investigation concerns whether Meredith has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On September 5, 2019, the Company reported expected fiscal 2020 adjusted EBITDA in the range of $640 million to $675 million, which was well below analysts’ expectations of $793 million. Meredith planned to increase spending to improve operations of Time Inc., which the Company had acquired for $1.8 billion, because the business was not as profitable as expected.

On this news, Meredith’s shares fell from $43.82 on September 4, 2019 to a close of $33.68 on September 5, 2019 (a decline of $10.14).

