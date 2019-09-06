Log in
Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Meredith Corporation

09/06/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Meredith Corporation (“Meredith” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MDP). This investigation concerns whether Meredith has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On September 5, 2019, the Company reported expected fiscal 2020 adjusted EBITDA in the range of $640 million to $675 million, which was well below analysts’ expectations of $793 million. Meredith planned to increase spending to improve operations of Time Inc., which the Company had acquired for $1.8 billion, because the business was not as profitable as expected.

On this news, Meredith’s shares fell from $43.82 on September 4, 2019 to a close of $33.68 on September 5, 2019 (a decline of $10.14).

If you acquired Meredith securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
