MEREDITH CORPORATION 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Meredith Corporation - MDP

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with losses in excess of $100,000 that they have only until November 5, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP), if they purchased the Company’s securities between May 10, 2018 and September 4, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Meredith and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-mdp/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by November 5, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

On September 5, 2019, the Company disclosed a disappointing forecast including adjusted EBITDA for full-year fiscal 2020 in the range of $640 million to $675 million, well below analysts’ expectations of $793 million, and profitability difficulties related to its $1.8 billion acquisition of Time Inc. On this news, the price of Meredith’s shares plummeted more than 23%.

The case is Wirthwein v. Meredith Corporation, 1:19-cv-08340.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191101005624/en/