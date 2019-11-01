Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Meredith Corporation    MDP

MEREDITH CORPORATION

(MDP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MEREDITH CORPORATION 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Meredith Corporation - MDP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with losses in excess of $100,000 that they have only until November 5, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP), if they purchased the Company’s securities between May 10, 2018 and September 4, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Meredith and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-mdp/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by November 5, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

On September 5, 2019, the Company disclosed a disappointing forecast including adjusted EBITDA for full-year fiscal 2020 in the range of $640 million to $675 million, well below analysts’ expectations of $793 million, and profitability difficulties related to its $1.8 billion acquisition of Time Inc. On this news, the price of Meredith’s shares plummeted more than 23%.

The case is Wirthwein v. Meredith Corporation, 1:19-cv-08340.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MEREDITH CORPORATION
11/01MEREDITH CORPORATION 96 HOUR DEADLIN : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kah..
BU
10/29MEREDITH : Acquires Leading Mobile Mindfulness App "Stop, Breathe & Think"
PU
10/22MEREDITH : Sells Money Brand To Ad Practitioners LLC
PU
10/18MEREDITH DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered..
NE
10/17MEREDITH : Announces Licensing Agreement With Lifetime Brands To Launch A Line O..
PU
10/17MEREDITH : PEOPLE And Katie Couric Partner On #SeeHer Story, A Digital Video Ser..
PU
10/16MEREDITH : National Media Group Announces New Brand Leadership Roles
PU
10/16MEREDITH : Showcases New Innovative Audio Programming Leveraging Trusted Brands
PU
10/16MEREDITH Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceed..
NE
10/15MEREDITH : Daphne Kwon To Join Meredith Corporation As Chief Strategy Officer
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 066 M
EBIT 2020 421 M
Net income 2020 224 M
Debt 2020 2 057 M
Yield 2020 6,20%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 1,24x
EV / Sales2021 1,10x
Capitalization 1 731 M
Chart MEREDITH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Meredith Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEREDITH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 37,60  $
Last Close Price 38,04  $
Spread / Highest target 26,2%
Spread / Average Target -1,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas H. Harty President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Mark Lacy Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph Henry Ceryanec Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Frederick B. Henry Independent Director
Philip A. Marineau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEREDITH CORPORATION-26.76%1 717
INFORMA PLC22.98%12 545
NEWS CORPORATION20.79%8 148
AXEL SPRINGER SE29.51%7 691
PEARSON PLC-27.30%6 871
SCHIBSTED17.83%6 738
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group