Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Meredith Corporation    MDP

MEREDITH CORPORATION

(MDP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MEREDITH Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Meredith Corporation To Contact The Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2019 | 11:50pm EDT

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2019) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Meredith Corporation ("Meredith" or the "Company") (NYSE: MDP) of the November 5, 2019 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6455/48818_12ef66de446a096e_001full.jpg


Faruqi & Faruqi logo

If you invested in Meredith stock or options between May 10, 2018 and September 4, 2019 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/MDP. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn: Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all those who purchased Meredith securities between May 10, 2018 and September 4, 2019 (the "Class Period"). The case, Wirthwein v. Meredith Corporation, No. 19-cv-08340 was filed on September 6, 2019, and has been assigned to Judge George B. Daniels.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failing to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Time, Inc. acquisition was not as profitable as the Company had claimed; (2) that the Company would incur additional costs for strategic investments to improve the Time business; (3) that, as a result, the Company's earnings would be materially and adversely impacted; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On September 5, 2019, the Company stated that it expected fiscal 2020 adjusted EBITDA in the range of $640 million to $675 million, which is well below analysts' expectations of $793 million. Meredith planned to increase spending to improve operations of Time, Inc., which the Company had acquired in January 2018, because the business was not as profitable as expected.

On this news, Meredith's stock fell from $43.82 on September 4, 2019 to $33.68 on September 5, 2019-a $10.12 or 23.14% drop.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Meredith's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48818


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MEREDITH CORPORATION
10/15MEREDITH Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceed..
NE
10/15MEREDITH : Daphne Kwon To Join Meredith Corporation As Chief Strategy Officer
PU
10/15FANSIDED : To Partner With The Action Network To Provide Live Odds And Sports Be..
PR
10/15MEREDITH : Adds 'Property Brothers' Title to Its Lineup of Magazines
DJ
10/14MEREDITH DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered..
NE
10/14Communications Services Down As US-China Tech Tensions Persist -- Communicati..
DJ
10/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 066 M
EBIT 2020 421 M
Net income 2020 224 M
Debt 2020 2 057 M
Yield 2020 6,67%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 1,20x
EV / Sales2021 1,07x
Capitalization 1 622 M
Chart MEREDITH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Meredith Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEREDITH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 37,60  $
Last Close Price 35,33  $
Spread / Highest target 35,9%
Spread / Average Target 6,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas H. Harty President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph Henry Ceryanec Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Frederick B. Henry Independent Director
Philip A. Marineau Independent Director
D. Mell Meredith Frazier Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEREDITH CORPORATION-31.98%1 596
INFORMA PLC25.13%12 286
NEWS CORPORATION18.24%8 014
AXEL SPRINGER SE29.40%7 485
PEARSON PLC-26.36%6 769
SCHIBSTED14.47%6 559
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group