MEREDITH : LOCAL MEDIA GROUP ANNOUNCES DIGITAL PROMOTIONS

08/01/2019 | 03:25pm EDT

DES MOINES, IA (August 1, 2019) - Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP; www.meredith.com) announced today promotions within the Local Media Group's digital team.

Bryce Moore has been promoted to Vice President of Digital Content, effective August 12, 2019. In his new role, Moore will oversee the continued evolution of Meredith's digital content hub in St. Louis, including a greater focus on video for use on air and online. He will also continue to manage content sharing between Meredith's National Media Group brands and Local Media Group stations. Moore reports to Senior Vice President of Content Gary Brown.

Most recently, Moore served as Director of Content and Distribution for the Local Media Group. He joined the Local Media Group's digital team in 2015 as Corporate Director of Digital Content. He started his digital career in 2000 at KMOV-TV in St. Louis as Website Content Manager and worked his way up to Director of Digital Media and Director of Digital Solutions.

'Bryce has done a fabulous job of spearheading cross-platform collaboration between Meredith's Local Media Group and the National Media Group brands,' said Brown. 'As the way we deliver content to our audiences continues to evolve, Bryce and his team will play a pivotal role developing distribution strategies and creating the rich content our viewers want on all platforms.

Lee Morehouse has been promoted to Digital Products Manager, also effective August 12, and will continue to report to Bill Gaffney, Vice President of Digital Operations. Morehouse will handle the Local Media Group's content management systems and provide technical, editorial, and system support to Meredith's local markets. He will also manage the digital hub's internal support portal and develop local market training.

Morehouse has ten years of experience working in digital news, including three years at Newsy.com. Prior to joining the Meredith Local Media Group, he was Vice President of Production for GoodWizard in Columbia, MO.

'Lee has done a great job leading the digital content hub and has shown great expertise with our content management systems,' said Brown. 'I am thrilled to see Lee in this new role. I am excited for the great things to come from Bryce, Lee, and the entire Meredith Local Media Group digital team.'

Meredith Corporation has been committed to service journalism for more than 115 years. Today, Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms - including broadcast television, print and digital - to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising partners.

Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations reaching 11 percent of U.S. households. Meredith's portfolio is concentrated in large, fast-growing markets, with seven stations in the nation's Top 25 and 13 in Top 50 markets. Meredith's stations produce approximately 700 hours of local news and entertainment content each week and operate leading local digital destinations.

Disclaimer

Meredith Corporation published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 19:24:02 UTC
