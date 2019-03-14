Log in
Meredith Corporation

MEREDITH CORPORATION

(MDP)
My previous session
Meredith : And Fear Free, LLC Introduce Happy Paws Magazine

0
03/14/2019

New Magazine Available at Meredith's Magazine Store and On Newsstands Nationwide Beginning April 9

DES MOINES, Iowa, March 14, 2019/PRNewswire / -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP; meredith.com), the nation's largest brand-powered food, lifestyle and entertainment media company, and Fear Free, LLC, a veterinary, pet professional and pet owner education company, have come together to introduce Happy Paws magazine.

Written by veterinary and pet professional experts, including board-certified veterinary behaviorists, Happy Paws will assist pet owners in providing their pets with the physical and emotional care they need to live happier, healthier and fuller lives. The new publication is available now through Meredith's Magazine Store and will be available on newsstands nationwide beginning Tuesday, April 9.

  • Happy Paws Magazine

Happy Paws marks the latest magazine to debut from Meredith. Meredith launched The Magnolia Journal, a quarterly lifestyle magazine from Chip and Joanna Gaines, in 2017; Hungry Girl, a publication created with Lisa Lillien, a leader in the better-for-you food space and founder of hungry-girl.com, in 2018; and Forks Over Knives, based on the popular plant-based diet, in 2016.

'We're excited to introduce another brand to our portfolio of trusted, relevant and inspiring magazines,' said VP and Group Publisher Scott Mortimer. 'Dr. Marty Beckerand his team at Fear Free have built a large and engaged audience for our targeted readers with their successful book and large digital following, building a great foundation for the launch of this new title.'

Readers can anticipate fresh, cutting-edge content in Happy Paws, including knowing when your dog is happy, helping your pet overcome fears and anxieties, building communication and trust with your pet and easy ways to save money on pet care.

'Today's world can be incredibly stressful and overloaded, and it's very common to see dog and cat owners experiencing guilt and stress about the quality of their pets' lives,' said Fear Free founder Dr. Marty Becker. 'They worry that their pets are bored and lonely, and in many cases, they're right. Even worse, many dogs and cats feel so much fear, anxiety and stress when going to the veterinarian that they don't receive necessary medical care. We are partnering with Meredith to bring those dedicated pet parents expert resources and tools to provide their pets with the very best life.'

Meredith's wide range of pet coverage, featured across brands such as PEOPLE, REAL SIMPLE, Southern Living and Family Circle, is extremely popular among readers. Ownership of pets, particularly dogs, is on the rise in the U.S., with nearly 60 percent of all U.S. households with one or more dogs, according to the 2017/2018 Pet Ownership and Demographic Sourcebook. That's the highest rate of dog ownership since the American Veterinary Medical Foundation began measuring it in 1982.

Pet products and services are also a growing market, with more than $72 billion spent on pets in the U.S. in the past year, according to the American Pet Products Association.

For additional information, visit Meredith's Magazine Store.

ABOUT FEAR FREE, LLC
 Fear Free, LLC (Fearfreehappyhomes.com) provides online and in-person education to veterinary professionals, the pet professional community and pet owners. Fear Free's mission is to prevent and alleviate fear, anxiety and stress in pets by inspiring and educating the people who care for them.

ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION
 Meredith Corporation has been committed to service journalism for more than 115 years. Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms-including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video-to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners. Meredith's National Media Group reaches more than 175 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including over 80 percent of U.S. millennial women. Meredith is the No. 1 magazine operator in the U.S. and owner of the largest premium content digital network for American consumers. Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations, reaching 11 percent of U.S. households.

SOURCE Meredith Corporation

For further information: Jill Davison, 212-522-0105, Jill.Davison@meredith.com, OR Alexis Leshner, 212-522-0383, Alexis.Leshner@meredith.com

Disclaimer

Meredith Corporation published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 12:13:09 UTC
