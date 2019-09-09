Log in
Meredith : CEO Tom Harty Purchases 12,000 Shares Of Company Stock

09/09/2019 | 01:17pm EDT

DES MOINES, Iowa, Sept. 9, 2019/PRNewswire / -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP; www.meredith.com) - the leading diversified media company reaching 180 million American consumers each month - announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Hartytoday purchased 12,000 shares of Meredith common stock on the open market at an average price of $35.02per share.

'Over the last 18 months we have positioned Meredith for long-term revenue and profit growth,' Harty said. 'Personally, I do not believe our current share price reflects our potential, and that's why I continue to invest personal funds in company shares.'

This is the third time since Harty became CEO in January 2018that he has purchased company shares. With these additional purchases, Harty now holds nearly 100,000 shares of Meredith stock or stock equivalents.

Meredith has been committed to service journalism for more than 115 years. Today, Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms-including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video-to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners.

Meredith's National Media Group reaches over 180 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including 115 American women and nearly 90 percent of U.S. millennial females. Meredith is a leader in creating content across media platforms and life stages in key consumer interest areas such as entertainment, food, lifestyle, parenting and home. Meredith is the No. 1 magazine operator in the U.S., and owner of the largest premium content digital network for American consumers. Meredith's leading national brands include PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, Allrecipes, REAL SIMPLE, SHAPE, Southern Living and Martha Stewart Living. Meredith also features robust brand licensing activities including more than 3,000 SKUs of branded products at 4,000 Walmart stores across the U.S. and at walmart.com.

Meredith's National Media Group also includes leading affinity marketer Synapse, and The Foundry, the company's state-of-the-art creative lab and content studio. Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations reaching 11 percent of U.S. households and 30 million viewers. Meredith's portfolio is concentrated in large, fast-growing markets, with seven stations in the nation's Top 25 markets-including Atlanta, Phoenix, St. Louisand Portland-and 13 in the Top 50. Meredith's stations produce more than 700 hours of local news and entertainment content each week, and operate leading local digital destinations. Meredith also owns MNI Targeted Media, which delivers targeted advertising solutions to more than 1,200 clients on a local, regional and national level.

SOURCE Meredith Corporation

For further information: Mike Lovel, Director of Investor Relations; (515) 284-3622; Mike.Lovell@meredith.com

Disclaimer

Meredith Corporation published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 17:16:06 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 056 M
EBIT 2020 416 M
Net income 2020 224 M
Debt 2020 2 057 M
Yield 2020 6,85%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 1,19x
EV / Sales2021 1,06x
Capitalization 1 582 M
Chart MEREDITH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Meredith Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEREDITH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 47,80  $
Last Close Price 34,40  $
Spread / Highest target 97,7%
Spread / Average Target 39,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas H. Harty President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Mark Lacy Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph Henry Ceryanec Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Frederick B. Henry Independent Director
Philip A. Marineau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEREDITH CORPORATION-33.77%1 582
INFORMA PLC35.00%13 111
NEWS CORP24.32%8 381
PEARSON PLC-8.46%8 236
AXEL SPRINGER27.58%7 493
SCHIBSTED-8.00%6 888
