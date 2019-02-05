Meredith : Christopher Roberts III Appointed to Meredith Board of Directors

DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP; www.meredith.com) Board of Directors on February 2, 2019, appointed Christopher Roberts III to the Meredith Board as a Class II Director, effective at its next board meeting on May 7, 2019. Roberts will stand for election for a full two-year term expiring November 10, 2021, at Meredith's Annual Shareholders Meeting in November 2019.

Roberts, 56, is one of the country's leading consumer food production and agribusiness executives. He is currently president of Dairy Foods for Land O'Lakes, Inc., holding responsibility for all strategic and commercial activities in the $4 billion Retail, Foodservice, Ingredient and Industrial sectors. Roberts previously held positions of increasing responsibility at Cargill Inc., including serving as president of Cargill Foodservice North America. Roberts built his career in leadership roles at PepsiCo Inc. and The Coca Cola Company.

Roberts earned a Bachelor's of Arts degree from the University of Illinois and a Master's of Management degree from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

'We welcome Chris to the Board of Directors and look forward to his contribution,' said Meredith Executive Chairman Stephen M. Lacy. 'His broad experience across several of America's largest food companies is a great complement to Meredith's position as the largest food media company in the United States.'

Also at the meeting, the Board extended Chairman Lacy's term one year to November 10, 2020, as a Class I Director. On January 15, Meredith announced Lacy would be retiring as Executive Chairman on March 31, 2019, following his 65th birthday on March 20, 2019, to become Non-Executive Chairman. These moves are all in keeping with Meredith's long-standing leadership succession practices.

'We are pleased to have Steve's continuing strong leadership and steady hand in the Chairman's role,' said Mell Meredith, Vice Chairman of the Meredith Board of Directors. 'I want to also welcome Chris Roberts to the Board and look forward to his contributions.'

