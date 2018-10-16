Meredith Corporation : Promotes Kevin James To VP/General Manager Of Phoenix Duopoly KPHO/KTVK

PHOENIX, Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP; www.meredith.com) announced today that it has promoted Kevin James to Vice President and General Manager of its television duopoly in Phoenix, KPHO-TV and KTVK-TV(CBS5 and 3TV), effective immediately. James currently serves as Director of Sales and replaces Ed Munson, who retired in September.

"Kevin has been an outstanding leader in the Meredith Local Media Group since 2005, and I am confident that he is the right person to lead 'Arizona's Family' into the future," said Patrick McCreery, Meredith Local Media Group President. "Kevin has great strategic vision for CBS5 and 3TV and he understands the opportunities in our industry. I look forward to seeing great growth and success under his leadership."

James joined Meredith as the Local Sales Manager at KPHO-TV in 2005. He was promoted to General Sales Manager at Meredith's FOX affiliate in Las Vegas, KVVU-TV, in 2013. He returned to Phoenix in 2017 for the Director of Sales position at CBS5 and 3TV.

Prior to joining Meredith, James worked as National Sales Manager at WLFL-WB22 in Raleigh, NC. He also worked in sales positions at WTWB-WB20 in Greensboro, NC, and WMFR/WTCK in High Point, NC.

"It is a great privilege to have the opportunity to lead the amazing team at CBS5 and 3TV. They are dedicated to providing the best local news, sports and entertainment programming in the Phoenix market," said James. "I am grateful for Ed Munson's mentorship over the past two years, and look forward to continuing his legacy."

James earned a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies-Broadcast Journalism from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He is a graduate of the National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation's Executive Development program, and a graduate of the Leadership Las Vegas Leadership Advance program.

Meredith Corporation has been committed to service journalism for more than 115 years. Today, Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms – including broadcast television, print and digital – to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising partners.

Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations reaching 11 percent of U.S. households. Meredith's portfolio is concentrated in large, fast-growing markets, with seven stations in the nation's Top 25 and 13 in Top 50 markets. Meredith's stations produce approximately 700 hours of local news and entertainment content each week and operate leading local digital destinations.

