Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Meredith Corporation    MDP

MEREDITH CORPORATION (MDP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Meredith Corporation : Promotes Kevin James To VP/General Manager Of Phoenix Duopoly KPHO/KTVK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 12:11am CEST

PHOENIX, Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP; www.meredith.com) announced today that it has promoted Kevin James to Vice President and General Manager of its television duopoly in Phoenix, KPHO-TV and KTVK-TV(CBS5 and 3TV), effective immediately. James currently serves as Director of Sales and replaces Ed Munson, who retired in September.     

Meredith Corporation Promotes Kevin James to VP/General Manager of Duopoly KPHO/KTVK Phoenix

"Kevin has been an outstanding leader in the Meredith Local Media Group since 2005, and I am confident that he is the right person to lead 'Arizona's Family' into the future," said Patrick McCreery, Meredith Local Media Group President. "Kevin has great strategic vision for CBS5 and 3TV and he understands the opportunities in our industry. I look forward to seeing great growth and success under his leadership."

James joined Meredith as the Local Sales Manager at KPHO-TV in 2005. He was promoted to General Sales Manager at Meredith's FOX affiliate in Las Vegas, KVVU-TV, in 2013. He returned to Phoenix in 2017 for the Director of Sales position at CBS5 and 3TV. 

Prior to joining Meredith, James worked as National Sales Manager at WLFL-WB22 in Raleigh, NC. He also worked in sales positions at WTWB-WB20 in Greensboro, NC, and WMFR/WTCK in High Point, NC. 

"It is a great privilege to have the opportunity to lead the amazing team at CBS5 and 3TV. They are dedicated to providing the best local news, sports and entertainment programming in the Phoenix market," said James. "I am grateful for Ed Munson's mentorship over the past two years, and look forward to continuing his legacy." 

James earned a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies-Broadcast Journalism from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He is a graduate of the National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation's Executive Development program, and a graduate of the Leadership Las Vegas Leadership Advance program. 

Meredith Corporation has been committed to service journalism for more than 115 years. Today, Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms – including broadcast television, print and digital – to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising partners.

Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations reaching 11 percent of U.S. households. Meredith's portfolio is concentrated in large, fast-growing markets, with seven stations in the nation's Top 25 and 13 in Top 50 markets. Meredith's stations produce approximately 700 hours of local news and entertainment content each week and operate leading local digital destinations.

 

Meredith introduces an updated market positioning and logo that reflect the strength of Meredith's national and local consumer media brands as well as its expanded portfolio of marketing solutions. (PRNewsFoto/Meredith Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Meredith Corporation)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meredith-corporation-promotes-kevin-james-to-vpgeneral-manager-of-phoenix-duopoly-kphoktvk-300731375.html

SOURCE Meredith Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MEREDITH CORPORATION
12:11aMEREDITH CORPORATION : Promotes Kevin James To VP/General Manager Of Phoenix Duo..
PR
12:01aMEREDITH : Todd Brown Promoted To Senior Vice President And Chief Revenue Office..
PR
10/11MEREDITH : Registration Opens For The 2019 SHAPE Women's Half-Marathon
PR
10/10MEREDITH : To Announce Its Plans To Extend Live Programming And New IGTV Program..
PU
10/05MEREDITH : Parents Magazine Reveals The Best Toys Of 2018
PU
10/03MEREDITH CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
10/02MEREDITH : Updates Presentation Time At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference
PU
10/02MEREDITH : Parents Magazine Announces 10th Annual Best Children's Books List
PU
09/28MEREDITH : To Present At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference
PU
09/20MEREDITH : FOOD & WINE Collaborates With Blackberry Farm Brewery To Create Limit..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/10High Yield Dividend Champion Portfolio - October Update 
10/03Wall Street Targets 90 Champions, Contenders, And Challengers As Dividend Sta.. 
09/21DIVIDEND CHAMPION SPOTLIGHT : Meredith Corporation 
09/17The Next Phase To The Trade War (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
09/17WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Next Phase To Trade War 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.