Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Meredith Corporation    MDP

MEREDITH CORPORATION

(MDP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Meredith : DEPARTURES Announces Legend Awards Honorees

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 04:22pm EDT

--Four Seasons, Uber, Zahav, Oceania, Qantas, and Raffles Singapore Are Among The Top Hotels, In-Flight Amenities, and Best Cities Being Recognized--

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2019/PRNewswire / -- DEPARTURES®, the leading voice of luxury and experiences published by Meredith Corporation for American Express Platinum Card® Members, today announced the winners of its 2019 DEPARTURES Legend Awards for excellence in travel and hospitality. Four Seasons, Uber, Zahav, Oceania, Qantas, and Raffles Singapore are among the honorees. The awards are sponsored by Porsche.

'The DEPARTURES Legend Awards celebrate the very best of what's available right now in luxury travel, helping our readers plan once-in-a-lifetime vacations and better business trips alike,' said Jeffries Blackerby, Editor-in-Chief of DEPARTURES.

The awards, selected by the DEPARTURES Editorial team, span 16 categories, from Best Luxury Hotel Opening to Most Instagrammable Destination, covering every aspect of air, rail, and hotel travel experiences and amenities. The awards are a new flagship for DEPARTURES.com

'For the first time, DEPARTURES.com has curated a set of truly legendary brands and destinations that continue to super-serve our audience on every level,' said Deanne Kaczerski, Digital Executive Editor of Departures. 'We're always looking for things that go beyond elevating an experience-we want to give our audience something to share and talk about.'

Editors curated the list of honorees based on experiences between September 2018and September 2019, awarding honors to at least 10 properties, products or services per category.

The 2019 DEPARTURES Legends Awards categories are:

  1. Best New Hotel Opening
  2. Best Hotel Renovation or Reopening
  3. Best Meal
  4. Best Unique Eco-Initiatives
  5. Best Luxury Transport
  6. Most Instagrammable Destinations
  7. Most Stunning Buildings
  8. Most Amazing Over-the-Top Suites
  9. Best Products That Change the Way We Travel
  10. Best In-Flight Amenities
  11. Best Luxury Cruise Lines
  12. Best Adventure and Over-the-Top Experiences
  13. Best Cities to Visit
  14. Best Private Transportation
  15. Best Private Islands
  16. Best Wellness Experiences

The full list of honorees, along with detailed explanations for why each honoree was chosen, can be found on the DEPARTURES website: https://www.departures.com/legend-awards.

ABOUT DEPARTURES
DEPARTURES®, the leading voice of luxury and experiences, is published by Meredith Corporation for American Express Platinum Card® Members. DEPARTURES is published seven times a year, publishes DEPARTURES Home + Design biannually and has 18 international editions. Centurion® is published bi-annually for Centurion Members.

SOURCE Meredith Corporation

For further information: Jill Davison, Jill.Davison@meredith.com, 212-522-0105; Alexis Leshner, Alexis.Leshner@meredith.com, 212-522-0383

Disclaimer

Meredith Corporation published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 20:21:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MEREDITH CORPORATION
04:22pMEREDITH : DEPARTURES Announces Legend Awards Honorees
PU
10/04SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces Another Complaint Filed Against..
BU
10/03MEREDITH : American Women Confronting Burnout At Epidemic Levels, According To N..
PU
10/03MEREDITH DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered..
NE
10/01MEREDITH : Chief Financial Officer Joe Ceryanec Announces Retirement
PU
09/30MEREDITH : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Meredith Corporation I..
BU
09/26MEREDITH DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered..
NE
09/25MEREDITH : Festival People en Español Announces Exciting And Engaging Programmin..
PU
09/19MEREDITH : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the ..
BU
09/19MEREDITH : REAL SIMPLE Opens Second Annual Idea Home In Brooklyn
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 066 M
EBIT 2020 421 M
Net income 2020 224 M
Debt 2020 2 057 M
Yield 2020 6,68%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 1,20x
EV / Sales2021 1,07x
Capitalization 1 621 M
Chart MEREDITH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Meredith Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEREDITH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 37,60  $
Last Close Price 35,30  $
Spread / Highest target 36,0%
Spread / Average Target 6,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas H. Harty President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph Henry Ceryanec Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Frederick B. Henry Independent Director
Philip A. Marineau Independent Director
D. Mell Meredith Frazier Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEREDITH CORPORATION-32.04%1 675
INFORMA PLC26.47%13 117
NEWS CORPORATION22.11%8 264
AXEL SPRINGER27.89%7 447
PEARSON PLC-22.93%7 069
SCHIBSTED16.95%6 798
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group