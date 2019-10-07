Meredith : DEPARTURES Announces Legend Awards Honorees

--Four Seasons, Uber, Zahav, Oceania, Qantas, and Raffles Singapore Are Among The Top Hotels, In-Flight Amenities, and Best Cities Being Recognized--

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2019/PRNewswire / -- DEPARTURES®, the leading voice of luxury and experiences published by Meredith Corporation for American Express Platinum Card® Members, today announced the winners of its 2019 DEPARTURES Legend Awards for excellence in travel and hospitality. Four Seasons, Uber, Zahav, Oceania, Qantas, and Raffles Singapore are among the honorees. The awards are sponsored by Porsche.

'The DEPARTURES Legend Awards celebrate the very best of what's available right now in luxury travel, helping our readers plan once-in-a-lifetime vacations and better business trips alike,' said Jeffries Blackerby, Editor-in-Chief of DEPARTURES.

The awards, selected by the DEPARTURES Editorial team, span 16 categories, from Best Luxury Hotel Opening to Most Instagrammable Destination, covering every aspect of air, rail, and hotel travel experiences and amenities. The awards are a new flagship for DEPARTURES.com

'For the first time, DEPARTURES.com has curated a set of truly legendary brands and destinations that continue to super-serve our audience on every level,' said Deanne Kaczerski, Digital Executive Editor of Departures. 'We're always looking for things that go beyond elevating an experience-we want to give our audience something to share and talk about.'

Editors curated the list of honorees based on experiences between September 2018and September 2019, awarding honors to at least 10 properties, products or services per category.

The 2019 DEPARTURES Legends Awards categories are:

Best New Hotel Opening Best Hotel Renovation or Reopening Best Meal Best Unique Eco-Initiatives Best Luxury Transport Most Instagrammable Destinations Most Stunning Buildings Most Amazing Over-the-Top Suites Best Products That Change the Way We Travel Best In-Flight Amenities Best Luxury Cruise Lines Best Adventure and Over-the-Top Experiences Best Cities to Visit Best Private Transportation Best Private Islands Best Wellness Experiences

The full list of honorees, along with detailed explanations for why each honoree was chosen, can be found on the DEPARTURES website: https://www.departures.com/legend-awards.

ABOUT DEPARTURES

DEPARTURES®, the leading voice of luxury and experiences, is published by Meredith Corporation for American Express Platinum Card® Members. DEPARTURES is published seven times a year, publishes DEPARTURES Home + Design biannually and has 18 international editions. Centurion® is published bi-annually for Centurion Members.

