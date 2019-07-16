Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Meredith Corporation    MDP

MEREDITH CORPORATION

(MDP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Meredith : DISH Network Drops Meredith-Owned Television Stations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 09:15pm EDT

DES MOINES, IA (July 16, 2019) - Today Meredith Corporation-owned stations were dropped from the DISH Network lineup. By law, cable and satellite companies must negotiate in good faith with television stations before dropping the TV stations' signals. DISH failed to reach an agreement. Meredith-owned stations' programming, including local news and many popular CBS, FOX, ABC and NBC programs are not be available on DISH systems. Meredith-owned stations will still be available over-the-air and from all other cable, satellite, and OTT providers serving their respective markets.

'Meredith has been trying for months to get DISH Network to negotiate seriously and reaching a deal is our top priority,' said Patrick McCreery, President, Meredith Local Media Group. 'We know the vital local news, emergency information, and top-rated sports and entertainment programming we provide are important to DISH's customers, and we hope DISH will make it a priority to reach a deal too. Meredith stands ready, willing and able to reach a fair deal with DISH. Meredith has successfully completed hundreds of carriage agreements, and there is still time for DISH to reach a deal too.'

The following stations are affected by DISH Network's blackout:

  • Atlanta CBS affiliate WGCL, DMA Rank - 10
  • Phoenix CBS affiliate KPHO and KTVK (IND), DMA Rank - 12
  • St. Louis CBS affiliate KMOV, DMA Rank - 21
  • Portland FOX affiliate KPTV and KPDX (MYN), DMA Rank - 22
  • Nashville NBC affiliate WSMV, DMA Rank - 27
  • Kansas City CBS affiliate KCTV and KSMO (IND), DMA Rank - 32
  • Hartford-New Haven CBS affiliate WFSB, DMA Rank - 33
  • Greenville-Spartanburg FOX affiliate WHNS, DMA Rank - 38
  • Las Vegas FOX affiliate KVVU, DMA Rank - 39
  • Mobile-Pensacola FOX affiliate WALA, DMA - 58
  • Flint-Saginaw CBS affiliate WNEM, DMA Rank - 65
  • Springfield-Holyoke CBS affiliate WSHM, FOX affiliate WGGB-DT and ABC affiliate WGGB, DMA Rank - 108

Meredith Corporation has been committed to service journalism for more than 115 years. Today, Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms - including broadcast television, print and digital - to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising partners.

Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations reaching 11 percent of U.S. households. Meredith's portfolio is concentrated in large, fast-growing markets, with seven stations in the nation's Top 25 and 13 in Top 50 markets. Meredith's stations produce approximately 700 hours of local news and entertainment content each week and operate leading local digital destinations.

Disclaimer

Meredith Corporation published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 01:14:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MEREDITH CORPORATION
09:15pMEREDITH : DISH Network Drops Meredith-Owned Television Stations
PU
07/12MEREDITH : DISH Network May Drop Meredith-Owned Stations
PU
07/10MEREDITH : Hoi An, Vietnam, Is No. 1 City Overall in 24th Annual Travel + Leisur..
PR
06/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/17MEREDITH : Small media company to run Sports Illustrated for new owner
AQ
06/10MEREDITH CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements ..
AQ
06/03MEREDITH : To Present At Gabelli & Company Investor Conference
PR
05/30MEREDITH CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 127 M
EBIT 2019 389 M
Net income 2019 84,9 M
Debt 2019 1 945 M
Yield 2019 4,10%
P/E ratio 2019 29,5x
P/E ratio 2020 17,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,42x
EV / Sales2020 1,32x
Capitalization 2 496 M
Chart MEREDITH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Meredith Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEREDITH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 63,20  $
Last Close Price 54,59  $
Spread / Highest target 24,6%
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas H. Harty President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Mark Lacy Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph Henry Ceryanec Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Frederick B. Henry Independent Director
Philip A. Marineau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEREDITH CORPORATION4.87%2 520
WOLTERS KLUWER (ADR)--.--%19 492
INFORMA PLC33.42%13 156
PEARSON-7.95%8 264
NEWS CORP17.71%7 823
AXEL SPRINGER SE25.76%7 526
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About