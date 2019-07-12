Meredith : DISH Network May Drop Meredith-Owned Stations

DES MOINES, IA, July 12, 2019 -- Today Meredith Corporation-owned stations began notifying its viewers that DISH Network may drop the stations from its lineup on July 15, 2019, at 7 p.m. EDT. By law, cable and satellite companies must negotiate in good faith with television stations before dropping the TV stations' signals. If DISH fails to reach an agreement, these Meredith-owned stations' programming, including local news and many popular CBS, FOX, ABC and NBC programs will not be available on DISH systems as of July 15, 2019, at 7 p.m. EDT. Meredith-owned stations will still be available over-the-air and from all other cable, satellite, and OTT providers serving their respective markets.

'Meredith has been trying for months to get DISH Network to negotiate seriously. Reaching a deal and preventing a blackout is our top priority,' said Patrick McCreery, President, Meredith Local Media Group. 'We know the vital local news, emergency information, and top-rated sports and entertainment programming we provide are important to DISH's customers, and we hope DISH will make it a priority to reach a deal too. Meredith stands ready, willing and able to reach a fair deal with DISH. Meredith has successfully completed hundreds of carriage agreements, and there is still time for DISH to reach a deal too.'

The following stations will be affected by DISH Network's potential blackout:

Atlanta CBS affiliate WGCL, DMA Rank - 10

Phoenix CBS affiliate KPHO and KTVK (IND), DMA Rank - 12

St. Louis CBS affiliate KMOV, DMA Rank - 21

Portland FOX affiliates KPTV and KPDX (MYN), DMA Rank - 22

Nashville NBC affiliate WSMV, DMA Rank - 27

Kansas City CBS affiliate KCTV and KSMO (IND), DMA Rank - 32

Hartford-New Haven CBS affiliate WFSB, DMA Rank - 33

Greenville-Spartanburg FOX affiliate WHNS, DMA Rank - 38

Las Vegas FOX affiliate KVVU, DMA Rank - 39

Mobile-Pensacola FOX affiliate WALA, DMA - 58

Flint-Saginaw CBS affiliate WNEM, DMA Rank - 65

Springfield-Holyoke CBS affiliate WSHM, FOX affiliate WGGB-DT and ABC affiliate WGGB, DMA Rank - 108

