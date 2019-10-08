Meredith : Debuts NSFW(ish), A Long-Form Newsletter On Sex, Love And Relationships For Millennial Women

Meredith Corporation Debuts NSFW(ish), A Long-Form Newsletter On Sex, Love And Relationships For Millennial Women

--Features Content from SHAPE, Health, HelloGiggles, InStyle and Other Meredith Brands--

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2019/PRNewswire / -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP; www.meredith.com), the leading media and marketing company, today announced the launch of NSFW(ish), a longform weekly newsletter for young women about sex, love and relationships. NSFW(ish) (Not Safe For Work (ish)) is written by Maria Del Russo, a writer specializing in relationships, wellness and culture. NSFW(ish) features new, email-only content from Del Russoand top content curated from Meredith'swomen's style and wellness brands, such as SHAPE, Health, HelloGiggles and InStyle.

'As we continue to see a spike in interest in sex and relationships content from our newsletter audience, we believe the intimacy and immediacy of email is exactly the right format for this type of expert relationship-related content from our trusted brands. We're thrilled to bring NSFW(ish) directly to our users' inboxes in partnership with Maria Del Russo, whose relatable, frank, and funny voice resonates with readers,' said Amanda Wolfe, Senior Director, Content Strategy for the Health & Parenting vertical at Meredith.

NSFW(ish) is inclusive and empowering and will cover topics such as:

Sexual health

Online dating

Self love

'Gen Z and Millennial women have a unique perspective on navigating sex, love and relationships, which we'll explore in NSFW(ish),' says Del Russo. 'My hope is that people who read our newsletter will feel empowered to chart a course for their own lives that makes them happy.'

NSFW(ish) is complementary to Meredith'saudience, and will be promoted across Meredith'snetwork of sites. Readers can sign up for NWSF(ish)here. It is the second long-form newsletter launched in Meredith'sportfolio in recent months. In July, MONEY.com launched Dollar Scholar, which covers personal finance topics with a focus on millennial issues. Dollar Scholar has had strong traction, with more than 75Ksubscribers now receiving the newsletter.

ABOUT MARIA DEL RUSSO

Maria Del Russois a writer specializing in relationships, wellness, and culture. Her first book, 'Simple Acts of Love,' was published by Simon & Schuster under the imprint Adams Media earlier this year. She is currently working on her second book, a collection of essays.

Maria's writing has appeared in InStyle, The Cut, The Washington Post, Glamour, Man Repeller, Coveteur, Men's Health, Bustle, The Lily, Out, Medium, Refinery29, and Playboy, where she also served as advisor for the publication's Spring 2019 issue. She also contributes editorial content for brands such as Rory and CBD for Life.

ABOUT MEREDITHCORPORATION

Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP: Meredith.com ) has been committed to service journalism for more than 115 years. Meredithuses multiple distribution platforms-including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video-to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners. Meredith'sNational Media Group reaches more than 190 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including over 90 percent of U.S. millennial women. Meredithis the No. 1 magazine operator in the U.S. and owner of the largest premium content digital network for American consumers. Meredith'sLocal Media Group includes 17 television stations, reaching 11 percent of U.S. households.

