Meredith : FOOD & WINE Celebrates 40th Anniversary

Premiering as an Insert in Playboy Magazine in 1978, FOOD & WINE Showcases 40 Years of Epicurean Content in Its September Issue

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2018/PRNewswire / -- Today, Meredith's (NYSE: MDP, Meredith.com) FOOD & WINE celebrates its 40th anniversary with the release of its September issue, which hits newsstands now.

The 40th anniversary issue comes after an extraordinarily successful year for FOOD & WINE: The brand celebrated the 30th class of its Best New Chefs franchise and the 36th FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen, launched the first-of-its-kind mentorship program for chefs, and premiered a beautiful redesign in the June issue. As editor-in-chief for just over a year, Hunter Lewishas maintained the brand's success in discovering the best new kitchen talent across the country and has raised the mark for quality content in the crowded food space.

Food-And-Wine-Sept18-Cover

'For 40 years, FOOD & WINE has reflected the very best in food and drink culture, and we are thrilled to mark our 40th anniversary by celebrating the culinary legends who have shaped cuisine in America,' said Lewis. 'It's an honor to carry their recipes, values and traditions forward as we lay the groundwork for the next 40 years of the brand.'

To celebrate this anniversary, the brand is showcasing many of the extraordinary chefs and epicurean geniuses who have been featured in FOOD & WINE throughout the years. Highlights include the following:

The anniversary issue is a special recipe showcase celebrating 40 years of the brand.

This issue highlights-out of more than 24,000 recipes the brand has published since 1978-the 40 best-ever recipes, which were so memorable, so revelatory, so delicious, that they have stood the test of time. One recipe is featured from every year since the brand's inception.

From Jacques Pepin's Grand Marnier Soufflé in the inaugural insert in Playboy to Alice Waters's Baked Goat Cheese Salad and Andrew Zimmern's Baltimore-Style Crab Cakes, the chosen cooks and recipes reflect four decades of food trends and tastemakers.

The anniversary issue also includes recipes from such chefs as Julia Child, Paul Bocuse, Jeremiah Tower, and Wolfgang Puck.

, Paul Bocuse, , and Wolfgang Puck. The brand's Instagram launched a campaign to #CookThe40, which showcases the best of the best of American cuisine in the past four decades.

FOOD & WINE's digital and social platforms have also been achieving great success. In the past 12 months, across social platforms, FOOD & WINE has recorded more than 1 billion impressions, over 110 million video views and over 18 million interactions. FoodAndWine.com has experienced outstanding 89% year-over-year growth. Adding to that success, the website won a 2018 James Beard Award in the Personal Essay category for 'Dear Women: Own Your Stories,' by Lisa Donovan.

Since the appointment of Publisher Thomas Bairearlier this year, recent advertising wins have included Acura, American Express, Charleston, Holland America, Lexus, Pure Leaf, Robert Mondaviand Samsung.

