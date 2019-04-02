Meredith : Parents Names The 10 Best Family Cars Of 2019

Top Picks Offer Great Value, Safety, and Family-Friendly Features, including Easy Car Seat Installation and the Latest Technology

NEW YORK, April 2, 2019/PRNewswire / -- PARENTS, the most trusted brand and leading voice for millennial moms, today revealed the 10 Best Family Cars of 2019. As a reliable resource for car shoppers, PARENTS started with 30 minivans and SUVs that passed government safety tests with flying colors and provide good value. A child passenger safety technician installed multiple car seats in each, and a mom mechanic weighed in about gas mileage, maintenance costs, and high-tech driving features. To determine the 10 winners, PARENTS also looked at family-friendly elements, such as entertainment systems and the number and placement of cupholders.

'Second to the home, the car is at the center of our parenting universe,' said Liz Vaccariello, Editor-in-Chief of PARENTS. 'Moms and dads need a vehicle that can handle their squad and haul all of their stuff. In developing this list, we wanted to evaluate what's important to families at a level that exceeds other car rankings. This meant understanding the fundamental features needed in a vehicle, while also keeping in-car entertainment, and of course, safety top of mind.'

Meredith Corporation Best Family Cars-2019

According to PARENTS, the 10 Best Family Cars of 2019 are:

BEST MINIVANS

Honda Odyssey ($30,190+)

The Odyssey is perfect for shuttling a lot of kids in car seats or boosters. The Odyssey can comfortably fit up to six child safety seats. The touchscreen CabinTalk system allows the driver to project their voice via a speaker system all around the vehicle. New safety features for EX models and higher ($34,160+) include adjusted steering in the event the vehicle drifts, and an updated braking system that activates the brakes if a collision is imminent.

This is the only minivan with all-wheel drive, which improves traction in rain or snow. Other safety features include automatic high beams and pedestrian detection while on the road. The Sienna is spacious and can fit four to five car seats or boosters. Unique to the Sienna is a factory-installed Auto-Access Seat for passengers with limited mobility. Drivers can push a button on the door to rotate the seat outside of the car and lower it to almost street-level.

The budget-friendly van got a makeover for 2019: a restyled bumper, better-looking headlights, redesigned doors, and stain-resistant seat fabric. The Sedona also includes a new eight-speed transmission which gives the car as much power as other higher-priced vans on the lot. It fits five car seats or boosters.

BEST 3-ROW SUVs

Nissan Pathfinder ($31,230+)

The Nissan Pathfinder is equipped with a patented rear-door alert system, designed by two mom-engineers. The system honks automatically if the back door is opened right before a trip, but not after. The parking camera gives a 360-degree view allowing you to see any objects that would otherwise be hidden in a blind spot.

The newly redesigned Honda Pilot provides features found in the Honda Odyssey, like CabinTalk, and offers room for up to five car seats or boosters. The Touring model is equipped with a feature that allows you to simply kick under the rear bumper to open the trunk.

One of largest SUV on this list, the Volkswagen Atlas provides ample legroom and cargo space even with five car seats or boosters installed. The Atlas gets good gas mileage and offers a six-year, 72,000-mile warranty.

The perfect vehicle for the adventure-seeking family, the Subaru Ascent comes with raised ladder-type roof rails, automated emergency breaking if the vehicle senses a crash, and a storage compartment behind the third row. It also boasts 19 cupholders, and some models can tow up to 5,000 pounds.

BEST 2-ROW SUVs

GMC Terrain ($25,000+)

Innovative safety features on the GMC Terrain include Rear Cross Traffic Alert, which warns you when someone walks behind your car as you're backing up.

The most fuel-efficient vehicle on the list, the Subaru Forester gets up to 33 mpg on the highway. It includes Subaru's EyeSight safety feature which prevents you from swaying into other lanes and slows the car down if you are about to hit an object on the road.

Easy to navigate in tight spaces, the Ford Escape fits two to three car seats or boosters. A free Ford app allows drivers to speak to Amazon Alexa-whether it's to order additional supplies or to check the daily schedule.

'The 10 Best Family Cars of 2019' appears in the May issue of PARENTS and online at parents.com/bestcars

