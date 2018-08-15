Meredith : REAL SIMPLE To Launch First-Ever Idea Home In Brooklyn

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent, Organizers from NEAT Method, and More Join REAL SIMPLE to Curate the Home

Home Filled With DIY Tips for Applying Modern Design Trends and Organization Solutions

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2018/PRNewswire / -- REAL SIMPLE today announced that it is launching the first-ever REAL SIMPLE Home at an apartment in Brooklyn, New York. Launching on September 26, the apartment will showcase DIY organizing strategies, modern design ideas, and innovative products from home organizers, interior designers, and REAL SIMPLE editors.

Each room in the apartment will be curated by a notable interior designer and a team of home organizers, including: designers Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent, who are debuting their exclusive new furniture collection for Living Spaces which will be featured in the home; designer and television personality Sabrina Soto;Donna Garlough, Style Director for Joss & Main; designer Shea McGee from Studio McGee;Jenny Komenda from Little Green Notebook;Robin Henry of Robin Henry Studio;Ariel Okin, Premier Designer at Homepolish; Jessica McCarthy, Creative Director at Decorist; Stephanie Sisco, REAL SIMPLE's Home Editor; and home organizers from NEAT Method. The 2018 REAL SIMPLE Home will feature design and organizational tips from The REAL SIMPLE Method to Organizing Every Room (Oxmoor House, $26.99), available now wherever books are sold, which embodies the brand's ethos of providing design and organizing solutions that are sustainable and aim to keep the home more organized, functional, and livable.

'At REAL SIMPLE, we strive to bring women sustainable solutions to make their lives easier,' said Leslie Yazel, Editor-in-Chief of REAL SIMPLE. 'We're thrilled to launch the first-ever idea home that brings to life the REAL SIMPLE Method, which combines making spaces beautiful and functional, without sacrificing one for the other.'

Aligned with the REAL SIMPLE Method, each room-bathroom, kitchen, master bedroom, laundry room, and more- will demonstrate how to implement a lasting structure for maximum organization and beautiful design. The brand will also launch the REAL SIMPLE Home app on September 21that will allow users to click to buy products that are featured in the home.

'An idea home is a natural brand extension for REAL SIMPLE, a leader in home and organizing content,' said Daren Mazzucca, Publisher of REAL SIMPLE. 'The REAL SIMPLE Home will showcase the best products, methods and tips for an organized space, and we're excited to give our sponsors access to this new program through the apartment and app.'

There are currently seven sponsors to date whose products will be included within the idea home: Arm & Hammer, Garnier, Glade, Lutron, Minted, Mrs. Meyers, and Sherwin-Williams, with additional support from Circa Lighting, Garnet Hill, Homepolish, Joss & Main, Living Spaces, and The Shade Store.

As part of this launch, REAL SIMPLE is partnering with Win, the largest provider of shelter and permanent supportive housing for NYC's homeless families, to raise awareness for the organization.

The REAL SIMPLE Home will be featured in the October issue of REAL SIMPLE, on newsstands September 21, and on REALSIMPLE.com. Follow REAL SIMPLE on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

