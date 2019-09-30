Log in
Meredith : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Meredith Corporation Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – MDP

09/30/2019 | 08:36pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) from May 10, 2018 through September 4, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important November 5, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Meredith investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Meredith class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1668.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Time, Inc. acquisition was not as profitable as Meredith had claimed; (2) Meredith would incur additional costs for strategic investments to improve the Time business; (3) Meredith’s earnings would be materially and adversely impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Meredith’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damage

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 5, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1668.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
