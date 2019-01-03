Log in
Meredith : To Present At Citi Investor Conference

01/03/2019 | 12:38pm EST

DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP; meredith.com), the leading media and marketing company with national brands serving 175 million unduplicated Americans — including 80 percent of U.S. millennial women and a paid subscription base of more than 40 million — and 17 local television stations in fast-growing markets, will present at the Citi 2019 Global TMT West Conference at 2:00 p.m. PST (5:00 pm EST) on January 8, 2019. Access to the presentation and webcast will be available on the Investor Relations portion of meredith.com.

Meredith introduces an updated market positioning and logo that reflect the strength of Meredith's national and local consumer media brands as well as its expanded portfolio of marketing solutions. (PRNewsFoto/Meredith Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Meredith Corporation)

Meredith Corporation has been committed to service journalism for more than 115 years. Today, Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms — including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video — to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners.

Meredith's balanced portfolio consistently generates substantial free-cash flow, and the Company is committed to growing Total Shareholder Return through dividend payments, share repurchases and strategic investments.  Meredith's current annualized dividend of $2.18 per share yields 4 percent. Meredith has paid a dividend for 71 straight years and increased it for 25 consecutive years.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meredith-to-present-at-citi-investor-conference-300772578.html

SOURCE Meredith Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
