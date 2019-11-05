Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Meredith Corporation    MDP

MEREDITH CORPORATION

(MDP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Meredith : To Report Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results November 7

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 06:55pm EST

DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 5, 2019/PRNewswire / -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP; www.meredith.com) announced today it will report its fiscal 2020 first quarter results on Thursday, November 7, 2019.

Meredith will host a conference call on that day at 8:30 AM EST. Meredith will distribute an earnings release prior to the call. To listen to the call live, visit Meredith's Investor Relations section at www.meredith.com prior to the start. An archived version of the call will be available later that day on Meredith's website.

Meredith has been committed to service journalism for more than 117 years. Today, Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms-including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video-to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners.

Meredith's National Media Group reaches over 185 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including nearly 90 percent of U.S. millennial women. Meredith is a leader in creating content across media platforms and life stages in key consumer interest areas such as entertainment, food, lifestyle, parenting and home. Meredith is the No. 1 magazine operator in the U.S., and owner of the largest premium content digital network for American consumers. Meredith's leading national brands include PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, Allrecipes, REAL SIMPLE, SHAPE, Southern Living and Martha Stewart Living. Meredith also features robust brand licensing activities including more than 3,000 SKUs of branded products at 4,000 Walmart stores across the U.S. and at walmart.com. Meredith's National Media Group also includes leading affinity marketer Synapse, and The Foundry, the company's state-of-the-art creative lab and content studio.

Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations reaching 11 percent of U.S. households and 30 million viewers. Meredith's portfolio is concentrated in large, fast-growing markets, with seven stations in the nation's Top 25 markets-including Atlanta, Phoenix, St. Louisand Portland-and 13 in the Top 50. Meredith's stations produce more than 700 hours of local news and entertainment content each week, and operate leading local digital destinations. Meredith also owns MNI Targeted Media, which delivers targeted advertising solutions to more than 1,200 clients on a local, regional and national level.

SOURCE Meredith Corporation

For further information: Shareholder/Financial Analyst Contact: Mike Lovell, Director of Investor Relations, Phone: (515) 284-3622, E-mail: Mike.Lovell@meredith.com; Media Contact: Art Slusark, Chief Communications Officer, Phone: (515) 284-3404, E-mail: Art.Slusark@meredith.com

Disclaimer

Meredith Corporation published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 23:54:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MEREDITH CORPORATION
06:55pMEREDITH : To Report Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results November 7
PU
11:30aMEREDITH : Local Media Group And Southern Living Brand Partner To Create New Tel..
PU
11:25aINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
11/04MDP INVESTOR DEADLINE IN LESS THAN 2 : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors ..
BU
11/04MEREDITH : Health Brand Builds Momentum With New Hires And Invests In Magazine P..
PR
11/04MEREDITH : Sells Equity Stake In Viant Technology Holding Inc.
PU
11/01MEREDITH CORPORATION 96 HOUR DEADLIN : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kah..
BU
10/29MEREDITH : Acquires Leading Mobile Mindfulness App "Stop, Breathe & Think"
PU
10/22MEREDITH : Sells Money Brand To Ad Practitioners LLC
PU
10/18MEREDITH DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered..
NE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 066 M
EBIT 2020 421 M
Net income 2020 224 M
Debt 2020 2 057 M
Yield 2020 5,99%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 1,25x
EV / Sales2021 1,12x
Capitalization 1 782 M
Chart MEREDITH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Meredith Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEREDITH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 37,60  $
Last Close Price 39,33  $
Spread / Highest target 22,0%
Spread / Average Target -4,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas H. Harty President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Mark Lacy Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph Henry Ceryanec Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Frederick B. Henry Independent Director
Philip A. Marineau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEREDITH CORPORATION-27.71%1 711
INFORMA PLC24.31%12 657
NEWS CORPORATION21.67%8 208
AXEL SPRINGER SE29.20%7 670
PEARSON PLC-25.55%7 023
SCHIBSTED15.25%6 530
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group